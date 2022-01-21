U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Flying High Globally: UTM Produces Life-ready Graduates with Universal Talent

·4 min read

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an employer, what quality they seek upon the employee? Knowledge? Skills? As future students, what are the expectations after graduation? To secure a job? To survive in the challenging working world?

UTM graduates secured employment worldwide
UTM graduates secured employment worldwide

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) focuses on ensuring that its students are geared towards becoming life-ready graduates with universal talents. Additionally, UTM's motto, "In the Name of God for Mankind", is deeply embedded in the values of the students - simply meaning that one has to take the knowledge gained to prosper and benefit the lives of others or the society.

UTM Graduates are in Demand

UTM has produced 206,301 graduates, including 9,005 international alumni from more than 70 countries, who have been carving their names and serving their workplace worldwide.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia in 2021, the Graduate Employability rate (GE) of UTM 2020 is 91.5%, exceeding the GE of public universities' average percentage of 84.4%.

On top of that, 13 of UTM's academic programs achieved 100% Graduate Employability with numerous graduates hired locally and abroad. This recognition shows that UTM has successfully produced quality graduates, which are highly demanded by the industry.

Institute for Life-Ready-Graduates

As a premier award-winning research university in engineering, science and technology, one of the keys to UTM success is its unique ecosystem that provides students with a transformative educational experience.

UTM established the Institute for Life-Ready-Graduates (iLeaGue) to develop universal talents who embody wisdom, humanity and entrepreneurial qualities in line with UTM graduate attributes and core values.

UTM's Service-Learning approach integrates classroom concepts with community service in a meaningful way. The uniqueness of UTM's service-learning focuses on enhancing students' understanding of theoretical knowledge through service experience with community.

"UTM iLeaGue has established a few Community Labs in Tanjung Surat, Benut and Semporna, Malaysia. These service-learning projects focus on education and social development, ICT and technology, economic development, and heritage and eco-tourism within the community", according to the Chair of UTM iLeaGue, Prof. Dr. Mohd Shafry bin Mohd Rahim.

Through this service-learning approach, the students are able to enhance their knowledge as well as their social, personal, interpersonal, leadership and communication skills.

UTM Career Centre

UTM Career Centre also plays a remarkable role. Besides multiple career enhancement programs conducted by career councillors, the Career Carnival also has linked students to employers for employment chances, as the recent event provided 11,602 job opportunities.

During the pandemic era, UTM also implemented Graduate Marketability activities that physically and emotionally prepare the graduates for the job market through the Rise Above COVID-19 Employability program, which emphasizes high impact 'upskilling and reskilling' career training programs.

The Quadruple Helix Model

The quadruple helix mode of Government-University-Community-Industry networking in the UTM ecosystem has indirectly contributed to graduate skills.

Cooperation between the industry and UTM is constantly enhanced from time to time to improve the curriculum and the provision of teaching and learning based on the needs of the current industry.

The university also actively collaborated with the industry to ensure students are exposed to the industry's 'ways of doing things' to be equipped with relevant skills.

5 Excellence Track Program (5 ETP)

The 5 Excellence Track Program (5ETP), a unique program in managing students' exceptional talent, ability, and interest, provides the right platform to nurture and enrich their talent in five individual tracks and achieve their full potential for excellence.

One of the 5 ETP graduates, Yap Sin Yee has been offered to further in doctorate programme by the University of Cambridge, right after her internship with the university. Sin Yee, also Malaysia's prime minister fellow, would be doing her research on the application of machine learning to the analysis of neuroimaging at the prestigious Cambridge University, United Kingdom.

Malaysian-Japan International Institute of Technology, UTM graduate Abdul Hakim Sahidi has been promoted to the position of Director at a Japanese company, Leave a Nest Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., thus making him the very first local appointed to the company key position. UTM graduates are not only having less difficulties in securing jobs, but they also have become successful employers and job creators.

Above all the initiatives and efforts, it is not surprising how UTM graduates have significant advantages in securing employment and being sought after by industry employers worldwide.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

UTM is an award-winning university in engineering, science and technology ranked #191 in the world according to the QS World University Rankings. It is renowned for being at the forefront of engineering and technological knowledge and expertise. UTM operates based on the core values of Integrity, Synergy, Excellence, and Sustainability. These values guide UTM community practices, and they are embedded in the strategic thrusts that propel the University to greatness. For more information about UTM, visit utm.my. For admission inquiry, visit admission.utm.my.

SOURCE Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

