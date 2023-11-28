Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.22

The board of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of December, with investors receiving $0.22 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Flushing Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Flushing Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 79%, which means that Flushing Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 19.8% over the next 3 years. Despite the current payout ratio being slightly elevated, analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 74% over the same time period, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Flushing Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.52 total annually to $0.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Flushing Financial's EPS has declined at around 7.2% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Flushing Financial's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Flushing Financial's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Flushing Financial is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Flushing Financial that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

