Rix.GG promotes Ibrahim Taylor to Head of Operations

LONDON, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Rix.GG, a top UK esports organisation, announces the promotion of Ibrahim Taylor from Rocket League Manager to Head of Operations.

Ibrahim Taylor is most known for being the current Rocket League Manager at Rix.GG, and has previously worked with top esports companies worldwide, including Chillblast, EnemyGG, Obey Alliance, and Orbit among others. Under this new role, Ibrahim will work closely with the Chief Operating Officer, Jan Hoffmann, to help build and execute Rix.GG's vision of becoming a Tier 1 esports organisation.

Jamie Lewis, founder and CEO, said: "Ibby has been with us for a long time, and his hard work has finally been rewarded with a suitable role at Rix.GG. It's important that hard work doesn't go unnoticed - we're all good friends at Rix.GG, but we're also a meritocracy. Here's to giving another passionate worker the opportunity to work full-time in esports!"

Ibrahim Taylor, Head of Operations, said: "I've been lucky enough to see this project grow into what it is today, and I'm very happy to have been a part of it. This new role enables me to continue this and work towards the end goals of everyone here at Rix.GG."

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg

  • US Shares Rise in Anticipation of Fast-Paced Economic Growth

    Bank stocks rose after the Fed announced that banks could resume buybacks and raise dividends starting at the end of June.

  • Mastercard battles to limit scope of $19 billion UK class action

    Mastercard, a global payment processor, is battling attempts to add about 14 million deceased people to a 14 billion pound-plus ($19.3 billion) British class action in an effort to limit the scope of the historic case. A Mastercard lawyer told London's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) on Friday that an application seeking to add those who died between 1992 and 2008 into the country's first mass consumer claim, that alleges the company overcharged people over a near 16-year period, was a "nullity". "A claim cannot be brought in the name of a deceased person," Mark Hoskins, representing Mastercard, said at the hearing.

  • Want to Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin? It Ain’t Easy

    The difficulty underscores how even in a roaring bull market, crypto still struggles to gain widespread acceptance as a payment method.

  • Oil Advances With Broader Markets While Suez Impact Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gains accelerated in tandem with a broader market rally, continuing a pattern this week of prices gyrating around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York rose as much as 4.7%, though market volatility has eased somewhat after rising to the highest since November this week. The Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.Oil’s gain on Friday came amid strengthening equities, which were aided by optimism around Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Prices also found support as the dollar weakened, which raises the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.The stage is set for crude’s rally “but the whole recovery trade got a little bit ahead of itself and oil got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Once we get the real demand coming back, we can start to see prices heading to $70, $80 or even a superspike.”The grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday set off a chain of events that’s wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade -- shipping rates have increased, hundreds of vessels remain backed up in the channel and ships are rerouting to avoid the logjam. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”Oil prices have come under renewed pressure recently amid softening physical demand, a strengthening dollar and the unwinding of long positions. The increased volatility over the past two weeks has been felt across oil markets. Combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen nearly 7% to the lowest since January, refined product prices have slipped from the highs they hit after last month’s deep freeze and crude’s underlying market structure weakened.“The choppiness in oil prices this month is causing CTAs and risk-parity funds to de-leverage in unison and this week was no exception,” Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. “This dynamic is clear from the aggregate open interest data in oil, which started declining last week and which continued into this week, in large part due to this mechanical selling and portfolio re-balancing.”Still, prices are up more than 20% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.Beyond headline crude prices, the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped back into a bullish backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expansive than later-dated ones, after briefly moving into a bearish contango earlier this week. WTI’s nearest spread is also trading in a slight backwardation, pointing to tightening supplies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Order Hits Private U.S. Prisons’ Credit Ratings

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, private U.S. prison companies have faced scrutiny from social justice advocates, politicians and investors. Now that the Biden administration is severing the federal government’s ties, the industry’s creditworthiness is taking a hit.On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings lowered its credit ratings on Geo Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc. -- the nation’s largest operators of private detention facilities -- citing growing questions about the outlook for the companies’ profits and concerns over their ability to refinance debt. A few hours later, Moody’s Investors Service took similar actions on both companies.The review was prompted by President Joe Biden’s executive order in January that instructed the Department of Justice not to renew contracts with private prisons. These deals accounted for about 27% of Geo’s revenue and 24% of CoreCivic’s revenue last year, according to S&P.“The controversial topic of human rights, combined with evolving public sentiment and policy views on criminal justice reform, expose privately operated criminal detention facilities operators to ongoing social and governance risks,” S&P said in a report.From S&P, Geo suffered a two-notch downgrade to B, a junk rating five steps below investment-grade, in spite its having sold a convertible bond last month. S&P said the company may struggle to refinance $1.7 billion of debt maturing in 2024 and warned that it may cut the company’s rating further over the next 12 months if Geo doesn’t make progress in lowering that risk.CoreCivic, which has already begun diverting cash flow to debt repayment, saw a more modest one-notch downgrade from S&P to BB-, or three levels below investment grade. S&P said the company’s $1 billion of debt maturing by mid-2023 is manageable if the company continues on its debt paydown path.Moody’s lowered Geo’s rating to B2 and CoreCivic’s to Ba2, or five and two notches into junk, respectively. It said that while the private prison industry could transform itself by selling or leasing detention facilities rather than operating them, the outlook for federal agency contracts remains uncertain.Geo’s bonds maturing in 2024 have been trading at around 80 cents on the dollar, while CoreCivic’s notes due in 2027 last traded at 89 cents on Tuesday, according to Trace.Both companies have seen their financing options dwindle in recent years, after major investment banks pledged to cut ties with private prison operators and as money managers face increased pressure to incorporate environmental, social and governance criteria into their investment selection.(Updates with Moody’s rating actions in second and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confidence in recovery

    The S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Wednesday on rising financial and industrial stocks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed optimism about the recovery outlook from the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." Wall Street's main indexes have flipped up and down this week as falling bond yields prompted beaten-down technology stocks to rise while energy and financial shares that have rallied this year on growing economic prospects sold off.

  • African asset managers should prepare to capitalize on a friendlier US approach

    New multilateral policy could help shift economic power from Western entities to Black capital holders, advancing broader racial economic justice efforts on the continent.

  • Dollar climbs past four-month high as risk appetite wanes

    The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies again on Thursday, leaping over a four-moth high, as investors' pared their appetite for risk. The rise again in the dollar indicated investors were shrugging off positive data showing fewer-than-expected Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, and commentary from U.S. President Joe Biden that the economy is gaining steam.

  • Bank of Japan Forms Committee to Coordinate CBDC Efforts

    Through the committee, the BOJ said it will update the private sector and policymakers and seek input on the next steps regarding a CBDC.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • I’m dating a married man. He made me the beneficiary on a $100K life-insurance policy. Could his wife sue to claim this money?

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up

    Investors looking for ways to protect themselves from a potential market downturn and rising inflation have been warming to utilities, sometimes seen as bond substitutes, as attractive alternatives. The S&P 500 utilities index has outperformed the broader market this month, rising nearly 9% so far and leading gains among sectors for March. Driving the gains may be a defensive move by investors to position themselves against a potential slide in equities, with worries mounting over higher inflation as seen in the jump in 10-year Treasury yields and pricey equities valuations, some strategists say.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • Relaxed loan terms from the Small Business Administration offer a ray of hope for small businesses

    The dominant narrative around U.S. small businesses throughout the pandemic has been one of doom and gloom. The good news is that these businesses have some very attractive financing options through the Small Business Administration (SBA) thanks to the stimulus package passed in December. The bill enhanced three key loan programs that are part of the SBA’s traditional offerings, creating very generous lending terms.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.