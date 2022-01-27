Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q21 GAAP EPS of $0.58 and Core EPS of $0.67

Record GAAP and Core EPS for 2021

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported fourth quarter 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.58, up 427% YoY, ROAA of 0.89%, and ROAE of 10.77%. For the fourth quarter, Core EPS of $0.67 increased, 16% YoY with ROAA of 1.04% and ROAE of 12.49%. Record GAAP and Core EPS for 2021 of $2.59 and $2.81, respectively.

“2021 was a record year for earnings but it was also a challenging year for employees dealing with the pandemic and a new working environment. Our people continued to tirelessly navigate these challenges, as they supported and served customers, and masterfully executed our strategic objectives. Our employees are our competitive advantage. As a reward for our record year of earnings and employee performance through the pandemic, the Company recorded a one-time increase in compensation and benefits of $4.3 million for all employees. We are looking forward to an exciting year in 2022.” - John R. Buran, President and CEO

Slight NIM Compression QoQ; Loan Growth Returns. Net interest income of $62.7 million increased 12.5% YoY, but declined 1.1% QoQ. NIM expanded 21 bps to 3.29% YoY, but declined 5 bps from 3Q21. Core NIM increased by 18 bps to 3.21% YoY and compressed 6 bps QoQ. The decline in the NIM QoQ was primarily due to an unfavorable shift in balance sheet mix with high levels of interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold, which was fully deployed by the end of the year. Loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), increased 3.7% annualized in 4Q21 and loan closings were up 49% QoQ. Our loan pipeline, which grew 21% YoY, declined 19% QoQ from the record 3Q21 level of $530.7 million. With the yield curve steepening and the Federal Reserve expected to increase short-term rates, we expect refinance volumes will slow in 2022. Additionally, we continue to benefit from the merger disruption in our markets as we have hired 24 people (including 9 revenue producers) in 2021 from institutions involved with mergers. We are looking forward to additional expansion opportunities in 2022.

Returned 56% of Earnings in 4Q21; Capital Ratios Increase. The Company repurchased 150,976 shares of common stock at an average price of $23.75. Cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases was 56% of earnings in 4Q21. TCE/TA1 improved to 8.22% in 4Q21 from 8.04% in 3Q21 and 7.52% in 4Q20. Our capital priorities remain unchanged: 1) profitably grow the balance sheet, 2) return dividends to shareholders, and 3) opportunistically repurchase shares.

Key Financial Metrics2 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 GAAP: EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.11 ROAA (%) 0.89 1.26 0.93 0.93 0.18 ROAE (%) 10.77 15.42 11.95 12.29 2.27 NIM FTE3 (%) 3.29 3.34 3.14 3.18 3.08 Core: EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.54 $ 0.58 ROAA (%) 1.04 1.38 1.11 0.83 0.92 ROAE (%) 12.49 16.88 14.27 10.96 11.67 Core NIM FTE (%) 3.21 3.27 3.14 3.06 3.03 Efficiency Ratio (%) 58.7 52.3 53.4 58.6 57.6 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans&REO (%) 0.23 0.31 0.26 0.31 0.31 LLRs/Loans (%) 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 0.67 LLRs/NPLs (%) 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.87 214.27 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) (0.00 ) (0.04 ) 0.05 0.17 0.04 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.6 $ 6.6 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.4 Avg Dep ($B) $ 6.5 $ 6.4 $ 6.5 $ 6.3 $ 5.5 Book Value/Share $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 $ 20.11 Tangible BV/Share $ 21.61 $ 21.13 $ 20.51 $ 19.99 $ 19.45 TCE/TA (%) 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 7.52

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

4Q21 Highlights

Net interest income declined 1.1% QoQ (as asset yields decreased greater than funding costs), but increased 12.5% YoY to $62.7 million; core net interest income fell 1.6% QoQ and increased 11.7% YoY to $61.1 million

Net interest margin FTE decreased 5 bps QoQ but increased 21 bps YoY to 3.29%, and core net interest margin FTE declined 6 bps QoQ, but expanded 18 bps YoY to 3.21%; Core NIM compression QoQ was primarily from lower loan yields and a less favorable earning asset mix, partially offset by lower funding costs

Period end net loans excluding PPP, were up 0.9% QoQ and 0.2% YoY; loan closings were $362.7 million in 4Q21, up 48.7% QoQ and 14.8% YoY

Average deposits increased 0.8% QoQ and 17.1% YoY to $6.5 billion, with core deposits 85.3% of total average deposits

Loan pipeline increased 21.1% YoY to $429.3 million

Provision for credit losses was $0.8 million due to current period loan originations and the increased risk from the COVID-19 Omicron variant

NPAs decreased 26.1% QoQ and 29.3% YoY to $14.9 million; criticized and classified loans were down 16.3% QoQ to $57.7 million, representing 0.87% of loans

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets improved 18 bps to 8.22% from 8.04% in 3Q21

Repurchased 150,976 shares at an average price of $23.75; dividends and share repurchases were 56% of net income in 4Q21

Income Statement Highlights YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 62,674 $ 63,364 $ 61,039 $ 60,892 $ 55,732 12.5 % (1.1 ) % Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 761 (6,927 ) (1,598 ) 2,820 3,862 (80.3 ) (111.0 ) Non-interest Income (Loss) (280 ) 866 (3,210 ) 6,311 (1,181 ) (76.3 ) (132.3 ) Non-interest Expense 38,807 36,345 34,011 38,159 46,811 (17.1 ) 6.8 Income Before Income Taxes 22,826 34,812 25,416 26,224 3,878 488.6 (34.4 ) Provision for Income Taxes 4,743 9,399 6,158 7,185 417 1,037.4 (49.5 ) Net Income $ 18,083 $ 25,413 $ 19,258 $ 19,039 $ 3,461 422.5 (28.8 ) Diluted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.11 427.3 (28.4 ) Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 31,353 31,567 31,677 31,604 30,603 2.5 (0.7 ) Core Net Income1 $ 20,968 $ 27,829 $ 22,994 $ 16,973 $ 17,784 17.9 (24.7 ) Core EPS1 $ 0.67 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.54 $ 0.58 15.5 (23.9 )

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income totaled $62.7 million in 4Q21 (an increase of 12.5% YoY, but a decrease of 1.1% QoQ), compared to $63.4 million in 3Q21, $61.0 million in 2Q21, $60.9 million in 1Q21, and $55.7 million in 4Q20.

Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 3.29% increased 21 bps YoY, but declined 5 bps QoQ; PPP loans caused a 3 bps and 2 bps positive impact on the NIM in 4Q21 and 3Q21, respectively, neutral impact in 2Q21, and a drag of 4 bps in 1Q21 and 3 bps in 4Q20

Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.1 million (16 bps to the NIM) in 4Q21 compared to $3.4 million (19 bps) in 3Q21, $1.9 million (10 bps) in 2Q21, $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, and $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 3.13% in 4Q21 compared to 3.15% in 3Q21, 3.04% in 2Q21, 3.01% in 1Q21, and 2.97% in 4Q20, or an increase of 16 bps YoY, but a decrease of 2 bps QoQ

Net PPP loan fees were $1.2 million in 4Q21, $1.3 million in 3Q21, $1.2 million in 2Q21, $0.5 million in 1Q21, and $0.4 million in 4Q20

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.8 million in 4Q21, $2.8 million in 1Q21, and $3.9 million in 4Q20 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21 and $1.6 million in 2Q21.

4Q21 provision for credit losses was driven by the current period originations and the increased risk from the COVID-19 Omicron variant

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans), $(0.6) million in 3Q21 ((4) bps), $0.9 million in 2Q21 (5 bps), $2.9 million in 1Q21 (17 bps), and $0.6 million in 4Q20 (4 bps)

Non-interest income (loss) was $(0.3) million in 4Q21, $0.9 million in 3Q21, $(3.2) million in 2Q21, $6.3 million in 1Q21, and $(1.2) million in 4Q20.

Non-interest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(5.1) million in 4Q21 or $(0.13) per share, net of tax, $(2.3) million in 3Q21 or $(0.05) per share, net of tax, $(6.5) million or $(0.15) per share, net of tax in 2Q21, $1.0 million or $0.02 per share, net of tax in 1Q21, and $(4.1) million or $(0.11) per share, net of tax in 4Q20

Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core non-interest income was $4.9 million in 4Q21, up 36.6% YoY, and 53.6% QoQ

Included in 4Q21 core non-interest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments



Non-interest expense totaled $38.8 million in 4Q21 (a decrease of 17.1% YoY, but an increase of 6.8% QoQ), compared to $36.3 million in 3Q21, $34.0 million in 2Q21, $38.2 million in 1Q21, and $46.8 million in 4Q20.

4Q21 non-interest expense includes pre-tax merger benefits of $17 thousand (<$0.01 per share, net of tax)

3Q21 non-interest expense includes $2.1 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.05 per share, net of tax)

2Q21 non-interest expense includes $0.5 million of pre-tax merger benefits primarily related to a refund received from a data processing vendor ($(0.01) per share, net of tax)

1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax); 1Q21 includes $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expense

4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)

Excluding the above items and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $38.7 million in 4Q21, up 15.4% YoY and 13.4% QoQ

Included in 4Q21 non-interest expense was a one-time $4.3 million ($0.11 per share, net of tax) of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to record year of earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic.

The efficiency ratio was 58.7% in 4Q21, 52.3% in 3Q21, 53.4% in 2Q21, 58.6% in 1Q21, and 57.6% in 4Q20

The provision for income taxes was $4.7 million in 4Q21, compared to $9.4 million in 3Q21, $6.2 million in 2Q21, $7.2 million in 1Q21, and $0.4 million in 4Q20.

The effective tax rate was 20.8% in 4Q21, 27.0% in 3Q21, 24.2% in 2Q21, 27.4% in 1Q21, and 10.8% in 4Q20

The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences

The 2Q21 effective tax rate includes $0.8 million benefit from a state tax rate change; absent this benefit the effective tax rate would have been 27.2%

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights YoY QoQ 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 Change Change Average Loans And Deposits ($MM) Loans $ 6,558 $ 6,633 $ 6,687 $ 6,700 $ 6,376 2.9 % (1.1 ) % Deposits 6,459 6,408 6,511 6,285 5,515 17.1 0.8 Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 14,934 $ 20,217 $ 17,592 $ 21,186 $ 21,073 (29.1 ) % (26.1 ) % Nonperforming Assets 14,934 20,217 17,592 21,221 21,108 (29.2 ) (26.1 ) Criticized and Classified Loans 57,650 68,913 69,161 63,095 71,656 (19.5 ) (16.3 ) Criticized and Classified Assets 78,628 89,889 90,135 63,130 71,691 9.7 (12.5 ) Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 0.67 (11 ) bps 1 bps Capital Book Value/Share $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 $ 20.11 10.7 % 2.2 % Tangible Book Value/Share 21.61 21.13 20.51 19.99 19.45 11.1 2.3 Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 7.52 70 bps 18 bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.98 8.83 8.50 8.44 8.38 60 15

Average loans were $6.6 billion, an increase of 2.9% YoY, but a decline of 1.1% QoQ.

Total loan closings were $362.7 million in 4Q21, $243.9 million in 3Q21, $324.4 million in 2Q21, $322.9 million in 1Q21, and $316.0 million in 4Q20

The loan pipeline of $429.3 million at December 31, 2021 was up 21.1% YoY, but down 19.1% QoQ as the third quarter 2021 pipeline was at record levels

PPP loans were $77.4 million at 4Q21, $130.8 million at 3Q21, $197.3 million at 2Q21, $251.0 million at 1Q21, and $151.9 million at 4Q20; forgiven PPP loans were $53.4 million in 4Q21, $66.5 million in 3Q21, $69.2 million in 2Q21, $24.1 million in 1Q21, and $19.7 million in 4Q20; remaining unamortized net PPP fees were $1.9 million at December 31, 2021

Period end net loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $6.5 billion, up 0.2% YoY and 0.9% QoQ

Average Deposits totaled $6.5 billion, increasing 17.1% YoY and 0.8% QoQ.

Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) increased to 85.3% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q21, compared to 79.8% a year ago

Average non-interest bearing deposits increased 33.6% YoY and 4.6% QoQ and comprised 15.1% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q21 compared to 13.3% a year ago

Credit Quality: Non-performing loans totaled $14.9 million in 4Q21, $20.2 million in 3Q21, $17.6 million in 2Q21, $21.2 million in 1Q21, and $21.1 million in 4Q20.

Non-performing assets were down 29.3% YoY and 26.1% QoQ

Criticized and classified loans totaled $57.7 million in 4Q21 (87 bps of loans), $68.9 million in 3Q21 (104 bps of loans), $69.2 million at 2Q21 (103 bps), $63.1 million at 1Q21 (94 bps), and $71.7 million at 4Q20 (107 bps)

Criticized and classified assets are composed of criticized and classified loans, as detailed above, plus one criticized investment security totaling $21.0 million in both 4Q21 and 3Q21, which is currently under a principal payment forbearance agreement (interest payments are received)

Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $12.7 million in 4Q21 compared to $13.1 million in 3Q21 and $15.7 million a year ago

Over 87% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <38% as of December 31, 2021

Allowance for credit losses were 0.56% of loans at 4Q21 compared to 0.55% at 3Q21 and 0.67% a year ago

Allowance for credit losses were 248.7% of nonperforming loans at 4Q21 compared to 179.9% at 3Q21 and 214.3% a year ago



Capital: Book value per common share increased to $22.26 at 4Q21, compared to $21.78 at 3Q21, $21.16 at 2Q21, $20.65 at 1Q21, and $20.11 at 4Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.61 in 4Q21, $21.13 at 3Q21, $20.51 at 2Q21, $19.99 at 1Q21, and $19.45 in 4Q20.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share and repurchased 150,976 shares at an average price of $23.75 in 4Q21

As of the end of 4Q21, 848,187 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.22% at 4Q21 compared to 8.04% at 3Q21 and 7.52% a year ago

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

The leverage ratio was 8.98% in 4Q21 versus 8.83% in 3Q21 and 8.38% in 4Q20



Conference Call Information And First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 results and strategy.

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic220128.html

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 4089423

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release First Quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on April 26, 2022; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on April 27, 2022.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

- Statistical Tables Follow -



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.89 % 1.26 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.18 % 1.00 % 0.48 % Return on average equity 10.77 15.42 11.95 12.29 2.27 12.60 5.98 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 3.77 3.84 3.69 3.77 3.82 3.77 3.86 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.58 0.61 0.66 0.69 0.86 0.63 1.16 Cost of funds 0.50 0.53 0.57 0.61 0.77 0.55 1.06 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 3.19 3.23 3.03 3.08 2.96 3.14 2.70 Net interest margin (2) 3.29 3.34 3.14 3.18 3.08 3.24 2.85 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.92 1.80 1.65 1.87 2.43 1.81 1.90 Efficiency ratio (3) 58.66 52.28 53.38 58.58 57.56 55.72 58.69 Average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 X 1.21 X 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.20 X 1.16 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,558,285 $ 6,633,301 $ 6,686,888 $ 6,700,476 $ 6,375,516 $ 6,644,317 $ 6,005,947 Total interest-earning assets 7,627,256 7,608,317 7,790,174 7,667,217 7,243,472 7,672,954 6,862,798 Total assets 8,090,701 8,072,918 8,263,553 8,147,714 7,705,407 8,143,372 7,276,022 Total due to depositors 5,397,802 5,406,423 5,495,936 5,363,647 4,708,760 5,416,020 4,509,206 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,276,221 6,310,859 6,532,891 6,477,871 6,169,574 6,398,666 5,941,594 Stockholders' equity 671,474 659,288 644,690 619,647 609,463 648,946 580,067 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 $ 20.11 $ 22.26 $ 20.11 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 21.61 $ 21.13 $ 20.51 $ 19.99 $ 19.45 $ 21.61 $ 19.45 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 679,628 $ 668,096 $ 655,167 $ 639,201 $ 618,997 $ 679,628 $ 618,997 Tangible stockholders' equity 659,758 648,039 634,959 618,839 598,476 659,758 598,476 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 726,174 $ 711,276 $ 697,591 $ 679,343 $ 662,987 $ 726,174 $ 662,987 Common equity Tier 1 capital 671,494 661,340 649,367 636,071 621,247 671,494 621,247 Total risk-based capital 885,469 832,255 823,494 806,922 794,034 885,469 794,034 Risk Weighted Assets 6,182,095 6,194,207 6,344,076 6,281,136 6,287,598 6,182,095 6,287,598 Tier 1 leverage capital

(well capitalized = 5%) 8.98 % 8.83 % 8.50 % 8.44 % 8.38 % 8.98 % 8.38 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.86 10.68 10.24 10.13 9.88 10.86 9.88 Tier 1 risk-based capital

(well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.75 11.48 11.00 10.82 10.54 11.75 10.54 Total risk-based capital

(well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.32 13.44 12.98 12.85 12.63 14.32 12.63 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 8.30 % 8.17 % 7.80 % 7.61 % 7.91 % 7.97 % 7.97 % Equity to total assets 8.45 8.27 8.03 7.83 7.76 8.45 7.76 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 7.52 8.22 7.52 Asset Quality Non-accrual loans (7) $ 14,933 $ 18,292 $ 17,391 $ 18,604 $ 18,325 $ 14,933 $ 18,325 Non-performing loans 14,933 20,217 17,592 21,186 21,073 14,933 21,073 Non-performing assets 14,933 20,217 17,592 21,221 21,108 14,933 21,108 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (29 ) (619 ) 902 2,865 646 3,119 3,639 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.23 % 0.31 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 0.25 0.22 0.26 0.26 0.19 0.26 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 0.67 0.56 0.67 Allowance for loan losses to

non-performing assets 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.52 213.91 248.66 213.91 Allowance for loan losses to

non-performing loans 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.87 214.27 248.66 214.27 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.00 ) (0.04 ) 0.05 0.17 0.04 0.05 0.06 Full-service customer facilities 24 24 25 25 25 24 25

_____________________

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)