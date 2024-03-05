Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.22

The board of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share on the 22nd of March. This makes the dividend yield 6.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Flushing Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 92%, which means that Flushing Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 51.2% over the next 3 years. Analyst estimates also show the future payout ratio being 70% in the same 3 years which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Flushing Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.52 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Flushing Financial's EPS has declined at around 12% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Flushing Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.