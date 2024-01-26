Flushing Financial (FFIC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Flushing Financial (FFIC) reported revenue of $53.49 million, up 14.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +8.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flushing Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 76.7% versus 77.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

Average Interest-Earning Assets : $8.08 billion compared to the $8.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Margin : 2.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.

Other income : $1.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.53 million.

Net Interest Income : $46.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.85 million.

Banking services fee income : $2.82 million compared to the $2.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Total Non-Interest Income : $7.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5 million.

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends : $0.66 million compared to the $0.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Bank owned life insurance: $1.17 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Flushing Financial here>>>



Shares of Flushing Financial have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

