U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.46
    -76.62 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,836.48
    -405.11 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,826.26
    -359.38 (-2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.34
    -17.82 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.93
    +3.05 (+3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.50
    +21.10 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    -0.0077 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    -0.0540 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2230
    -0.8070 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,984.12
    -1,761.82 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.55
    -7.40 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

FlyersRights.org Litigation Continues After Boeing Settles Civil Case With MAX Crash Victims

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Boeing has settled its civil cases with all but two of the families of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Boeing 737 MAX crash on March 10, 2019. The ET302 crash, along with the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, just over four months prior, claimed the lives of 357 people.

FlyersRights.org, however, continues its litigation, supported by independent safety experts, to compel the FAA to release the MAX fix details and flight testing. The FAA, at Boeing's behest, has kept secret all data related to the MAX under a claim of trade secrets, notwithstanding Boeing's and the FAA's multiple promises of full transparency.

Boeing has admitted liability for compensatory damages caused by the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash, and the victims' families may pursue compensatory damages in Illinois. However, the agreement bars punitive damages, damages that would have punished Boeing for egregious conduct and would deter Boeing and others from such behavior in the future.

"This settlement means that the FlyersRights.org litigation against Boeing will be one of the few ways to achieve truth and accountability for the 737 MAX crashes," noted Paul Hudson, President of FlyersRights.org. "By avoiding discovery and depositions in these civil cases in addition to having avoided criminal trials and significant fines in its agreements with the federal government, Boeing so far has escaped with merely a slap on the wrist relative to the size of the company and the magnitude of its wrongdoing."

Notably, Boeing hopes to be able to avoid depositions of CEO David Calhoun, former CEO Dennis Muilenburg, and other employees. Boeing agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice in January 2021, paying $244 million in fines but admitting no guilt.

For more information, please see: Flyers Rights Education Fund v. FAA, 1:19-cv-03749, D.D.C.

FlyersRights.org maintains up to date passenger rights information at www.flyersrights.org and also provides passengers with legal information and appropriate contacts by phone, 877-FLYERS-6 and by email, hotline@flyersrights.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flyersrightsorg-litigation-continues-after-boeing-settles-civil-case-with-max-crash-victims-301480886.html

SOURCE FlyersRights.org

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla recalls 580,000 electric cars over ‘boombox’ safety issue

    Tesla has been told to fix more than half a million cars in the US over concerns that a safety feature designed to alert pedestrians to the cars’ presence could be drowned out by its “boombox” feature.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Why Tesla Stock Got Dinged on Thursday

    After dropping steeply in the early morning, and recovering in the late morning, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down again -- 2.2% as of 1:35 p.m. ET. As Reuters reported this morning, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants Tesla to fix 578,607 Model S, 3, X, and Y electric cars and SUVs that employ a "Boombox" feature that enables Tesla vehicles to blast music through external speakers while the car is in motion, drowning out a "Pedestrian Warning System" sound that the cars are required to be equipped with. As with past recalls (Reuters observes that the NHTSA has required Tesla to make 10 fixes in the last four months, including four in just the last couple of weeks), Tesla intends to fix the issue with an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

  • Ford reconsiders India after halting production, this time for EVs

    Ford Motor Co said on Friday it is considering producing electric vehicles (EVs) in India for export, and possibly for sale in the domestic market, just months after the U.S. automaker decided to stop selling and manufacturing cars in the country. Ford's comments mark a shift in strategy after it said in September it was taking a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability and was leaving the major auto market. The decision came as a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign.

  • White House unveils $5 billion plan to build out electric vehicle charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the White House's $5 billion plan to build out electric vehicle charging stations.

  • Kia, Hyundai and Tesla have recalled more than 1.3 million cars this week. See the recall list.

    Kia and Hyundai are recalling nearly 485,000 vehicles and a Tesla seatbelt recall affects more than 817,000 cars including its Model S and Model X.

  • Getting a New Car Just Got Harder. Blame Canada.

    Getting the keys to a shiny new Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus or Honda Civic is likely going to take even longer now. Blame Canada.

  • Auto inflation: ‘There is a bubble in used car prices,’ CoPilot CEO says

    CoPilot Founder and CEO Pat Ryan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Canadian trucker protest disrupting auto production, auto supply chains, and the inflation in used cars in 2022.

  • Next generation of Harley-Davidson's electric LiveWire will be smaller

    Harley-Davidson Inc. is planning to debut an electric-powered motorcycle called the LiveWire Del Mar this year that’s lighter and lower-priced than the existing LiveWire ONE model.

  • No-fly list for unruly airplane passengers ‘incredibly important,’ flight attendant union boss says

    Holding unruly passengers on planes accountable for their actions has become increasingly vital over the past two years, as incidents aboard aircraft reached all-time highs, according to FAA data.

  • BMW pays $4.2 billion to take control of Chinese JV

    BMW will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture after securing the necessary licence from Beijing, as global automakers seek a tighter grip on business in the world's biggest car market. The German carmaker said on Friday it was increasing its stake in the venture with Brilliance Auto Group to 75% from 50%, as announced in 2018 when China said it would start relaxing ownership rules in the auto industry. China said at the time it would remove foreign ownership caps for companies making fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2018, for makers of commercial vehicles in 2020, and for the wider car market by 2022.

  • Ford, Suzuki to get incentives under India's $3.5 billion clean fuel scheme

    Ford Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor are among 20 companies that will be eligible for incentives under India's $3.5 billion scheme to boost clean fuel vehicles, the government said on Friday. The scheme is also part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government plan to cut the fuel import bill and bring down pollution by encouraging local production of clean vehicles. The ministry of heavy industries said it has approved applications from 20 companies which also include Kia Motors, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Softbank-Group Ola Electric.

  • DB Cooper hijacked a plane, stole a pile of cash, and vanished. Fifty years on, a ‘hero’ flight attendant speaks out

    Tina Mucklow was 22 when a passenger on a Boeing said he had a bomb and demanded $200,000 in cash. The former flight attendant, who has largely stayed out of the public eye until now, tells <strong>Clémence Michallon</strong> of the day she thought her life – and 41 others – would end

  • Toyota’s nearly $400M SA plan on track amid global uncertainties

    The $391 million investment includes an expanded plant footprint and new production equipment and technology.

  • Man Looking For Grandfather's 1959 Impala

    Have you seen it?

  • Man faces up to 20 years in prison after disrupting flight

    A 29-year-old man who struck a flight attendant and tried to open the cockpit door during a flight to Florida has pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight crew and could face 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said Thursday that passengers noticed that Kameron C. Stone of Fairfax, Virginia, smelled strongly of alcohol, refused to stay in his seat, and pretended to shoot a gun at passengers during a United Airlines flight from Dulles airport in Virginia to Pensacola, Florida, last April. When a flight attendant attempted to stop him, Stone grabbed her shoulders and shoved her into a wall, bruising her chest, face, arm and shoulder, according to court documents.

  • Chicago plant that builds Ford Explorers is shut down this week

    The Ford Motor Co. plant in Chicago that builds the popular Explorer sport utility vehicle is idle this week because of a shortage of computer chips. The plant, which also builds the Explorer's sister vehicle, the Lincoln Aviator, has been shut down numerous times over the past year because of chip shortages. The latest shutdown couldn't have happened at a worse time for Ford, which has introduced several new Explorer models in the past year, including the Explorer Timberline that will be built for off-roading with increased ground clearance as well as improved approach and departure angles.

  • Toyota invests another $90 million in EV production in the US

    The automaker is also building a $1.29 billion battery plant in North Carolina.

  • Chinese electric car maker Xpeng expands into Sweden and Netherlands

    Chinese electric car maker Xpeng said on Thursday it was expanding further to Europe, taking aim at the Swedish and Dutch markets. Until now the only overseas foray for Xpeng, which makes the P7 and P5 sedans as well as the G3 and G9 sport-utility vehicles, has been Norway. Xpeng said in a statement it will open a store in Stockholm this week and will also partner with local auto dealer Bilia.

  • 6X6 TRX Deemed ‘The Warlord’ By Apocalypse Sells For Big Bucks

    This truck is possibly one of the most in-depth builds in custom truck history, and it's fantastic!