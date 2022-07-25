U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,955.05
    -6.58 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,880.08
    -19.21 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,780.67
    -53.44 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.32
    +1.62 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.80
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.40
    -0.22 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.0570 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0073 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4840
    +0.4340 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,870.76
    -684.32 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.32
    +2.81 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.33
    +17.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Fluoropolymer Tubing Market size worth $ 752 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 5.18% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The growing demand from the medical and semiconductor industry, the rising geriatric population, and increasing applications of fluoropolymer tubing in various end-use industries are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Fluoropolymer Tubing Market” By Material (PTFE, FEP, PFA), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Fluoropolymer Tubing Market size was valued at USD 501 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 752 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=256219

Browse in-depth TOC onFluoropolymer Tubing Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Fluoropolymer Tubing Market Overview

The rising of the care sector and also the demand for fluoropolymer tubes within the individual market act as a market booster that drives the Global Fluoropolymer Tubing Market. However, the issue of producing superior fluoropolymer tubes is predicted to restrain the market. Fluoropolymer tube materials particularly PTFE, FEP, and PFA are extensively employed in electrical & natural philosophy, industrial process, medical, automotive, and part industries. They need high heat resistance, high dimensional stability, low weight, and sensible chemical resistance over the typical chemical compound tubes. Fluoropolymer tube materials will face up to aggressive application conditions below a broad variety of temperatures appropriate for the part and automotive business.

In part engineering fluoropolymer tubes are extremely used because of varied characteristics like resistance to temperature, flame, abrasion, and chemicals alongside lightweight weight and versatile properties. Fluoropolymer tube producing firms are enhancing their sales effort and relationship with part firms and their element suppliers for making future business opportunities within the business. Fluoropolymer tube could be capital-intensive and needs significantly high investments in production as a result of a more complicated producing method than the other cluster of plastics together with letter and PP. It needs high technical experience to manufacture fluoropolymer products which limits the entry of medium-sized and little market players.

Key Developments

  • March 2020: Zeus Industrial Company launched StreamLiner OTW within its StreamLiner family of thin, extruded PTFE catheter liners for the medical industry.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Saint-Gobain (France), Optinova (Finland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Teleflex Inc. (US), Tef-Cap Industries (US), Zeus Industrial Products (US), Fluorotherm (US), AMETEK (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Swagelok (US), Adtech (UK).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Fluoropolymer Tubing Market On the basis of Material, Application, and Geography.

  • Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, By Material

    • PTFE

    • FEP

    • PFA

    • Others

  • Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, By Application

    • Aerospace

    • Automotive

    • Medical

    • Others

  • Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

IV Catheters Market By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others), By Material (Silicones, Polyurethanes, PVC, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Others), By Product (14G, 16G, 17G, 18G, 20G, 22G, 24G), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Fluorochemicals Market By Product (Fluoropolymers, Specialty, Fluorocarbons, Inorganics), By End User (Aluminium Production, Home & Industrial Appliances, Refrigeration, Pharmaceuticals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Tympanostomy Products Market By Product (Tube Applicators / Inserters, Tympanostomy Tubes), By Material (Fluoroplastic, Silicone), By Application (Acute Otitis Media, Recurrent Otitis Media With Effusion), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Fluorosurfactants Consumption Market By Product (Nonionic, Anionic, Amphoteric, Cationic), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Specialty Detergents, Firefighting, Oilfield & Mining), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

7 Leading Titanium Tube Companies engineering corrosion-resistant structural metal

Visualize Fluoropolymer Tubing Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE – Verified Market Research®


Recommended Stories

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeMusk, the c

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Earnings Season Is About to Kick Off for Chip Stocks. What to Expect.

    “The ongoing ‘purgatory’ stage of the semiconductor cycle continues to be in full effect as we head into 2Q22 earnings season,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore. Semi stocks have been pummeled in recent months, with investors pulling back from the sector in response to a challenging macroeconomic environment.

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • What Warren Buffett Can Teach You From His Top 3 Holdings

    There's a reason Warren Buffett is often regarded as one of -- if not the -- greatest investors to ever live: He's very good at it. Due to his success, people often look to his portfolio (via his company Berkshire Hathaway) to influence many of their investing decisions. Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is loaded with blue chip stocks, including its top three holdings: Apple, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola.

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Suffered Losses

    Mark Cuban is one of the most famous and influential billionaire entrepreneurs. On the hit TV show "Shark Tank" on ABC, many entrepreneurs and startups hope and dream that he will be attracted to their idea and invest in their project. Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA franchise he completely transformed.

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • The Most Troubling Thing About Unity's ironSource Deal

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently agreed to merge with ironSource (NYSE: IS), an Israeli ad tech company, in a $4.4 billion deal. The deal stunned Unity's investors for three reasons. First, Unity's offer represented a 74% premium to ironSource's 30-day average trading price, and the all-stock deal will dilute Unity's existing shares by more than 30%.