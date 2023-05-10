Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market worth $1.7 billion in 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DUBLIN , May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market by Polymer Type (PE, PP, PVC), Application (Blown & Cast Film, Wires & Cables, Pipes & Tubes, Fibers & Raffia), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", size is estimated as USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Fluoropolymer Processing Aid Market"

243 - Market Data Tables

50 - Figures

233 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94932274

The fluoropolymer processing aid market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for polymers in different areas such as food packaging, pharmaceutical applications, industrial packaging, etc. This market also driven by rising plastic usage in the emerging countries. This fluoropolymer processing aid helps in enhancing the processability of the polymers making it efficient at a reasonable price.

"Fibers & Raffia is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period"

Fibers & Raffia is projected to be the fastest growing segment in fluoropolymer processing aid market, in terms of value, by registering the highest CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. These fluoropolymer processing aids can be added to the polymer to enhance the product with a smoother surface finish by reducing the end product defects. Wires & cables is the second largest growing application with a CAGR of 3.19%.

"Polypropylene is projected to be the fastest growing polymer in fluoropolymer processing aid market, in terms of value"

Polypropylene (PP) is projected to register high growth rate of 3.01% during the forecast period of 2023 – 2028. Considering its lower cost and ease of manufacturing, polypropylene segment can be used in many applications such as automotive, packaging, consumer goods. It is manufactured by making use of sheet (or) film extrusion,blow molding, injection molding. PP is also expected to see growth in demand, primarily from the healthcare and packaging industries, thereby driving the fluoropolymer processing aid market.

Story continues

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94932274

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional segment for fluoropolymer processing aid during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest market share of 55.6% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a rate of 3.51% during the forecast period. The fluoropolymer processing aid market is being driven by escalating use of polymers across different end use industries including construction, automotive, packaging. China accounts for the largest market share for fluoropolymer processing aid in the Asia Pacific region.

3M company (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), The Chemours Company (US), Arkema (France), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Gabriel Chemie Group (Austria), Zhejiang Java Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd (China), Shanghai Lanpoly Polymer Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Plastiblends (India) and Adplast (Portugal)are the major players of fluoropolymer processing aid market. These companies are strong in their own geographies and they focus on innovating new technologies moving towards a sustainable future.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & consulting

Related Reports:

Plastic Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Acrylic Processing Aid Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fluoropolymer-processing-aid-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fluoropolymer-processing-aid.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluoropolymer-processing-aid-market-worth-1-7-billion-in-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301820645.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets