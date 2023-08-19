Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.22

Flushing Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:FFIC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.22 per share on 29th of September. This means the annual payment is 6.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Flushing Financial's stock price has increased by 37% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Flushing Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Flushing Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Flushing Financial's payout ratio of 56% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 28.7% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could reach 79%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Flushing Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.52 total annually to $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Flushing Financial May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 2.8% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Flushing Financial is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Flushing Financial's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Flushing Financial is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Flushing Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Flushing Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

