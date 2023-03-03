U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,030.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,072.00
    +10.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.19
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.40
    +11.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.25 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -0.97 (-4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1989
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1890
    -0.5310 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,397.90
    -1,060.66 (-4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.52
    -26.65 (-4.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,966.10
    +22.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Fly Play hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Fly Play hf. at the AGM on 7 March 2023

FLYPLAY HF
·4 min read
FLYPLAY HF
FLYPLAY HF

The following individuals have declared their candidacy to the board of directors of Fly Play hf. at the Annual General Meeting 2023 at Iðnó, on March 7, at 16:00.

As the Annual General Meeting elects five members to the board of directors and one alternate board member, these candidates will be elected to the board without a ballot at the meeting.

Einar Örn Ólafsson, current Chairman

Einar Örn Ólafsson is the current chairman of the board of PLAY. He is also the chairman of the board of Terra hf. and the CEO of the investment company Gnitanes hf. Einar was previously the CEO of Fjarðalax and CEO of Skeljungur, and before that, he held various management positions in finance.

Einar holds an MBA from NYU, Stern School of Business, and an industrial engineering degree from the University of Iceland.

Einar Örn is considered to be independent of the Company and its management team but is not considered to be independent of large shareholders in the Company.

Elías Skúli Skúlason, current Vice Chairman

Elías Skúli Skúlason (Skúli) is the vice chairman of the board of directors of PLAY.

Skúli has over 25 years of aviation and airline operations experience. Elías Skúli was one of the founders of Airport Associates (est. in 1997) and Bluebird Cargo (est. in 1999). Skúli served in multiple key management roles at Bluebird Cargo, including CEO from 2007-2014. Skuli is an investor whose investments include a shareholding in FEA ehf.

Elías Skúli is considered independent from large shareholders of the Company and its management team but is not regarded as independent of the Company.

Guðný Hansdóttir, current Board Member

Guðný is currently a member of the board of PLAY. She has over 15 years of experience in the airline industry. Guðný served as a Managing Director of cabin crew for Icelandair. She served as VP of Human Resources at Air Atlanta for five years. Other previous positions include Foreign Marketing coordinator at Penninn Officeday and VP of Human Resources for Skeljungur and Innnes.

Guðný holds an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology and a BS in Marketing from the same school. Guðný has been vetted through an eligibility assessment by the Financial Supervisory Authority in Iceland. Guðný sat on the boards of Parlogis and Mjöll Frigg. She is currently a board member of Frumherji and VÍS Insurance and on the latter's Remuneration Committee and Auditing Committees.

Guðný is considered to be independent of the Company, its management team, and large shareholders in the Company.

María Rúnarsdóttir, current Board Member

María Rúnarsdóttir is currently a member of the board of PLAY. She is an independent investor. María previously worked as the CFO of real estate company SMI ehf. and Korputorg ehf., a consultant at KMPG Consultants and CFO of Svar technologies. She was also one of the founders of MINT Solutions ehf. María currently sits on the board of numerous companies, including Arctica Finance hf., MINT Solutions BV., Umbra ehf., Uniconta Iceland ehf., NMR ehf., and EA14 ehf.

María has an MBA from MIT (Massachusetts Institution of Technology) in the United States and a BSc in Business from Reykjavik University.

María is considered to be independent of the Company, its management team, and large shareholders in the Company.

Valentín Lago, new board member

Valentín Lago will be a new member of the board of directors of PLAY. Valentín has 30 years of experience in Aviation & Aerospace. He has held several management, executive & board positions in; regional airlines (Quality, Maintenance Director of Air Nostrum 1998-2011), low-cost airlines (Founder & COO of Iberia Express 2011-2016, COO of Vueling 2016-2019), and transatlantic airlines (CEO of Air Europa 2021-2022). Currently, Valentin has his own Consultancy firm.

Valentín holds a degree in aerospace engineering and a Ph.D. in Economics.

Valentín is considered to be independent of the Company, its management team, and large shareholders in the Company.

Alternate Board Member: Sigurður Kári Kristjánsson,

Sigurður Kári is currently an alternate member of the board of PLAY. He is an independent attorney at law and a partner of the law firm Lögmenn Lækjargötu, where he has practiced law since 2011. Sigurður Kári was a member of parliament from 2003-2009 and served intermittently as an alternate member of parliament until 2011.

Sigurður Kári is considered to be independent of the Company, its management team, and large shareholders in the Company.

Further information:

ir@flyplay.com



Recommended Stories

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsFed Speech Scrapp

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • C3.ai stock rockets as CEO Siebel touts ‘dramatic change’ in sentiment amid AI hype

    Shares of C3.ai were surging in after-hours action Thursday after the AI software company cited "substantially improving" market sentiment in earnings report.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.75% and 6.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold Almost All Bitcoin Mined in February

    The miner sold its mined bitcoin for the second time this year.

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Exela Amends Existing Securitization Facility & Reduces 2023 Debt Maturities

    Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) reported that its subsidiaries had obtained $51 million of new funding from B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC (BRCC) and an affiliate of BRCC. The funding was made via an amendment of Exela's existing $150 million PNC securitization facility to permit the addition of $35 million of junior secured financing, a separate sale of receivables, and an increase in availability under a revolving line of credit. The new securitization facility matures in June 2025 an

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fed Officials Warn They May Need to Lift Rates to a Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsFed Speech Scrapp

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Market Rally Rebounds Bullishly, What To Do Now; AI Stock Surges Late Into Buy Zone

    The stock market rally rebounded bullishly Thursday despite Treasury yields racing above 4% and Tesla retreating. C3.ai stock spiked late.

  • Costco Q2 earnings: Stock slips after mixed results

    Costco (COST) posted fiscal second-quarter earnings results Thursday, March 2 after market close that mostly beat estimates.