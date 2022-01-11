Flying Bikes Market to Garner $306.1 Million in 2030: Allied Market Research

[180 Pages Report] Changes in urban mobility outlook and upcoming application areas drive the growth of the global flying bikes market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. The strict lockdown measures across the globe led to disruptions in the supply chain and created various challenges such as delays in production, raw materials shortage, and others.

Portland, OR, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flying bikes market generated $52.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $306.1 million in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Hoverbikes Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021­–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $52.2 million Market Size in 2030 $306.1 million CAGR 21.7% No. of Pages in Report 180 Segments covered Application, Mode Of Operation, and Region Drivers Change in urban mobility outlook Upcoming application areas for flying bikes Opportunities Untapped potential in emerging countries Strategic developments Restrains Safety issues High cost

Covid-19 scenario:

The implementation of strict lockdown measures worldwide led to a drastic disruption in the supply chain and presented various challenges such as delayed production, shortage of raw materials, reduced investments, and others.

Manufacturers and developers of the innovative flying bikes technologies needed to reduce the expansion and R&D activities to cope up with the decline in revenue and operating performance. The challenges in the development and launch of flying bikes for police administration, military, and commercial applications are expected to lower in a few years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global flying bikes market on the basis of application, mode of operation, and region.

Based on application, the emergency services segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The hoverbikes market report also analyzes the segments including transportation, police administration, military & defense purposes, and others.

Based on mode of operation, the electric segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the flying bikes market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the segments including hybrid and others.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

List of companies profiled:

A.L.I. Technologies

Bay Zoltan Applied Research Non-Profit Ltd.

Aerofex Corporation

Lazareth Auto-Moto

Duratec S.R.O

BMW Motorrad

HOVER

Kalashnikov Concern JSC

Jetpack Aviation

Malloy Aeronautics

