U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,667.25
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,140.00
    -69.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,154.25
    -58.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,418.30
    -8.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.82
    -0.33 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.19
    +0.97 (+5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2160
    +0.3360 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,805.82
    -597.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,639.59
    -32.14 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.11
    +36.07 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     

Flutterwave acquires Disha, a creator platform that planned to shutter in February

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

In February, Disha, a Nigeria-based platform that allows digital creators to curate, sell digital content, create portfolios and receive payments from their audience globally, announced that it was closing shop.

Before the news, Disha had bootstrapped to more than 20,000 users; at some point, it claimed to have a monthly growth rate of about 100%. Three days after announcing its shutdown, however, Disha did an about-face and said it was thinking of new options for the company and would share an update once it made a new decision.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user noticed Disha FAQs on Flutterwave’s support documents, suggesting that the unicorn company might have acquired the creator platform. Although Disha’s FAQs have been removed, Flutterwave confirmed to TechCrunch today that it has indeed bought the two-year-old platform. The terms of the deal are undisclosed; however, some sources say the purchase price is in six figures.

While Flutterwave has been rumoured to acquire some startups in the past, this is its first public announcement of any acquisition since launching in 2016 to tackle Africa’s payments problems. And what’s more surprising is that the buy is outside payments or fintech.

Disha was founded by Evans Akanno, Rufus Oyemade and Blessing Abeng in 2019. The company is one of the well-known platforms built from Africa, including Selar and Irawo, targeting creators and influencers globally. Disha provided them with tools to create a one-page site to curate and share links, content, portfolios and a checkout system to receive payments.

Although Disha had users globally, its revenues were low, making slightly above $1,000 in monthly recurring revenue. With little revenues and limited resources, Disha showed signs of struggle; even ex-CEO attested to this in a now-deleted LinkedIn post where he expressed burnout while running Disha and Cregital, a design agency he founded and was CEO, a role he stepped down from in September.

“We [the founders] decided to shut down the company because we ran out of resources to continue driving the very valid vision we had,” ex-CTO Oyemade told TechCrunch in an email. “With Flutterwave, we now have a way to drive both value for creators and revenue to sustain the business. We are happy to have gotten the call from Flutterwave, which actually kept hopes alive.”

Oyemade will continue to lead the technology behind the product with a new role as software and architectural lead. Akanno and Abeng, the ex-CMO, left the company to pursue other projects.

African payments company Flutterwave raises $170M, now valued at over $1B

Flutterwave says Disha will continue to be an independent product with a distinct brand and operations. From now on, it wants to focus on features and integrations that help creators easily schedule meetings and exhibitions, build sustainable income through subscriptions and leverage emerging technologies in the creator space.

Why did Flutterwave make this acquisition? Certainly, it will bolster Disha’s payments checkout process and grow the platform’s base by allowing users to make transactions in over 150 currencies and 34 countries worldwide. But most importantly, Flutterwave wants to take part in the $100 billion global creator economy.

The pandemic has created an opportunity for millions of freelancers and creators to use no-code tools to monetize their craft and community.

“Recently, we have diversified into building tools that will help freelancers, businesses and now creators grow,” Flutterwave CEO Olugbengba “GB” Agboola said in an email. “We saw Disha as an opportunity to capture a new market of indie creators that need innovative tools to showcase their craft and get paid. This acquisition cements our place as a growth partner for freelancers and businesses. For us, Flutterwave Store is to small businesses what Disha is to creators.”

Furthermore, there is an increasing appetite to create, own, sell or share digital experiences such as NFTs. With most of Disha’s customers based in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, it is well-positioned to facilitate transactions around owning and selling these digital experiences.

Flutterwave knows that, and via this acquisition, the fintech is betting that Disha is its ticket to eat at that growing NFT table, where more than $10 billion was spent just in Q3 2020.

“Disha is a global tool and the global creator economy is enormous, and with NFTs growing in popularity, there’s no limit to how huge the creator economy can grow,” GB said.

Recommended Stories

  • Marks & Spencer shares surge 17% after results, higher guidance

    Shares of Marks & Spencer PLC jumped 17% on Wednesday after the U.K. retailer swung to a pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, and said it expects higher full-year adjusted pretax profit.The retailer also warned that it sees cost pressures ahead from labor-market and logistics issues.

  • PayPal down after its Venmo-Amazon partnership, Palantir sales force expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down earnings reports for PayPal, which took a dip after announcing its Venmo partnership with Amazon, as Palantir Technology is expected to have a strong 2022 after exceptional growth in its staffing.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Soar at Least 60%

    U.S. stocks have been on a roll. The S&P 500 closed Monday at a new record high and was up for the eight consecutive positive day -- its longest streak of records since 1997. Among the recent supporting factors are Q3 earnings, which are up 40% year-over-year and have been beating expectations; and passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week, offering hope that Congress may be able to get its act together and put consequential legislation on the President’s desk. In addition, weekly

  • Moderna Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The good news is that shares of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine maker have skyrocketed over 1,100% since the beginning of 2020. The bad news is that Moderna has given up a lot of its gains with the stock plunging close to 50% below its high from earlier this year. Two Motley Fool contributors have different takes on Moderna.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About QuantumScape Corporation (QS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 42% to 50% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow cheaply in order to hire, acquire, and innovate. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found the average annual return for companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 completely trounced the average annual return of companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade span (9.5% vs. 1.6%).

  • Elon Musk’s fortune plunges by $50bn in two days after controversial Tesla Twitter poll

    Musk’s lead over Jeff Bezos as world’s richest person has narrowed by about $83bn

  • The CEO of MicroStrategy just predicted that Bitcoin is 'going up forever' — here are 3 other companies with plenty of crypto on the balance sheet

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • Is Moderna stock finally making its way back down to earth? J.P. Morgan weighs in

    Last week’s Q3 earnings were a sobering event for Moderna (MRNA) investors. The stock had been on a tear throughout the year, but following the release of the quarter’s financials, a two-day selloff ensued, during which shares lost 35% of their value (further exacerbated by Pfizer’s excellent quarterly showing and the announcement of its prospective Covid-19 pill). While Moderna’s Q3 top-and bottom-line results fell short of expectations, the company’s outlook appeared the main concern. The vacc

  • Why Shares of Amyris Are Getting Crushed Today

    Failing to deliver on both the top and bottom lines, synthetic-biology specialist Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 earnings results yesterday after the market closed. In addition, investors are selling shares after learning that the company is raising capital through the issuance of senior convertible notes. Although the company reported a year-over-year sales increase of 39.7%, it didn't seem to be enough to satisfy investors' appetites.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Rallied Again on Tuesday

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) climbed sharply higher again on Tuesday, surging as much as 10.6%, though it ended the trading day up 9.4%. The catalyst driving the stock higher was a flurry of activity by Wall Street analysts who scrambled to update their price targets on the heels of The Trade Desk's impressive third-quarter financial results. Before the market open on Monday, The Trade Desk had delivered better-than-expected quarterly results, which came as a surprise to some investors.

  • 10 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. Mining stocks have registered incredible year-to-date gains as the demand for minerals outpaces the supply in the post-pandemic economy. According […]

  • Why BioNTech Is Tumbling Today

    After a spike in price following the release of its latest earnings, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell below the waterline on Tuesday. In a combined earnings release and corporate update, BioNTech revealed that it earned just under 6.09 billion euros ($7.05 billion), a giant leap above the less than 68 million euros ($79 million) of the same quarter last year. The reason, it nearly goes without saying by now, is sales of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine it developed in partnership with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Tencent Sales Grow at Slowest Since 2004 as Crackdown Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s revenue grew a slower-than-expected 13%, after China’s sweeping tech crackdown took a toll on businesses like gaming and advertising.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowSales rose to 142.4 billion yuan ($22.3 billion) for the three months ended September, missing the 145.4 billio

  • A Robot Trader Bought PayPal and Moderna, Ditching Amazon. Another Bet Tripled.

    An ETF with stocks picked by artificial intelligence benefited from a meme stock-style explosion—something even a robot trader couldn't have predicted.

  • Cassava: A Controversial Top Pick

    This afternoon (Tuesday, Nov 9), the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference will kick off in Boston. Cassava Sciences (SAVA) will be among those making presentations over the next few days with a poster titled, “Interim Results of an Open-label Study of Simufilam in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease.” B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani expects the presentation to include a more rounded update of the topline 12-month cognition efficacy data released toward the end of Q3. Recall,

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin keeps rising. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed suit. But given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out of that bunch can be difficult. For now, based on IBD's analysis, the best crypto stocks and Bitcoin stocks to...

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Down Today

    On Tuesday morning, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported third-quarter results that ranked right up there with the best this period among defense IT companies. Shares of Palantir fell by as much as 10% in morning trading, and were off by 8.8% as of 12:26 p.m. EST. Palantir, best known as the company whose tech helped locate Osama bin Laden, went public about a year ago and immediately shot higher as the market considered the potential commercial-sector applications for its data analytics tools.

  • Tesla Erases $199 Billion in Worst Two-Day Rout in 14 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. lost about $199 billion in value during its biggest back-to-back selloff since September 2020 amid a host of negative news.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe drumbeat of adverse headlines reached a crescendo after Elon Musk’s Twitter poll that asked voters over the weekend if he should s