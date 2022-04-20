Flybe's return to the skies powered by IBS Software's iFly Res PSS Platform

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flybe, Britain's new regional airline, has selected IBS Software's iFly Res as the backbone of its commercial operations to propel its recent launch. The launch is set to provide hundreds of jobs in Birmingham, Belfast and elsewhere in the UK.

IBS Software's next-gen solution, iFly Res, will support Flybe as it launches its new airline with a customer-centric passenger service system (PSS), providing state of the art offer and order management capabilities, fully supporting IATA's NDC and ONE Order standard. This includes an airline portal, a modern booking engine for consumers and a unique, comprehensive agency portal to drive indirect sales through a cost-effective channel with merchandising upsell opportunities.

"We are excited to be working with IBS Software to realise our goal of launching our new airline, growing and delivering a customer-focused system that merges retail capability with modern technology solutions," said Dave Pflieger, CEO of Flybe "The flexibility of this reservations system, along with an excellent partnership, made iFly Res the perfect choice for us. We're looking forward to continuing to leverage technology and innovation with IBS Software by our side."

"We are delighted to be supporting one of the UK's newest airlines on its flight path into the skies," said David Friderici, Senior VP and Head of Aviation Passenger Solutions at IBS Software. "This partnership will help Flybe to provide its customers with a data-driven, personalised digital experience that will make travelling around its network easier than ever before. We have been keen to welcome Flybe as a customer, and we are pleased to stand side-by-side with them as we begin an exciting journey together."

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover flight & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/. For media enquiries, please email the Corporate Communications team: CorpComm@ibsplc.com.

iFly Res is designed to provide a flexible solution to meet increasing airline customer demands and provide a personalised and improved experience, in turn increasing airlines' revenue by retailing and selling ancillaries. iFly Res features a customer-centric design that can seamlessly manage changing business models and help Flybe to execute its vision for a more bespoke retailing experience for its customers.

iFly Res is the first natively compliant IATA NDC and ONE Order management system in the industry, with a rich API portfolio that provides NDC and ONE Order compliant distribution and delivery capabilities at all customer touch points, enabling airlines to apply modern, personalised product and continuous pricing decisions. This includes all distribution channels as well as departure control (DCS) to provide rapid connectivity to content providers, consumers, delivery providers and trade partners.

Established in April 2021, Flybe Ltd is one of the UK's newest airlines. The company will operate flights throughout the UK and EU with operations scheduled to begin in April of 2022. Flybe expects to play a crucial role creating valuable jobs, connecting communities, and helping restart local economies across the UK after it launches. Flybe's planned fleet of 32 fast, quiet, and CO2-efficient Dash 8-400 planes are almost as fast as regional jets, but they are quieter and emit 35% less CO2 on a per seat basis.

For fares and prices, please visit flybe.com to view its everyday low fares, new schedules, and route start dates.

