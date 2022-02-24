U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

FLYHT Bolsters Leadership Team with Industry Veteran Bruce Gowling

·4 min read

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that veteran aviation executive Bruce Gowling has joined FLYHT to lead the Company's solutions sales group as the Director of Digital Transformation & Data Solutions. Bruce brings nearly 30 years of experience in providing high value technical solutions to the airline industry and has the relationships, knowledge and experience required to make FLYHT's Actionable Intelligence products industry leaders.

Derek Taylor, VP Sales and Marketing at FLYHT, stated, "I have known Bruce for nearly 20 years and am excited to have him join our team and spearhead FLYHT's drive to become the leading SaaS provider to the commercial aviation space. Bruce is uniquely qualified to lead the teams developing our Actionable Intelligence portfolio, which will be driven in part by the incredible flexibility of the AFIRS Edge and the new capabilities in predictive maintenance that we are gaining through our pending acquisition of CrossConsense, signed in January 2022."

Bruce stated, "It's an honor to be joining FLYHT at this exciting time, as the aviation industry needs smart enterprise software solutions now more than ever. In my role, I am focused on accelerating the adoption of FLYHT's Actionable Intelligence solutions, and an particularly excited about expanding the opportunity set now that CrossConsense is part of the FLYHT family."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming, AFIRS Edge, a state-of-the-art 5G WQAR and satellite data communications device, and TAMDAR™ and the FLYHT-WVSS-II™, which deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated/projected revenues and related matters. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC

Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
403.291.7437 646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com
investors@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690228/FLYHT-Bolsters-Leadership-Team-with-Industry-Veteran-Bruce-Gowling

