Flying Bikes Market to Garner $306.1 Million in 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read

[180 Pages Report] Changes in urban mobility outlook and upcoming application areas drive the growth of the global flying bikes market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. The strict lockdown measures across the globe led to disruptions in the supply chain and created various challenges such as delays in production, raw materials shortage, and others.

Portland, OR, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flying bikes market generated $52.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $306.1 million in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Report (180 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9460

Hoverbikes Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021­–2030

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

$52.2 million

Market Size in 2030

$306.1 million

CAGR

21.7%

No. of Pages in Report

180

Segments covered

Application, Mode Of Operation, and Region

Drivers

Change in urban mobility outlook

Upcoming application areas for flying bikes

Opportunities

Untapped potential in emerging countries

Strategic developments

Restrains

Safety issues

High cost

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The implementation of strict lockdown measures worldwide led to a drastic disruption in the supply chain and presented various challenges such as delayed production, shortage of raw materials, reduced investments, and others.

  • Manufacturers and developers of the innovative flying bikes technologies needed to reduce the expansion and R&D activities to cope up with the decline in revenue and operating performance. The challenges in the development and launch of flying bikes for police administration, military, and commercial applications are expected to lower in a few years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global flying bikes market on the basis of application, mode of operation, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9460

Based on application, the emergency services segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The hoverbikes market report also analyzes the segments including transportation, police administration, military & defense purposes, and others.

Based on mode of operation, the electric segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the flying bikes market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the segments including hybrid and others.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9460

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

List of companies profiled:

  • A.L.I. Technologies

  • Bay Zoltan Applied Research Non-Profit Ltd.

  • Aerofex Corporation

  • Lazareth Auto-Moto

  • Duratec S.R.O

  • BMW Motorrad

  • HOVER

  • Kalashnikov Concern JSC

  • Jetpack Aviation

  • Malloy Aeronautics

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9460


Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Flying Car Market by Mode of Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), End Use (Commercial & Professional Commute and Personal Commute), and Seating Capacity (One, Two, Four, and More Than Six): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2035.

Cruiser Bikes Market by Engine Capacity (Less Than 500cc, 501cc to 1000 cc and More Than 1000cc), Price (Low, Mid and High) and Application (Daily Commute and Touring): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Balance Bike Market by Product (Metal Bike and Wood Bike) and Application (Commercial and Home Use): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Dirt Bike Market by Propulsion (Petrol, Electric, and Other), by Stroke (2-stroke and 4-stroke), by Power (Below 150cc, 150cc to 250cc, and Above 250cc), and by Application (Intracity, Intercity, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Fuel Cell Bikes Market by Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive, and Others), Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Folding Bikes Market by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) and Product (Conventional and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Mountain Bike Market by Type (Cross Country Bikes, All Mountain Bikes, Downhill Bikes, Free Ride Bikes and Dirt Jumping Bike) and Application (Racing and Leisure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

BMX Bikes Market by Top Tube Length (Less than 18 Inch, 18-20 Inch, 20-22 Inch, and 22 Inch & Above), Application (Sports, Fitness, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Autonomous Bike Market by Technology (Gyroscope, GPS, Camera, RADAR, Intelligent Speed Assistance, and Others), Level of Autonomy (Semi-autonomous and Fully Autonomous), and Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Kick Scooter, and E-bicycle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027–2035.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


