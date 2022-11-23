Fluoropolymer Coating Market to record USD 553.88 Million growth; Driven by rising population in urban areas - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Fluoropolymer Coating Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 553.88 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the market size, regional growth opportunities, insights into major revenue-generating segments, and much more. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fluoropolymer Coating Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Key Driver: The market is driven by the rising population in urban areas. With cities accounting for more than 80% of the global GDP, urbanization may contribute to long-term growth if it is well-managed, allowing for increased productivity and the emergence of new ideas. When cities grow, there is an increase in demand for affordable housing, well-connected transportation systems, and other infrastructure, as well as fundamental services and jobs. For instance, APAC comprises several countries and is the most populated region in the world. Being home to a significant number of megacities and with an increasing population, the region is expected to have the largest urban population by 2050. Thus, the rising population is expected to increase the demand for residential and non-residential construction, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for fluoropolymer coatings during the forecast period.

Major Challenge: Stringent environmental policies and regulations will challenge the growth of the market. Solvent-based coatings consist of volatile chemicals that are hazardous to the environment. Various regulatory bodies in Europe, MEA, and North America impose stringent regulations for controlling the harmful effects of such coatings. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which is a common fluoropolymer, its usage is impacted by new regulations on perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) because the eradication process in making PTFE in small sizes for coating has been demonstrated to create PFOA. The need to comply with various regulations has increased the costs associated with the purchase and use of fluoropolymer coatings. Therefore, stringent regulations formulated by regulatory bodies are expected to pose a serious challenge to the growth of the global fluoropolymer coating market during the forecast period.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Fluoropolymer Coating Market: Application Landscape

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as building and construction, electrical and electronics, food processing, chemical processing, and others. The market growth will be significant in the building and construction segment during the forecast period. In the building and construction industry, fluoropolymer coatings use the fluorine atom, which has unique properties, particularly very high electronegativity, and low polarizability. The growth of the building and construction market in developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia is rapidly rising due to the rise in the population. This leads to the growth of the construction market, which is expected to thereby lead to the growth of the segment in focus.

Companies Covered:

The global fluoropolymer coating market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors competing for market share. Vendors operating in the market are trying to increase their sales by offering personalized options for products. Certain vendors follow the patented process to achieve competitive advantages in the global market. Vendors are entering into new agreements with commercial end-users to increase sales volume. Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Beckers Group

Chem Processing Inc

DaeYoung C and E Co. Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Endura Coatings

KCC Co. Ltd.

Metal Coatings Corp.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PTFE Applied Coatings

Spar Coats and Polymers

The Chemours Co.

The Sherwin Williams Co.

The Valspar Corp.

TIGER Coatings GmbH and Co. KG

Toa Resin Corp. Ltd.

Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy the Report!

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, and 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electrically conductive coatings market is projected to grow by USD 5.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increased focus on R&D is one of the factors driving the electrically conductive coatings market growth.

The paints and coatings additives market share is expected to increase by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. Growing construction activities is one of the major drivers impacting the paints and coatings additives market growth.

Fluoropolymer Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 553.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Beckers Group, Chem Processing Inc, DaeYoung C and E Co. Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Endura Coatings, KCC Co. Ltd., Metal Coatings Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PTFE Applied Coatings, Spar Coats and Polymers, The Chemours Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., The Valspar Corp., TIGER Coatings GmbH and Co. KG, and Toa Resin Corp. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Food processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Beckers Group

10.6 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.8 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.9 PTFE Applied Coatings

10.10 The Chemours Co.

10.11 The Valspar Corp.

10.12 TIGER Coatings GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Fluoropolymer Coating Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluoropolymer-coating-market-to-record-usd-553-88-million-growth-driven-by-rising-population-in-urban-areas---technavio-301685283.html

SOURCE Technavio