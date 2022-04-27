U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,218.51
    +43.31 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,570.17
    +329.99 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,606.93
    +116.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.81
    +11.34 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.72
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.60
    -16.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    -0.0075 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8030
    +0.0310 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2545
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3030
    +1.0930 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,993.74
    +651.36 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.21
    +11.29 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

FLURESH COMPLETES HISTORIC CANNABIS INDUSTRY FINANCING WITH $48 MILLION IN ENGAGEMENTS FROM FEDERALLY CHARTERED BANK

·3 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluresh LLC, one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in Michigan, announced today the closing of a senior secured note with a federally regulated commercial bank headquartered in southeast Michigan. The secured Bank Note closed on December 28, 2021, and is for aggregate gross proceeds of $25 million. The Bank Note has a variable interest rate and, at the time of closing, bore an interest rate of 5.75% per annum with 50% of the aggregate proceeds capped at 7.0%.

Fluresh Logo
Fluresh Logo

The lender also completed a $23 million debt refinancing of Fluresh's Grand Rapids, Michigan property alongside the closing of Fluresh's Bank Note. The Grand Rapids property is owned by a real estate development company managed by two of Fluresh's founders.

"For Fluresh, perhaps as important as the bottom-line benefits of lower cost financing, the fact that its operations and financials passed muster with a substantial commercial bank can be regarded as an important rite of passage," said noted attorney and cannabis industry expert Stephen Lenn, Managing Partner of Brennan, Manna & Diamond in Phoenix. "For the industry, it reflects its inexorable movement out of the shadows and into the mainstream. Possibly of greater significance is the normalization of cannabis, which likely extends far beyond banking. This substantiates the view that, whether any of the pending federal legislation is enacted, bank lending to the cannabis industry will continue to accelerate."

Fluresh used proceeds from the Bank Note to retire its existing private placement debt, as well as to pay fees and expenses associated with the transaction. The Bank Note is a senior secured obligation of Fluresh and is payable in monthly installments until the maturity date of December 28, 2024. The Bank Note is secured by Fluresh's property in Adrian, Michigan.

Due to cannabis being classified as a schedule 1 drug, businesses in this industry have had very little access to traditional banking services. These combined loans from an FDIC insured bank are potentially the largest ever given to any marijuana related business (MRB), with one of the lowest interest rates recorded for a loan of this nature. MRBs are typically limited to only depository services through credit unions and some banks but have not had access to traditional lending.

"We are pleased to successfully complete one the largest debt financings of a cannabis operator by a federally chartered bank," said Jacob Fein, Chief Financial Officer at Fluresh. "This non-dilutive debt financing represents an industry-leading cost of capital and simplifies our capital structure. This debt financing is a significant milestone for both Fluresh and the cannabis industry."

About Fluresh

www.fluresh.com

Fluresh LLC is a Grand Rapids based cannabis company founded in January 2018 with 335 employees across two state-of-the-art cultivation facilities in Adrian and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Fluresh operates one dispensary and distributes product to over 200 retail locations statewide. Fluresh is committed to promoting social equity through many initiatives focused on equitable workforce development, advocacy and service, and environmental sustainability. Our flagship social equity program, Fluresh Five Accelerator, is designed to give minority participants interested in being in the cannabis space direct access to mentorship and resources from our team of experienced professionals in Grand Rapids, MI. Our team is committed to keeping inclusion, accessibility, and sustainability at the forefront of the cannabis industry by partnering with organizations who are committed to changing our industry for the better. As we grow, we will continue to have a positive impact on the communities we serve and help those affected by outdated policies and practices. To learn more about Fluresh, visit Fluresh.com or contact Fluresh at info@fluresh.com. With your help, we can continue #flureshingtogether.

Media Contact:
Jacob Fein
jfein@fluresh.com
616-862-4537

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluresh-completes-historic-cannabis-industry-financing-with-48-million-in-engagements-from-federally-chartered-bank-301534597.html

SOURCE Fluresh

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Microsoft’s earnings outlook ‘puts to bed all the macro worries’: Analyst

    RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's gaming engagement as COVID-19 continues and the outlook for growth amid earnings report data.&nbsp;

  • Why Teck Resources Stock Jumped 12% at the Open Today

    Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), a Canadian miner with material copper, zinc, and coal operations, rose sharply in early trading on April 27, gaining as much as 12% at the open. On the sales front, Teck reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of just over CA$5 billion, up from a little under CA$2.6 billion in the same stanza of 2021. The biggest driver here was material year-over-year (YOY) commodity price increases across all the miner's major products.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Facebook Earnings Will Show If Bottom Is In

    Meta stock a buy? The Facebook parent is still searching for a floor after crashing on Q4 earnings. Will Wednesday's Q1 report deliver relief?

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Where Will Snap Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Since Snap (NYSE: SNAP) launched its IPO, the stock has experienced many challenges. Snap has made changes to its business that make it worth considering, increasing the likelihood that the social media stock could beat the market over the next five years. Initially, Snap's main platform, Snapchat, offered some intriguing features.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • 10 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend S&P 500 stocks. If you want to see some more high yielding stocks, click 5 High Dividend S&P 500 Stocks. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index tracks the performance of the biggest 500 companies listed on American stock exchanges. The market capitalization-weighted S&P 500 Index is one […]

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.