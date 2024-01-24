Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) adds US$8.4m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 71%

It is a pleasure to report that the Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) is up 45% in the last quarter. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 71%. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Flux Power Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Flux Power Holdings grew revenue at 44% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 20% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Flux Power Holdings shareholders are up 0.8% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 11% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Flux Power Holdings you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

