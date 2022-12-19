Fly ash market: Growth opportunities led by Boral Ltd. and CRH Plc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fly ash market size is forecasted to increase by USD 18,358.52 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.45%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Rising construction activities, growing urbanization in developing countries, and the promotion of fly ash by governments in APAC.

The market is segmented by application (Portland cement, agriculture, road construction, fire bricks, and others), type (class F and class C), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

The Portland cement segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Fly ash is used as an additive in Portland cement and has many advantages. It improves the performance of the concrete that is manufactured in fresh or hardened states. Fly ash also improves the workability of plastic concrete and the strength and durability of hardened concrete. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global fly ash products market as a part of the global diversified metals and mining market, which covers companies engaged in the production or extraction of metals and minerals such as non-ferrous metals, salt and borate, phosphate rock, and diversified metal mining operations. It also includes various alloys of non-ferrous metals.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Charah Solutions Inc., CRH Plc, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., National Minerals Corp., NTPC Ltd., Salt River Materials Group, Sephaku Holdings Ltd., Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd., The SEFA Group, Titan Cement Group, Usb Chemicals, and Waste Management Inc.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this fly ash market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fly ash market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fly ash market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fly ash market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fly ash market vendors

Fly Ash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,358.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Charah Solutions Inc., CRH Plc, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., National Minerals Corp., NTPC Ltd., Salt River Materials Group, Sephaku Holdings Ltd., Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd., The SEFA Group, Titan Cement Group, Usb Chemicals, and Waste Management Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fly ash market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Portland cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Road construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Fire bricks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Class F - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Class C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Boral Ltd.

12.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

12.6 Charah Solutions Inc.

12.7 CRH Plc

12.8 Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

12.9 HeidelbergCement AG

12.10 Holcim Ltd.

12.11 National Minerals Corp.

12.12 Salt River Materials Group

12.13 Sephaku Holdings Ltd.

12.14 Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd.

12.15 Titan Cement Group

12.16 Usb Chemicals

12.17 Waste Management Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

