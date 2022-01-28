Fluorochemicals Market size to grow by USD 6.75 Bn | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APAC is having the largest share in the global fluorochemicals market. The growth of the end-user industries such as refrigeration, aluminum production, automobile, coatings and adhesives, and pharmaceuticals is driving the regional market demand.

Attractive Opportunities in Fluorochemicals Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The region is observing an increased demand for frozen foods, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan. This has increased the demand for refrigerants for food storage and aluminum by the food packaging industry. Fluorochemicals are used in the electrolysis of aluminum, and thus, the increased production of aluminum is expected to drive the demand for fluorochemicals in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Fluorochemicals Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 6.75 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% YoY growth (%) in 2021: 3.10% Performing market contribution: APAC at 51% Key consumer countries: China, the US, Germany, Japan, and Russian Federation

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

To help businesses improve their market position, the fluorochemicals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., AGC Inc., Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Halocarbon LLC, Kama Holdings Ltd., Solvay SA, and The Chemours Co.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and global vendors. Vendors are focusing on upgrading and enhancing their existing product portfolios according to the demand in the domestic as well as commercial sectors. Most of the top vendors are concentrated in North America, Europe, and APAC. These players have established bases in developing markets are focusing on expanding their operations in developing regions such as APAC, Africa, and South America.

The market is also witnessing a rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions among vendors.

For instance:

In June 2021, 3M Co. entered an agreement with Bemis Associates Inc. to distribute and convert 3M Scotchlite Reflective Materials. The distribution agreement will leverage each brand's unique capabilities to serve sportswear and activewear brands globally with innovative and unique reflective solution offerings.

In May 2021, Arkema SA acquired Agiplast to offer a full service to customers in terms of materials circularity to address the growing market expectations in this field. In December 2020, the company acquired Colorado Photopolymer Solutions. In July 2020, the company acquired Fixatti, a company that specializes in high-performance thermobonding adhesive powders.

In July 2021, Solvay SA acquired Bayer to strengthen its seed care portfolio in bio-based, seed-applied solutions. In June 2021, the company partnered with Novotech on its urban air mobility programs.

Key Market Drivers

Factors such as growing demand for refrigerants and increasing production of aluminum will drive the growth of the fluorochemicals market during 2020-2025. However, stringent regulatory guidelines might hamper market growth.

Growing demand for refrigerants:

The rising global temperature and improving living standards of people, especially in developing Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS), and Southeast Asian countries. is increasing the adoption of refrigerators and air conditioners. Also, a substantial rise in disposable incomes and rapid economic growth in these countries have resulted in an increase in the adoption of a wide range of household appliances, including refrigerators and air conditioners. Moreover, the growth in the cold storage industry in both developed and developing regions has increased the demand for fluorocarbons used as refrigerants. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global fluorochemicals market.

Fluorochemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Inc., Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Halocarbon LLC, Kama Holdings Ltd., Solvay SA, and The Chemours Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

