Flushing Bank Leases New Elmhurst Branch Location

Flushing Financial Corporation
·3 min read
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced that the Bank has leased a new Elmhurst location, at 85-15 Queens Boulevard, Elmhurst, NY. This new full-service location is anticipated to open in the fall of 2021.

John R. Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank, stated: “This new Elmhurst location will expand our presence in Queens and showcase our Universal Banker model with unique Video Banker services. Our highly efficient Universal Banker model provides our customers with a superior experience by combining innovative technology with our highly skilled staff. We are excited to continue our planned expansion of this new way to bank and anticipate continued positive customer reaction. Flushing Bank has a long history of serving multicultural markets in the New York area as evidenced by the fact that our employees speak over 20 languages. Our employees at this Elmhurst location will reflect the diversity of the community and speak several of its primary languages. As a community bank, we believe it is important to give back to the community and demonstrate our commitment by sponsoring cultural events and local organizations through financial and volunteer support. We look forward to build upon this commitment to serve the individuals, families, and businesses of Elmhurst and the surrounding communities.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Maria A. Grasso
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Flushing Bank
718-961-5400


