U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.17
    +124.69 (+2.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.06
    +932.27 (+2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,964.86
    +401.10 (+3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.92
    +51.07 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.55
    -0.26 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.30
    +13.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.60 (+2.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0102 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2632
    +0.0139 (+1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1570
    -0.9530 (-0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,761.13
    +1,954.52 (+5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.51
    +45.18 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

FLYHT Receives US$5.65 million Purchase Order from a Long-Time OEM Partner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FLYLF

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that it has received a purchase order with a value of US$5.65 million for Iridium modems and license fees from a long-time OEM partner. This order builds upon the relationship previously discussed in press releases dated July 15, 2014, August 1, 2019, February 18, 2020,July 6, 2021, and October 6, 2021.

Bill Tempany, CEO of FLYHT stated, "This most recent order shows the strength of the recovery that is unfolding on the OEM side of the airline industry. We are very happy that our relationship to install these very successful software and intellectual property products on aircraft continues to result in deployments of AFIRS products around the world. We are seeing strong recovery of our customers in North America and in Europe, with recovery lagging in SE Asia and China. We expect to see these markets recover late 2022 into early 2023, as living with covid becomes the norm. This latest order allows FLYHT to exit the pandemic in a strong position, ready to deliver our new products and services to existing and new customers."

Under the terms of the existing agreement, the OEM customer will be licensing FLYHT's technology and delivering the AFIRS 228S system to their European airframer customer for three certified aircraft platform types. The products are scheduled for delivery throughout the remainder of 2022.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly-owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC
Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
403.291.7437 646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.comflyht@fnkir.com
investors@flyht.com

Join us on social media!
www.twitter.com/flyhtcorp
https://www.linkedin.com/company/flyht/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700140/FLYHT-Receives-US565-million-Purchase-Order-from-a-Long-Time-OEM-Partner

Recommended Stories

  • Skyworks Solutions Continues in a Downtrend

    In our last technical review of Skyworks Solutions back on November 18, we wrote that "I don't think SWKS is entirely out of the woods yet, so I would defer purchases for the time being. Another look could be worthwhile in a few weeks perhaps.

  • Cut Off by Moscow, Poland Gets Russian Gas From Its Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a week after being cut off by Moscow, Poland has found a way of getting its hands on Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelThe Eastern European nation is now receiving Russia

  • How the EU ban on Russian oil could benefit Russia

    The European Union will halt all imports of crude and refined oil from Russia by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on May 4. Europe as a whole currently gets one-quarter of its oil from Russia, with a wide range between countries—Germany gets just 12% of its oil from Russia, while for Slovakia it’s 96%. Oil is one of the main sources of funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine—to the tune of $285 million per day.

  • GM has 4 new plants coming to 'have control over battery cell manufacture': Mary Barra

    In the years ahead, GM (GM) says, it's aiming to be a leading manufacturer of batteries as well as cars.

  • India Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- India is trying to get deeper discounts on Russian oil to compensate for the risk of dealing with the OPEC+ producer as other buyers turn away, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Stock Again. That Doesn’t Mean He’s Optimistic.

    The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway bought $51 billion worth of stock in the first quarter, but each of the buys had a company-specific rationale.

  • Oil Jumps the Most in Three Weeks as EU Plans Strictest Ban Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as supply concerns took center stage with the EU threatening to ban Russian supplies this year and U.S. regional fuel inventories dropping to record lows. Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Belo

  • Why OPEC+ keeps agreeing to oil production increases it can’t meet

    OPEC and its allies are expected Thursday to deliver yet another modest increase to their production target --- one they will struggle to meet.

  • More Reasons to Love McDonald's Stock in 2022

    The fast-food giant on Thursday reported operating results for the quarter that ended in late March, and the news was almost uniformly good. McDonald's achieved a 12% boost in comparable-store sales, keeping growth roughly on pace with the strong results investors saw through late 2021. Management highlighted steady market share wins, which were driven by popular menu items and an aggressive push into the digital and home-delivery niches.

  • Carl Icahn Pushes McDonald’s to Expand Meatless Options

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn argues his two nominees for the board of McDonald’s Corp. will help wean the fast-food chain off its dependence on meat products and address other concerns he has with the company and its supply chain.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for St

  • Why electric cars are getting pricier even as batteries get cheaper

    Since 2012, the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars have gotten about 80% cheaper. But electric vehicles have gotten 85% more expensive.

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • Shale Giants Dump Oil Hedges as Losses Spiral Toward $42 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale giants stung by billions of dollars in hedging losses are spending big bucks to ditch their positions in a risky bet that prices stay high.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCompanies

  • Explainer-What would be the impact of Russian oil sanctions in Europe?

    The European Union has proposed a phased embargo of Russian oil, tightening its sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. What would the impact be of banning Russian barrels in Europe? The European Union imported 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 1.2 million bpd refined oil products before the war in Ukraine, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Equinor posts record profit as gas prices soar in Europe

    Equinor reported record earnings on Wednesday, as the war in Ukraine triggered an energy supply crunch that sent gas prices soaring to all-time highs. The state-controlled Norwegian company has emerged as a big winner in Europe's energy crisis, generating $18 billion in adjusted pretax earnings in the first quarter as it sold gas at prices more than four times as high as a year earlier. "Continued capital discipline and cost focus enabled us to deliver very strong financial results and cash flow, strengthening the balance sheet," Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in a statement.

  • Frontera Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

    Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera'' or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial amounts in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

  • Apple, Toyota help keep NC best in US for economic development success

    North Carolina remains in elite status for economic development projects, according to Site Selection magazine.

  • Oil ends sharply higher as EU proposes plan to phase out Russian oil within 6 months

    Crude oil prices get a boost as a much anticipated plan for an embargo on Russian oil was announced by the European Union on Wednesday.

  • Best Infrastructure ETFs for Q3 2022

    Infrastructure exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide exposure to companies that build and maintain major projects and systems such as roads, bridges, waterways, railways, communication networks, and electricity systems.