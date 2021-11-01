U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.00
    +10.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,780.00
    +76.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,878.50
    +40.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.50
    +9.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.24
    -0.33 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.81
    +0.28 (+1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4000
    +0.4000 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,137.47
    +829.31 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.15
    +10.18 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,257.24
    +19.67 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

The Fluorosilicic Acid Market will record remuneration of USD 640 million by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

The growth of the fluorosilicic acid market is driven by the expanding automotive industry, increasing demand for cleaning agents, and soaring need for water purification during COVID-19, says this report

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the Fluorosilicic Acid Market was estimated at $365 million in 2020 and is slated to surpass at over USD 640 million by 2027 , registering a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed assessment of wavering market trends, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, and major investment pockets.

Fluorosilicic Acid Market
Fluorosilicic Acid Market

Fluorosilicic acid is used extensively in metal surface treatment, wherein it serves as a plating bath for iron, copper, and zinc, and as a pre-treatment agent for borofluoride plating, which is expected to support market growth through the forecast period. Moreover, growing need for metal surface treatment chemicals for service treatment of automotive parts has fueled product demand in the automotive industry in the upcoming years.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3248

25% grade fluorosilicic acid is widely used in several applications viz., the electrolysis process and as a laundry chemical. It is also utilized in the lead refining industry for refining lead in the electrolysis process. Thus, propelled by the surging prevalence of lead in batteries, cables, wheel weights, and battery racks, the 25% grade segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of more than USD 175 million by 2027.

Key reasons for fluorosilicic acid market growth:

  1. Surging product usage in lead refining industry.

  2. Augmented product utilization in water purification.

  3. Rising prominence as a cleaning agent in various industries.

  4. Increasing application as a pH adjuster in industrial textile processing.

  5. Mounting product uptake for surface treatment in the automotive sector.

2027 forecasts show 'textile processing' segment retaining its dominance:

Based on application, the textile processing segment is slated to exceed a valuation of USD 33.5 million by 2027. Increased use of fluorosilicic acid in fabric stain removal has impelled product demand in the chemical and food processing sectors, which is foreseen to stimulate segmental growth over the review period. Furthermore, emerging trends of online shopping and booming apparel demand are bolstering consumer interest in the apparel industry, which is projected to fuel segmental development in the forthcoming years.

Europe to maintain top status in terms of revenue:

In the regional landscape, the Europe is estimated to observe sizable growth at around 7.5% CAGR through 2027. High significance of fluoridation of drinking water for preventing tooth decay is likely to drive regional market growth. Additionally, escalating consumer interest in personal grooming, coupled with growing awareness pertaining to oral hygiene products like powders, toothpaste, and gels, is calculated to foster the fluorosilicic acid market outlook in the region in the coming years.

Request for customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3248

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on fluorosilicic acid market:

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, government and health agencies sought effective solutions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. To that effect, some research studies proposed that an efficient water treatment system could ensure that the virus is not transmitted through water.

For instance, a February 2021 study conducted by researchers at Texas A&M University found that decontamination technologies that are already being used in water treatment facilities could inactivate or remove the COVID-19-causing virus and other viruses that are structurally akin to the coronavirus. Fluorosilicic acid, an aqueous solution, is one of the chemicals commonly used for water purification. Thus, rising awareness of water decontamination as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus has been favorable for product outlook during the pandemic.

Leading market players:

Key companies operating in the fluorosilicic acid industry include America Elements, IXOM, Hydrite Chemical Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Hawkins Inc., Solvay, Gelest Inc., Napco Chemical Company, and Lanxess AG, among others.

Related Reports:

Aroma Chemicals Market - Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis, 2027

Fragrance Ingredients Market - Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis, 2027

Fluoropolymer Masterbatch Market - Future Business Strategies and Revenue Impact Analysis, 2027

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fluorosilicic-acid-market-will-record-remuneration-of-usd-640-million-by-2027-says-global-market-insights-inc-301412657.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Did Novavax Just Pass Its Biggest Hurdle?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has kept investors on the edge of their seats all year. Let's take a closer look at the news that might bode well for Novavax -- and its share performance. Novavax postponed its targets for regulatory submissions more than once this year.

  • Oil Pares Drop as OPEC+ May Spurn Biden’s Appeal on Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared an early decline as OPEC+ may resist mounting pressure this week to boost production at a faster clip, and traders looked beyond China’s release of fuel reserves to quell shortages.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeGlobal bench

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Mandates Shorter Working Hours

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. ordered its employees to end their day by 7 p.m., becoming one of the first tech companies in China to officially mandate shorter working hours. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeStaff in China should only work from 10 a.m

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • Oil drops on China fuel reserves release; OPEC+ meeting in view

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Monday as China's release of gasoline and diesel reserves eased concerns over tight global supply, while investors cashed in ahead of a Nov. 4 meeting of major crude producers that could increase future production targets. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.93, having risen 76 cents on Friday. The drops came after China said in a rare official statement that it had released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • China’s Oil Stockpile ‘Low as It Can Go’ Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be forced to start buying crude at elevated prices to replenish its thinning crude stockpiles, adding more pressure to a nation that’s facing energy shortages and seeking to avert a diesel crisis.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at St

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Employers are firing more people over fake vaccine cards

    Forging fake vaccine cards is a federal crime, but what are employers doing about it?

  • Ryanair says Boeing set 'delusionary' double-digit price rise

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair on Monday said that Boeing was "delusionary" for imposing a double-digit price increase for an order for the 737 MAX 10 during talks earlier this year. Speaking in a video presentation following the airline's latest financial results, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said Boeing's approach was "delusionary". Boeing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

  • Top Materials Stocks for November 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Biden's EU tariff deal 'big win' for Harley-Davidson; may provide relief for other manufacturers

    An announcement by President Joe Biden’s administration about a deal with the European Union on steel tariffs could provide relief to Wisconsin manufacturers that use steel and would allow Harley-Davidson Inc. to avoid a potential total tariff rate of 56% in Europe — eliciting plaudits from Harley's CEO and a Milwaukee-based manufacturing group.

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come

  • Hounded by Short Sellers, $6 Billion Tech Unicorn’s ADRs Implode

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeIt was hailed as the first tech unicorn from the United Arab Emirates in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange and touted as the “Clubhouse of the Middle East.”But these days, Yalla Group Ltd., a voic

  • Amazon Web Services Looks to Drive Crypto Settlement and Custody to the Cloud

    The right candidate will transform the way firms transact in crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs and NFTs, said an AWS job post.

  • Uber and Lyft Thought Prices Would Normalize by Now. Here’s Why They Are Still High.

    Hailing an Uber or a Lyft ride? You’ll still face elevated prices due to a shortage of drivers—the latest example of how a tight labor market is costing consumers more while also raising pay for workers.

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • Atlanta 2021 Mayor Election Is Dominated by Crime Problem

    “Everywhere I go, everyone wants to know what are you going to do about the crime issue?” says a candidate.