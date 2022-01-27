U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,326.51
    -23.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,160.78
    -7.31 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,352.78
    -189.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.29
    -45.18 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    +0.80 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.60
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0097 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    -0.0076 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3060
    +0.6460 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,846.48
    +271.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    813.93
    -5.57 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q21 GAAP EPS of $0.58 and Core EPS of $0.67

Flushing Financial Corporation
GlobeNewswire Inc.

Record GAAP and Core EPS for 2021

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported fourth quarter 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.58, up 427% YoY, ROAA of 0.89%, and ROAE of 10.77%. For the fourth quarter, Core EPS of $0.67 increased, 16% YoY with ROAA of 1.04% and ROAE of 12.49%. Record GAAP and Core EPS for 2021 of $2.59 and $2.81, respectively.

“2021 was a record year for earnings but it was also a challenging year for employees dealing with the pandemic and a new working environment. Our people continued to tirelessly navigate these challenges, as they supported and served customers, and masterfully executed our strategic objectives. Our employees are our competitive advantage. As a reward for our record year of earnings and employee performance through the pandemic, the Company recorded a one-time increase in compensation and benefits of $4.3 million for all employees. We are looking forward to an exciting year in 2022.”

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

Slight NIM Compression QoQ; Loan Growth Returns. Net interest income of $62.7 million increased 12.5% YoY, but declined 1.1% QoQ. NIM expanded 21 bps to 3.29% YoY, but declined 5 bps from 3Q21. Core NIM increased by 18 bps to 3.21% YoY and compressed 6 bps QoQ. The decline in the NIM QoQ was primarily due to an unfavorable shift in balance sheet mix with high levels of interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold, which was fully deployed by the end of the year. Loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), increased 3.7% annualized in 4Q21 and loan closings were up 49% QoQ. Our loan pipeline, which grew 21% YoY, declined 19% QoQ from the record 3Q21 level of $530.7 million. With the yield curve steepening and the Federal Reserve expected to increase short-term rates, we expect refinance volumes will slow in 2022. Additionally, we continue to benefit from the merger disruption in our markets as we have hired 24 people (including 9 revenue producers) in 2021 from institutions involved with mergers. We are looking forward to additional expansion opportunities in 2022.

Returned 56% of Earnings in 4Q21; Capital Ratios Increase. The Company repurchased 150,976 shares of common stock at an average price of $23.75. Cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases was 56% of earnings in 4Q21. TCE/TA1 improved to 8.22% in 4Q21 from 8.04% in 3Q21 and 7.52% in 4Q20. Our capital priorities remain unchanged: 1) profitably grow the balance sheet, 2) return dividends to shareholders, and 3) opportunistically repurchase shares.

Key Financial Metrics2

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

GAAP:

EPS

$

0.58

$

0.81

$

0.61

$

0.60

$

0.11

ROAA (%)

0.89

1.26

0.93

0.93

0.18

ROAE (%)

10.77

15.42

11.95

12.29

2.27

NIM FTE3 (%)

3.29

3.34

3.14

3.18

3.08

Core:

EPS

$

0.67

$

0.88

$

0.73

$

0.54

$

0.58

ROAA (%)

1.04

1.38

1.11

0.83

0.92

ROAE (%)

12.49

16.88

14.27

10.96

11.67

Core NIM FTE (%)

3.21

3.27

3.14

3.06

3.03

Efficiency Ratio (%)

58.7

52.3

53.4

58.6

57.6

Credit Quality:

NPAs/Loans&REO (%)

0.23

0.31

0.26

0.31

0.31

LLRs/Loans (%)

0.56

0.55

0.64

0.67

0.67

LLRs/NPLs (%)

248.66

179.86

242.55

212.87

214.27

NCOs/Avg Loans (%)

(0.00

)

(0.04

)

0.05

0.17

0.04

Balance Sheet:

Avg Loans ($B)

$

6.6

$

6.6

$

6.7

$

6.7

$

6.4

Avg Dep ($B)

$

6.5

$

6.4

$

6.5

$

6.3

$

5.5

Book Value/Share

$

22.26

$

21.78

$

21.16

$

20.65

$

20.11

Tangible BV/Share

$

21.61

$

21.13

$

20.51

$

19.99

$

19.45

TCE/TA (%)

8.22

8.04

7.80

7.60

7.52

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

4Q21 Highlights

  • Net interest income declined 1.1% QoQ (as asset yields decreased greater than funding costs), but increased 12.5% YoY to $62.7 million; core net interest income fell 1.6% QoQ and increased 11.7% YoY to $61.1 million

  • Net interest margin FTE decreased 5 bps QoQ but increased 21 bps YoY to 3.29%, and core net interest margin FTE declined 6 bps QoQ, but expanded 18 bps YoY to 3.21%; Core NIM compression QoQ was primarily from lower loan yields and a less favorable earning asset mix, partially offset by lower funding costs

  • Period end net loans excluding PPP, were up 0.9% QoQ and 0.2% YoY; loan closings were $362.7 million in 4Q21, up 48.7% QoQ and 14.8% YoY

  • Average deposits increased 0.8% QoQ and 17.1% YoY to $6.5 billion, with core deposits 85.3% of total average deposits

  • Loan pipeline increased 21.1% YoY to $429.3 million

  • Provision for credit losses was $0.8 million due to current period loan originations and the increased risk from the COVID-19 Omicron variant

  • NPAs decreased 26.1% QoQ and 29.3% YoY to $14.9 million; criticized and classified loans were down 16.3% QoQ to $57.7 million, representing 0.87% of loans

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets improved 18 bps to 8.22% from 8.04% in 3Q21

  • Repurchased 150,976 shares at an average price of $23.75; dividends and share repurchases were 56% of net income in 4Q21

Income Statement Highlights

YoY

QoQ

($000s, except EPS)

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

Change

Change

Net Interest Income

$

62,674

$

63,364

$

61,039

$

60,892

$

55,732

12.5

%

(1.1

)

%

Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses

761

(6,927

)

(1,598

)

2,820

3,862

(80.3

)

(111.0

)

Non-interest Income (Loss)

(280

)

866

(3,210

)

6,311

(1,181

)

(76.3

)

(132.3

)

Non-interest Expense

38,807

36,345

34,011

38,159

46,811

(17.1

)

6.8

Income Before Income Taxes

22,826

34,812

25,416

26,224

3,878

488.6

(34.4

)

Provision for Income Taxes

4,743

9,399

6,158

7,185

417

1,037.4

(49.5

)

Net Income

$

18,083

$

25,413

$

19,258

$

19,039

$

3,461

422.5

(28.8

)

Diluted EPS

$

0.58

$

0.81

$

0.61

$

0.60

$

0.11

427.3

(28.4

)

Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)

31,353

31,567

31,677

31,604

30,603

2.5

(0.7

)

Core Net Income1

$

20,968

$

27,829

$

22,994

$

16,973

$

17,784

17.9

(24.7

)

Core EPS1

$

0.67

$

0.88

$

0.73

$

0.54

$

0.58

15.5

(23.9

)

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income totaled $62.7 million in 4Q21 (an increase of 12.5% YoY, but a decrease of 1.1% QoQ), compared to $63.4 million in 3Q21, $61.0 million in 2Q21, $60.9 million in 1Q21, and $55.7 million in 4Q20.

  • Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 3.29% increased 21 bps YoY, but declined 5 bps QoQ; PPP loans caused a 3 bps and 2 bps positive impact on the NIM in 4Q21 and 3Q21, respectively, neutral impact in 2Q21, and a drag of 4 bps in 1Q21 and 3 bps in 4Q20

  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.1 million (16 bps to the NIM) in 4Q21 compared to $3.4 million (19 bps) in 3Q21, $1.9 million (10 bps) in 2Q21, $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, and $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20

  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 3.13% in 4Q21 compared to 3.15% in 3Q21, 3.04% in 2Q21, 3.01% in 1Q21, and 2.97% in 4Q20, or an increase of 16 bps YoY, but a decrease of 2 bps QoQ

  • Net PPP loan fees were $1.2 million in 4Q21, $1.3 million in 3Q21, $1.2 million in 2Q21, $0.5 million in 1Q21, and $0.4 million in 4Q20

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.8 million in 4Q21, $2.8 million in 1Q21, and $3.9 million in 4Q20 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21 and $1.6 million in 2Q21.

  • 4Q21 provision for credit losses was driven by the current period originations and the increased risk from the COVID-19 Omicron variant

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans), $(0.6) million in 3Q21 ((4) bps), $0.9 million in 2Q21 (5 bps), $2.9 million in 1Q21 (17 bps), and $0.6 million in 4Q20 (4 bps)

Non-interest income (loss) was $(0.3) million in 4Q21, $0.9 million in 3Q21, $(3.2) million in 2Q21, $6.3 million in 1Q21, and $(1.2) million in 4Q20.

  • Non-interest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(5.1) million in 4Q21 or $(0.13) per share, net of tax, $(2.3) million in 3Q21 or $(0.05) per share, net of tax, $(6.5) million or $(0.15) per share, net of tax in 2Q21, $1.0 million or $0.02 per share, net of tax in 1Q21, and $(4.1) million or $(0.11) per share, net of tax in 4Q20

  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core non-interest income was $4.9 million in 4Q21, up 36.6% YoY, and 53.6% QoQ

  • Included in 4Q21 core non-interest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments

Non-interest expense totaled $38.8 million in 4Q21 (a decrease of 17.1% YoY, but an increase of 6.8% QoQ), compared to $36.3 million in 3Q21, $34.0 million in 2Q21, $38.2 million in 1Q21, and $46.8 million in 4Q20.

  • 4Q21 non-interest expense includes pre-tax merger benefits of $17 thousand (<$0.01 per share, net of tax)

  • 3Q21 non-interest expense includes $2.1 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.05 per share, net of tax)

  • 2Q21 non-interest expense includes $0.5 million of pre-tax merger benefits primarily related to a refund received from a data processing vendor ($(0.01) per share, net of tax)

  • 1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax); 1Q21 includes $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expense

  • 4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)

  • Excluding the above items and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $38.7 million in 4Q21, up 15.4% YoY and 13.4% QoQ

  • Included in 4Q21 non-interest expense was a one-time $4.3 million ($0.11 per share, net of tax) of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to record year of earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic.

  • The efficiency ratio was 58.7% in 4Q21, 52.3% in 3Q21, 53.4% in 2Q21, 58.6% in 1Q21, and 57.6% in 4Q20

The provision for income taxes was $4.7 million in 4Q21, compared to $9.4 million in 3Q21, $6.2 million in 2Q21, $7.2 million in 1Q21, and $0.4 million in 4Q20.

  • The effective tax rate was 20.8% in 4Q21, 27.0% in 3Q21, 24.2% in 2Q21, 27.4% in 1Q21, and 10.8% in 4Q20

  • The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences

  • The 2Q21 effective tax rate includes $0.8 million benefit from a state tax rate change; absent this benefit the effective tax rate would have been 27.2%

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

YoY

QoQ

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

Change

Change

Average Loans And Deposits ($MM)

Loans

$

6,558

$

6,633

$

6,687

$

6,700

$

6,376

2.9

%

(1.1

)

%

Deposits

6,459

6,408

6,511

6,285

5,515

17.1

0.8

Credit Quality ($000s)

Nonperforming Loans

$

14,934

$

20,217

$

17,592

$

21,186

$

21,073

(29.1

)

%

(26.1

)

%

Nonperforming Assets

14,934

20,217

17,592

21,221

21,108

(29.2

)

(26.1

)

Criticized and Classified Loans

57,650

68,913

69,161

63,095

71,656

(19.5

)

(16.3

)

Criticized and Classified Assets

78,628

89,889

90,135

63,130

71,691

9.7

(12.5

)

Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)

0.56

0.55

0.64

0.67

0.67

(11

)

bps

1

bps

Capital

Book Value/Share

$

22.26

$

21.78

$

21.16

$

20.65

$

20.11

10.7

%

2.2

%

Tangible Book Value/Share

21.61

21.13

20.51

19.99

19.45

11.1

2.3

Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)

8.22

8.04

7.80

7.60

7.52

70

bps

18

bps

Leverage Ratio (%)

8.98

8.83

8.50

8.44

8.38

60

15

Average loans were $6.6 billion, an increase of 2.9% YoY, but a decline of 1.1% QoQ.

  • Total loan closings were $362.7 million in 4Q21, $243.9 million in 3Q21, $324.4 million in 2Q21, $322.9 million in 1Q21, and $316.0 million in 4Q20

  • The loan pipeline of $429.3 million at December 31, 2021 was up 21.1% YoY, but down 19.1% QoQ as the third quarter 2021 pipeline was at record levels

  • PPP loans were $77.4 million at 4Q21, $130.8 million at 3Q21, $197.3 million at 2Q21, $251.0 million at 1Q21, and $151.9 million at 4Q20; forgiven PPP loans were $53.4 million in 4Q21, $66.5 million in 3Q21, $69.2 million in 2Q21, $24.1 million in 1Q21, and $19.7 million in 4Q20; remaining unamortized net PPP fees were $1.9 million at December 31, 2021

  • Period end net loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $6.5 billion, up 0.2% YoY and 0.9% QoQ

Average Deposits totaled $6.5 billion, increasing 17.1% YoY and 0.8% QoQ.

  • Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) increased to 85.3% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q21, compared to 79.8% a year ago

  • Average non-interest bearing deposits increased 33.6% YoY and 4.6% QoQ and comprised 15.1% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q21 compared to 13.3% a year ago

Credit Quality: Non-performing loans totaled $14.9 million in 4Q21, $20.2 million in 3Q21, $17.6 million in 2Q21, $21.2 million in 1Q21, and $21.1 million in 4Q20.

  • Non-performing assets were down 29.3% YoY and 26.1% QoQ

  • Criticized and classified loans totaled $57.7 million in 4Q21 (87 bps of loans), $68.9 million in 3Q21 (104 bps of loans), $69.2 million at 2Q21 (103 bps), $63.1 million at 1Q21 (94 bps), and $71.7 million at 4Q20 (107 bps)

  • Criticized and classified assets are composed of criticized and classified loans, as detailed above, plus one criticized investment security totaling $21.0 million in both 4Q21 and 3Q21, which is currently under a principal payment forbearance agreement (interest payments are received)

  • Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $12.7 million in 4Q21 compared to $13.1 million in 3Q21 and $15.7 million a year ago

  • Over 87% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <38% as of December 31, 2021

  • Allowance for credit losses were 0.56% of loans at 4Q21 compared to 0.55% at 3Q21 and 0.67% a year ago

  • Allowance for credit losses were 248.7% of nonperforming loans at 4Q21 compared to 179.9% at 3Q21 and 214.3% a year ago

Capital: Book value per common share increased to $22.26 at 4Q21, compared to $21.78 at 3Q21, $21.16 at 2Q21, $20.65 at 1Q21, and $20.11 at 4Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.61 in 4Q21, $21.13 at 3Q21, $20.51 at 2Q21, $19.99 at 1Q21, and $19.45 in 4Q20.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share and repurchased 150,976 shares at an average price of $23.75 in 4Q21

  • As of the end of 4Q21, 848,187 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.22% at 4Q21 compared to 8.04% at 3Q21 and 7.52% a year ago

  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

  • The leverage ratio was 8.98% in 4Q21 versus 8.83% in 3Q21 and 8.38% in 4Q20

Conference Call Information And First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 results and strategy.

  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic220128.html

  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

  • Replay Access Code: 4089423

  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release First Quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on April 26, 2022; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on April 27, 2022.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

#FF

- Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended

At or for the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Performance Ratios (1)

Return on average assets

0.89

%

1.26

%

0.93

%

0.93

%

0.18

%

1.00

%

0.48

%

Return on average equity

10.77

15.42

11.95

12.29

2.27

12.60

5.98

Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)

3.77

3.84

3.69

3.77

3.82

3.77

3.86

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

0.58

0.61

0.66

0.69

0.86

0.63

1.16

Cost of funds

0.50

0.53

0.57

0.61

0.77

0.55

1.06

Net interest rate spread during period (2)

3.19

3.23

3.03

3.08

2.96

3.14

2.70

Net interest margin (2)

3.29

3.34

3.14

3.18

3.08

3.24

2.85

Non-interest expense to average assets

1.92

1.80

1.65

1.87

2.43

1.81

1.90

Efficiency ratio (3)

58.66

52.28

53.38

58.58

57.56

55.72

58.69

Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities

1.22

X

1.21

X

1.19

X

1.18

X

1.17

X

1.20

X

1.16

X

Average Balances

Total loans, net

$

6,558,285

$

6,633,301

$

6,686,888

$

6,700,476

$

6,375,516

$

6,644,317

$

6,005,947

Total interest-earning assets

7,627,256

7,608,317

7,790,174

7,667,217

7,243,472

7,672,954

6,862,798

Total assets

8,090,701

8,072,918

8,263,553

8,147,714

7,705,407

8,143,372

7,276,022

Total due to depositors

5,397,802

5,406,423

5,495,936

5,363,647

4,708,760

5,416,020

4,509,206

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,276,221

6,310,859

6,532,891

6,477,871

6,169,574

6,398,666

5,941,594

Stockholders' equity

671,474

659,288

644,690

619,647

609,463

648,946

580,067

Per Share Data

Book value per common share (4)

$

22.26

$

21.78

$

21.16

$

20.65

$

20.11

$

22.26

$

20.11

Tangible book value per common share (5)

$

21.61

$

21.13

$

20.51

$

19.99

$

19.45

$

21.61

$

19.45

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity

$

679,628

$

668,096

$

655,167

$

639,201

$

618,997

$

679,628

$

618,997

Tangible stockholders' equity

659,758

648,039

634,959

618,839

598,476

659,758

598,476

Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios

Tier 1 capital

$

726,174

$

711,276

$

697,591

$

679,343

$

662,987

$

726,174

$

662,987

Common equity Tier 1 capital

671,494

661,340

649,367

636,071

621,247

671,494

621,247

Total risk-based capital

885,469

832,255

823,494

806,922

794,034

885,469

794,034

Risk Weighted Assets

6,182,095

6,194,207

6,344,076

6,281,136

6,287,598

6,182,095

6,287,598

Tier 1 leverage capital
(well capitalized = 5%)

8.98

%

8.83

%

8.50

%

8.44

%

8.38

%

8.98

%

8.38

%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)

10.86

10.68

10.24

10.13

9.88

10.86

9.88

Tier 1 risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 8.0%)

11.75

11.48

11.00

10.82

10.54

11.75

10.54

Total risk-based capital
(well capitalized = 10.0%)

14.32

13.44

12.98

12.85

12.63

14.32

12.63

Capital Ratios

Average equity to average assets

8.30

%

8.17

%

7.80

%

7.61

%

7.91

%

7.97

%

7.97

%

Equity to total assets

8.45

8.27

8.03

7.83

7.76

8.45

7.76

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

8.22

8.04

7.80

7.60

7.52

8.22

7.52

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans (7)

$

14,933

$

18,292

$

17,391

$

18,604

$

18,325

$

14,933

$

18,325

Non-performing loans

14,933

20,217

17,592

21,186

21,073

14,933

21,073

Non-performing assets

14,933

20,217

17,592

21,221

21,108

14,933

21,108

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(29

)

(619

)

902

2,865

646

3,119

3,639

Asset Quality Ratios

Non-performing loans to gross loans

0.23

%

0.31

%

0.26

%

0.31

%

0.31

%

0.23

%

0.31

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.19

0.25

0.22

0.26

0.26

0.19

0.26

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

0.56

0.55

0.64

0.67

0.67

0.56

0.67

Allowance for loan losses to
non-performing assets

248.66

179.86

242.55

212.52

213.91

248.66

213.91

Allowance for loan losses to
non-performing loans

248.66

179.86

242.55

212.87

214.27

248.66

214.27

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(0.00

)

(0.04

)

0.05

0.17

0.04

0.05

0.06

Full-service customer facilities

24

24

25

25

25

24

25

_____________________
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

68,113

$

69,198

$

67,999

$

69,021

$

66,120

$

274,331

$

248,153

Interest and dividends on securities:

Interest

3,536

3,706

3,685

3,072

2,813

13,999

15,776

Dividends

7

7

7

8

8

29

43

Other interest income

74

42

51

36

30

203

355

Total interest and dividend income

71,730

72,953

71,742

72,137

68,971

288,562

264,327

Interest Expense

Deposits

3,975

4,705

5,539

6,105

6,470

20,324

42,312

Other interest expense

5,081

4,884

5,164

5,140

6,769

20,269

26,816

Total interest expense

9,056

9,589

10,703

11,245

13,239

40,593

69,128

Recommended Stories

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Robinhood reports disastrous earnings, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Robinhood earnings and how the stock is performing.

  • Why Teradyne Stock Plummeted on Thursday

    The stock price decline comes despite Teradyne reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors should know.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Robinhood earnings result of ‘transition quarter,’ strategist says

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director Josh Beck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Robinhood earnings report.

  • Western Digital Stock Drops As Quarterly Outlook Falls Short

    WDC stock plunged as it reported fiscal second-quarter earnings late Thursday with an outlook that fell short of estimates.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% lower as of 2:40 p.m. ET after receiving some negative sentiment from Wall Street. Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch in a research note today maintained his overweight rating on Upstart stock but lowered his price target to $170 per share, which still implies significant upside from Upstart's current price of around $88. Clinch in his note attributed the lower price target to "a potentially new backdrop of hostility toward growth stock multiples."

  • 3 Stocks to Pounce On As the Market Dips

    If you're looking to take advantage of this week's volatility, start with Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Upstart was one of the biggest investing stories of 2021, zooming as high as 18 times its IPO price in less than a year. Instead of relying on a small set of broad categories, Upstart's platform includes many more factors, such as education and employment history.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Jefferies issues bullish note on buy-rated OrganiGram, upgrades Cronos and Hexo and cuts Tilray’s price target

    Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Apple Stock Is Rising on Strong Sales. The Chip Shortage Can’t Stop the iPhone.

    Apple sold $71.6 billion worth of iPhones in its December quarter, far better than Wall Street expected.

  • Tesla Earnings ‘Disappointed.’ Why Analysts Are Raising Their Price Targets.

    Tesla reported $2.54 in fourth-quarter per-share earnings. Wall Street was looking for $2.36 a share. Now analysts are weighing in on the quarter.