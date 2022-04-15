U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3070
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4480
    +0.5580 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,299.29
    -723.26 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.33
    -24.10 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Fluorspar Market Report: Production, Suppliers, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·6 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Ares Strategic Mining Inc., Gobishoo Co., Kenya Fluorspar Company, Mexichem Fluor, Spedag S.A., Latin Metals & Minerals, Mexichem Fluor Comercial, Industrial Minera Comercial, Nitrocor, Koura Global, Canada Fluorspar Inc., Swarnim Gujarat Fluorspar Pvt. Ltd., Amania Mining Company, Maharashtra State Mining Corporation, Crowe, Shaowu Huang Shan Jing Mining Co., Kunshan Zhong Lianhai Trade Co., Yushan County Xinhai Fluorite Mining Industry Co., Noah Chemicals, BariteWorld, Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co., Steyuan Mineral Resources Group Ltd., Mil-Spec Industries, Sesa Fluorspar, NVJ Industries

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Fluorspar - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Fluorspar Market Statistics

Imports

$822.5 Million USD

Exports

$822.9 Million USD

Top Importers

China, the U.S., India

Top Exporters

China, Mongolia, Mexico

In 2021, after four years of growth, there was significant decline in the global fluorspar market, when its value decreased by -16.8% to $2.8B. Over the period under review, the total consumption indicated a moderate expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% over the last fourteen-year period. Over the period under review, the global market attained the maximum level at $3.3B in 2020, and then shrank remarkably in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Fluorspar Consumption by Country

China (4.8M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of fluorspar consumption, accounting for 53% of total volume. Moreover, fluorspar consumption in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, Mexico (701K tonnes), sevenfold. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, fluorspar consumption increased at an average annual rate of +4.5% over the period from 2007-2021. Production in Mexico increased with an average annual rate of +8.6% per year. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, China ($1.5B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mexico ($193M). It was followed by India.

Fluorspar Production

Production of fluorspar was estimated at 9.2M tonnes in 2021. In general, the total production indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.1% over the last fourteen years.

In value terms, fluorspar production totaled $2.8B in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, production, however, posted prominent growth from 2007-2021.

Production by Country

China (5.4M tonnes) remains the largest fluorspar producing country worldwide, accounting for 59% of total volume. Moreover, fluorspar production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Mexico (990K tonnes), fivefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Mongolia (800K tonnes), with an 8.7% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China stood at +3.8%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Mexico (+0.4% per year) and Mongolia (+5.5% per year).

Fluorspar Exports

In 2021, the amount of fluorspar exported worldwide skyrocketed to 3.1M tonnes, jumping by 59% against 2020 figures. Overall, total exports indicated mild growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.1% over the last fourteen-year period.

In value terms, fluorspar exports skyrocketed to $822M in 2021. Over the period under review, exports continue to indicate a pronounced expansion.

Exports by Country

China represented the major exporting country with an export of about 1.3M tonnes, which amounted to 43% of total volume. It was distantly followed by Mongolia (677K tonnes) and Mexico (289K tonnes), together generating a 31% share of total exports. The Netherlands (118K tonnes), Italy (110K tonnes), Canada (75K tonnes), Pakistan (71K tonnes), Morocco (65K tonnes), the U.S. (58K tonnes) and Germany (49K tonnes) occupied a little share of total supplies.

In value terms, the largest fluorspar supplying countries worldwide were China ($319M), Mongolia ($175M) and Mexico ($92M), together accounting for 71% of global exports. The Netherlands, Morocco, Canada, Pakistan, Germany, the U.S. and Italy lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 19%.

Among the main exporting countries, Canada (+79.0% per year) saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period 2007-2021, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average fluorspar export price amounted to $265 per tonne, reducing by -4.1% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Morocco ($441 per tonne), while Italy ($77 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Morocco, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Fluorspar Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of fluorspar was finally on the rise to reach 2.9M tonnes after two years of decline. In general, imports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when imports increased by 25% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure at 3M tonnes in 2011. However, from 2012 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, fluorspar imports rose to $822M in 2021. Over the period under review, global imports attained the maximum at $885M in 2019.

Imports by Country

In 2021, China (738K tonnes), distantly followed by the U.S. (388K tonnes), India (270K tonnes), Italy (227K tonnes), Russia (195K tonnes) and Germany (176K tonnes) were the largest importers of fluorspar, together committing 69% of total purchases. The following importers - Turkey (108K tonnes), the Netherlands (94K tonnes), Japan (88K tonnes), Tunisia (73K tonnes), South Korea (54K tonnes), Indonesia (52K tonnes) and Canada (45K tonnes) - together made up 18% of total imports.

In value terms, China ($126M), the U.S. ($115M) and India ($98M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of purchases in 2021, together comprising 41% of global imports. These countries were followed by Italy, Germany, Russia, Japan, the Netherlands, Tunisia, Indonesia, Turkey, South Korea and Canada, which together accounted for a further 42%.

Indonesia recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average fluorspar import price amounted to $283 per tonne, growing by 4.1% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Indonesia ($443 per tonne), while China ($171 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Fluorspar.

Related Links

Fluorspar Market

Natural Quartz Market

Gravel and Crushed Stone Market

Marble and Travertine Market

Construction Sands Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk’s eccentric Twitter behavior got him saddled with SEC oversight 4 years ago. Mark Cuban says he may be trolling the agency with his takeover bid for the social media giant

    Hours after a hostile bid for Twitter, Musk told TED’s Chris Anderson he might not be able to do it.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Warren Buffett Says He Is in Great Health With No Plans to Step Down as Berkshire CEO

    The investor says there could be 40,000 attendees at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting later this month.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q2 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Inc., there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q2 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX Corp.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Cheniere Energy exec says surging U.S. natgas prices will spur production

    Top U.S. liquefied natural gas producer Cheniere Energy on Thursday said surging U.S. natural gas prices reflect past underinvestment followed by "a demand shock" as Europe seeks to wean itself from Russian gas, and that high prices will spur more production that will benefit consumers. Gas traded at the main U.S. hub hit $7.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtus) on Thursday, up 96% this year to a 13-year high on record demand.

  • Crude Oil Reverses Higher on Threat of Russian Oil Embargo

    Prices rose in the afternoon on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Buying a stock and holding it forever is madness, isn't it? It's true that companies come and go, and it's rare to see a stock thrive for decades at a time. Here are two buy and hold "forever" stocks that each trade for less than $100.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: Russia

  • In Kentucky, Ford is looking for partnerships

    As it gets set to build its massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County, Ford Motor Co. says it's looking to connect with business.

  • Judge upholds Tesla ruling, Amazon adds surcharge for sellers, Apple Macbook shipments delayed

    Notable business heading include a judge upholding a ruling in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla, cutting the awarded payout to $15 million, Amazon adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge for third-party sellers, and Apple shipments of its MacBook being delayed amid China lockdowns.

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Send

  • Walmart Makes a Big Move to Take on Amazon, Digital Rivals

    The fight for talent between tech giants has always been intense, but new forays into places like the metaverse, artificial intelligence and digital advertising have made the tug-of-war even more competitive. From big names like Google and Facebook , known now as Meta Platforms, trading talent, to lesser known tech players but major retailers like Walmart and Amazon , having tech skills makes a person hugely valuable. The talent wars have become so pitched that the longstanding practice of forcing departing employees to sign non-compete agreements has come under fire from courts and state regulatory authorities, who say it smothers free market competition.

  • Philipp Plein Cleared of Homophobia Allegations

    The New York Supreme Court has ruled that a former regional manager of Philipp Plein Americas “used false claims of homophobia to deflect from misdeeds" within the company, which led to his termination in 2019.