When Will Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Flux Power Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLUX) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. The US$59m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$6.7m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.7m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Flux Power Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Flux Power Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 American Electrical analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$3.5m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 60%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Flux Power Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Flux Power Holdings currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

