Fluorescent Immunoassay Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·6 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global fluorescent immunoassay market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 4.01 billion by 2030.

Fluorescent Immunoassay Market Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

US$ 2.5 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

US$ 4.01 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030

Base year for estimation

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Historical Year

2020

Segments covered

Product type, Application, End-user, and Region

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Growth Drivers

Clinical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical analysis increasingly depend on immunoassay. Fluorescent immunoassay is extensively utilized in research facilities, labs, and hospitals to identify various diseases and develop efficient treatment plans for people and animals. A variety of reasons drive the global fluorescent immunoassay market. The increase in chronic diseases, diabetic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases is one of the key market drivers. In addition, the rising prevalence of illnesses like malaria, COVID-19, dengue, hepatitis, HIV, and other infections is also driving the market for immunoassay products. The fluorescent immunoassay is affordable, offers quick findings with detection limits, and has higher efficiency. A widespread immunoassay technique for identifying infectious diseases is called ELISA. It measures antigens, antibodies, and proteins in samples. Recently, the emphasis has switched from developing signal production techniques to creating several instruments that offer convenience and great performance. Many applications, including pharmaceutical analysis, food safety, medical diagnostics, and basic science research, use immunoassay extensively. The industry is anticipated to expand in developing regions like the Asia-Pacific significantly.

The global fluorescent immunoassay market has been analyzed from four perspectives: product type, application, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global fluorescent immunoassay market is segmented into:

  • ELISA

  • Rapid Lateral Flow Immunoassay

  • Others

 A rapid lateral flow immunoassay is utilized to find the target analyte without using specialized equipment. The rapid test technique is useful in various situations, including dengue and infections brought on by Legionella, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Zika, and Listeria. Furthermore, monoclonal antibodies are employed to precisely identify the target analyte for Immunoglobulin G (IgG), Immunoglobulin M (IgM), Immunoglobulin A (IgA), and Immunoglobulin (IgD). Thus, this segment is expected to grow in the global fluorescent immunoassay market during the forecast period. The ELISA segment currently dominates the global fluorescent immunoassay market.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global fluorescent immunoassay market is segmented based on application into:

  • Cardiovascular Disease

  • Oncology

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Others

On a global scale, the fluorescent immunoassay market is dominated by the infectious diseases segment in terms of revenue. In infectious diseases, fluorescence immunoassay is used to identify the presence of antibodies against a specific pathogen. This can help locate infections and track their growth. This is due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like HIV, TB, and hepatitis A & B. Throughout the course of the forecast period, it is also anticipated that an increase in R&D projects by major companies for the development of novel immunoassays for the detection of infectious diseases will fuel the expansion. The rising incidence of cancer cases worldwide is also one of the key drivers of the global fluorescent immunoassay market growth throughout the forecast period. Around 10 million deaths globally will be caused by cancer in 2020, according to an estimate from the World Health Organization (WHO). Consequently, an increase in cancer incidence is expected to accelerate the adoption of immunoassays.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global fluorescent immunoassay market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Due to the rising penetration of major players, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the global fluorescent immunoassay market during the forecast period. One of the reasons propelling the market in the area is the expanding usage of cutting-edge laboratory techniques and processes for quicker investigation and diagnosis of infectious and chronic illnesses. In addition, the development of molecular kits and the rise in demand for diagnostic reagents are major market drivers.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global fluorescent immunoassay market are:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific INC.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Danaher Corporation

  • BD & Company

  • Siemens AG

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Quidel Corporation

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

    1. Rapid Lateral Flow Immunoassay

    2. ELISA

    3. Others

  6. GLOBAL FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. Cardiovascular Disease

    2. Oncology

    3. Infectious Diseases

    4. Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Browse related reports:

Structural Heart Devices Market by Product (Repair Devices, Replacement Devices), Indication (Atrial Septal Defects, Ventricular Septal Defects), Age Group (Pediatric, Adults) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Oral Thin Films Market by Product (Sublingual Film, Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film), Disease Indication (Schizophrenia, Migraine), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Liquid Biopsy Market by Technology (Multi-gene-parallel Analysis, Single Gene Analysis), Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Tumor DNA), Application (Cancerous Diseases, Non-Cancerous Diseases), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagent & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, ELISpot, Western Blotting), Specimen (Blood, Urine, Saliva), Application (Infectious Disease, Oncology, Endocrinology) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market by Component (Platform, Service), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (Financial Analysis, Operational Analysis), Deployment (Self- Service BI, Corporate BI), End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/


