FLYHT to Participate in Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Investor Conference

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY) (OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that management will participate in the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Investor Conference which will be held virtually on February 8-9, 2022. Kent Jacobs, President, and Alana Forbes, CFO, are scheduled to host a presentation on Tuesday, February 8 at 1:30 PM ET (11:30 AM MT), followed by a Q&A session. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on February 10-11, 2022. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to listen to the webcast to learn more about the Company.

DATE: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM ET (11:30 AM MT)

LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44580

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the dedicated link above and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.

More information on the Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Investor Conference and free registration for the webcast can be found at https://microcaprodeo.com/, in the Investors section of the FLYHT website, or by contacting FLYHT's IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT's patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC
Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
403.291.7437 646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.comflyht@fnkir.com
investors@flyht.com

Join us on social media!

www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp
https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687644/FLYHT-to-Participate-in-Winter-Wonderland-Best-Ideas-Investor-Conference

