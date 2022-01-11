U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,643.39
    -26.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,813.66
    -255.21 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,881.27
    -61.56 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,156.06
    -15.09 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.63
    +1.40 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.90
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7730
    -0.0070 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4460
    +0.2380 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,626.14
    +740.02 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.00
    -8.42 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.00
    +17.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Flush with new capital, Foxtrot’s ‘convenience store of the future’ is coming to a location near you

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Foxtrot is changing the way we think about convenience stores, and just picked up $100 million in new Series C funding to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint to 50 new retail locations in the next two years.

We last looked in on Chicago-based Foxtrot in early 2020, just before the world was shook by the global pandemic. It had secured $17 million in a growth round and was offering customers the option to buy in-store or order online for delivery and had retail stores in Dallas and Chicago.

The company, founded by Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom in 2014, is reimagining the corner convenience store. Its origins are as a digital-first commerce platform, but went on to add a retail experience. It is now seeking the best food items by local artisans in addition to Foxtrot’s core offerings of coffee, ready-to-eat cafe meals and wine.

After the previous round, Foxtrot added Washington, D.C. to its market list and has since opened 16 retail locations across those three cities. Its offerings include five-minute pickup, rapid and on-demand delivery and its Foxtrot Anywhere nationwide shipping tool.

Foxtrot picks up $17 million to reimagine the convenience store

In addition, the company got into private label products a year ago, which now account for about 30% of its retail offerings and nearly half of its retail and e-commerce sales, CEO LaVitola told TechCrunch. He expects some 200 new private label products to be launched over the next year.

Today’s new fundraise was led by D1 Capital Partners, which was joined by existing investors Monogram Capital, Imaginary, Almanac, Wittington, Fifth Wall, Beliade, Lerer Hippeau and Revolution. The Series C gives Foxtrot total funding of $160 million.

As we saw with the pandemic, most sales shifted online; however, LaVitola noticed that traffic into Foxtrot’s retail locations went up, noting that it was a less intense way of discovering a new snack food and “became a 20-minute joy in people’s routines” versus going into a restaurant or grocery store.

The company doubled its business last year, and the adoption of the retail store is also one of the drivers for the company to use the new funds to open 25 new stores in 2022. New locations will include Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, the debut of two stores in Austin and additional Chicago openings — Willis Tower, Tribune Tower and near Wrigley Field. In 2023, Foxtrot will take that farther into new markets, like New York, Nashville and Miami, while also expanding its footprint across current cities.

“The biggest trend we have seen is customers fully leaning into the retail experience and for that to be the main customer acquisition point for the online business,” LaVitola said. “Delivery is here to stay, but customers are ultimately seeing the value of our merchandise. As a result, we are spending 90% of our time on that in-person experience, obsessing over who has the best donuts, coffee or tortillas.”

In addition to the retail locations, Foxtrot is investing the new capital into scaling its merchandising model, hiring additional engineering talent with plans to triple the team’s size in the next year. LaVitola also expects to hire in logistics, store payments, inventory management, personalization and Perks, Foxtrot’s loyalty program.

Perks itself has grown more than 110% in 2021, while its five-minute market pickup and cafe orders grew 250% and 375%, respectively, in the same time period.

Jared Stein, co-founder of Monogram Capital and a Foxtrot board member, called Foxtrot a “category killing model” in the way it’s been able to dominate as an omnichannel brand and local product curator.

“Foxtrot, in our minds, is rare,” he added. “They built their tech stack from the ground up, and it is hard to find another company with the same level of curation and local partnership with interesting brands. That is a reason for people to come into the story. Others are doing this, but with complications. Foxtrot worked on that before scaling it out.”

Who’s building the grocery store of the future?

Editor's note, Jan. 11, 6:29 a.m. PT: The company amended its list of investors to include M3 Ventures' brand change to Beliade.

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Colbert's Cyborgasm: The Worst Of CES 2022

    This year's Consumer Electronics Show featured an array of predictably upsetting new gadgets, including a car with color-changing body panels and a furry robot that nibbles on your fingers. Stephen Colbert reviews all the new gear in the latest edition of his forward-looking technology segment, "Cyborgasm." #Colbert #Comedy #Cyborgasm

  • Why Novavax Stock Jumped 6.5% Higher Today

    Monday was an up day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), one of the more volatile coronavirus stocks on the scene. Its shares rose by 6.5% on the back of some regulatory news in a major overseas market. On Monday morning, Novavax and manufacturer Serum Institute of India announced that an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission had been filed with the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's coronavirus vaccine.

  • Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon said that, for the first time in his life, there’s “huge pressure” on the U.S. labor market. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and Territories“The price of labor’s goi

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • Oil Rallies With Equity Markets Before U.S. Releases Energy Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained as European equities bounced back, with crude continuing to follow the fortunes of wider markets in the first weeks of 2022.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and Territ

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • SEC Chair Won’t Comment on Whether Ethereum is a Security

    Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, noted the need for regulations in the crypto industry.

  • Intel hired a new chief financial officer and promoted another executive

    The chipmaking giant named Micron CFO David Zinsner to be its new financial head and Michelle Johnston Holthaus to head up its largest business division.

  • 3 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Global passenger car production hasn't grown year over year since 2017, and the semiconductor shortage ensured that light global vehicle production (LVP) will only increase by around 1.2% in 2021. With the industry set for a multi-year recovery beginning in 2022, it's time to look at auto parts manufacturers Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) and Magna International (NYSE: MGA), and automotive coatings company Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA).

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Dexcom's Charts Don't Make a Convincing Case for Its Shares

    The stock of the maker of glucose monitoring systems may be seeking a bottom but it isn't clear whether it has gotten there yet.

  • $100 Oil? Bets Are Rolling In Again.

    In fact, traders are making bets again that U.S. oil prices will rise above $100. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.2% on Monday to $78.72 per barrel. “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran in a note on Sunday.

  • Amazon confirms 'Project Tiger' plan for Renton warehouse

    Amazon's plan — dubbed "Project Tiger" — includes the renovation of a 164,480-square-foot building in Renton. Here's how the company says it will use the facility.

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • The states that won't tax military retirement in 2022

    Find out whether your state will tax you a little, a lot or nothing at all.