We’re flushing the solution to volatile food prices down the drain

tractor in a field

It was surely the inspiration for the scene in Blackadder II where Lord Percy accidentally manages to synthesise a nugget of “the purest green”.

In 1669 the German alchemist Hennig Brand attempted to create gold by boiling gallons of rotting urine. Instead he produced a white material that glowed in the dark and burned brilliantly. He had discovered the first element that was unknown to the ancients, number 15 on the periodic table: phosphorus.

Nearly 350 years on, this remarkable (but too infrequently remarked upon) element is the common link running through some of the biggest news stories in recent months – from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to soaring food prices and the execrable state of British rivers. Brand’s malodorous experiment hints at the connection, which, in time, may come to be seen as one of the great missed opportunities of our time.

Phosphorus is integral to modern agriculture; you can’t grow anything without it. But the element is also finite; it cannot be made and cannot be substituted. As we eat ever more, demand is rising nearly twice as fast as the growth of the human population.

Scientists have suggested that production may have peaked over a decade ago and reserves will have been completely depleted by the end of this century. What happens then? We probably don’t want to find out.

We are, however, getting a preview. The prices of 33 important commodities declined by 70pc in the century leading up to 2002. This helped many countries to become rich. However, prices then tripled in the following six years, partly as a result of population growth and partly because of a huge increase in capital spending in China.

Food prices were already showing signs of stress. The growth in productivity of grains has fallen to about 1.2pc a year. That pretty much matches the rate at which the global population is growing and means there’s very little margin to absorb a huge shock to the system – like, for example, one of the world’s biggest fertiliser manufacturers invading one of the world’s biggest food exporters.

In March 2022, Europe imported around 547,000 metric tons of fertiliser from Russia. By April that year, as sanctions were ratcheted up, imports fell to 154,000 metric tons – a decline of 72pc.

The effect on prices has been dramatic. In January 2020, fertiliser cost £234 a ton, according to the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit; by January this year, the figure had tripled to £700, increasing the bills for the UK’s already hard-pressed farmers by a combined £78m a month.

Meanwhile, the country is up in arms about water companies discharging sewage into rivers and the sea. But only around 4pc of rivers are in poor ecological health due to storm overflows; 40pc have been damaged by agricultural run-off.

Poultry farms in particular are spreading more manure than the land can absorb, leading to excess phosphorus leaching into waterways, creating algal blooms that absorb all the oxygen in the water, killing off all other forms of life.

“In the wrong place, phosphorus is an industrial contaminant; in the right place it is a highly valuable organic fertiliser,” says Charles Watson, of the campaigning charity River Action.

“Some river catchment areas are completely saturated with phosphorus because of intensive livestock farming and yet we’re importing more in the form of expensive fertilisers from abroad for arable farming. It’s completely nuts.”

According to a study by Lancaster University two years ago, the UK could be self-sufficient in phosphorus. In some ways this would be a reversion to past practices.

Until the mid-20th century, farmers maintained phosphorus levels in soil by composting plant waste or spreading manure. If we want to maintain this country’s food and water security we need to figure out how to do this on an industrial scale.

Modern food systems have become so siloed and specialised that the left hand often doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. There are 110,000 farmers in the country, many of whom are too busy trying to make ends meet to think about the bigger picture. There have, however, been some baby steps in the right direction.

When Michael Gove was Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs he brought in the “Farming Rules for Water”, which stipulate how manufactured fertilisers and organic manure should be managed to prevent run-off into watercourses. Clean river campaigners say the rules are excellent but are not being enforced.

Avara Food, which is a leading supplier to Tesco and responsible for four-fifths of the 20m chickens being reared in the Wye catchment at any one time, has promised its supply chain will “not contribute excess phosphate in the River Wye” by 2025. Herefordshire County Council is attempting to get a phosphate credit system off the ground (which campaigners say is a good idea but “a bit half-baked").

Most promisingly, companies are developing anaerobic digesters and pyrolysis systems that break down or ferment agricultural waste and turn it into fertiliser or soil conditioner.

The twin crises of our dying rivers and high food prices have stimulated a whole army of entrepreneurs, according to Watson. “There’s an incredibly exciting opportunity for the UK to come up with a circular economy solution to two different problems,” he argues.

It would, of course, be a gross oversimplification to say this alone would result in clean rivers and cheap food. Some of the technologies are untested and will need to be regulated to prevent abuse. It will also take time and money to link up the various parts of a food system.

It’s certainly not going to help bring down the cost of the weekly shop in the near future. But it will provide some protection against the kind of supply shock we're now living through.

Watson argues we'll need legislation, processing hubs, subsidies for new technologies and better-designed environment land management schemes if we're to figure out how to move phosphorus from where it is causing damage to where it can add value.

It will, in other words, require the kind of joined-up thinking that is entirely absent in the Government’s latest “cunning plan” for a price cap on food essentials. So, maybe it’s too much to hope for.

Or maybe the private sector will step up. What better way for supermarkets (with their buying power and reach across food supply chains) to combat misplaced accusations of “greedflation” and prove their environmental, societal and governance credentials amount to something more than just a series of boxes to be ticked than by helping crack the UK’s phosphorus problem?

