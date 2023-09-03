Flynn Gold Insider Ups Holding By 52% During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Flynn Gold Limited's (ASX:FG1 ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Flynn Gold

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flynn Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Colin Bourke bought AU$615k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.10 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.065 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Colin Bourke was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Colin Bourke bought a total of 6.20m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.10. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Flynn Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Flynn Gold insiders own 34% of the company, worth about AU$3.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flynn Gold Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Flynn Gold shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Flynn Gold and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Flynn Gold is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are concerning...

Of course Flynn Gold may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.