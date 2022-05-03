U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Flyp wants to give power resellers enterprise-grade ecommerce tooling

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

There is no shortage of platforms out there to sell your old stuff. From ThredUp and TheRealReal to Facebook Marketplace to eBay, the tech world has long sought to capitalize on the generally wasteful attitude of consumerism over the last half century.

But lurking among these platforms is a group not often thought about, and certainly rarely served: power resellers.

Flyp, a startup founded by serial entrepreneurs James Kawas and Dani Arnaout, is looking to give machine learning-powered tools to these stay-at-home sellers.

The startup's core, revenue-generating product is an algorithmic matching platform that pairs a regular consumer, or a liquidation company, or a donation center, with a power reseller to offload their inventory of used goods. The user lists their items on Flyp's app and is matched with a reseller who typically sells that type of inventory. The two agree upon a commission split, Flyp takes a five percent cut, and handles the logistics around transferring the inventory.

Flyp
Flyp

Image Credits: Flyp

What's perhaps more important is Flyp's free product, which was built specifically for resellers. Large ecommerce brands have sophisticated automation software that helps them market and track their inventory. Flyp is offering similar technology to stay-at-home sellers who are managing scores of listings across multiple platforms, all for free.

Kawas explained to TechCrunch that building trust within the community of power resellers was integral to creating a platform that could handle a much bigger volume of inventory.

The startup estimates that there are around 350,000 power sellers in the United States, with the majority of them doing it part time. The goal is to turn the part-timers into full-timers and get folks who have never be resellers to try it out.

"This group is so significant for the internet that even the biggest fintech company in the world, PayPal, was built on top of resellers," Kawas said, referencing eBay's payments platform built in the early 2000s. "This group of people is not new. But now, because you have so many more marketplaces and you have everyone from Gen Z and more wanting to buy used goods, this group of resellers is the only group that are able to process supply. It's very hard to process used goods in centralized companies because each item is unique and has its own flaws. Only a decentralized network of random people can do it."

Flyp's thesis seems to be proving itself, with the platform processing $7 million worth of inventory in March 2022, up from around $1.7 million at the same time last year, and over $1 million worth of inventory coming into the platform each month.

On the heels of such traction, the startup has just announced the raise of $10 million led by Asymmetric Capital Partners with participation from existing investors NextView, Afore, Interlace Ventures, Alante Capital, BAM Ventures, 1517 and GroundUp, as well as new investors Gaingels and Tectonic Ventures. Ryo Ishizuka, cofounder and CEO of Mercari, also participated in the round.

Recommended Stories

  • California just shy of 100% powered by renewables for first time

    Major but fleeting milestone reached Saturday, largely with power from solar farms off Interstate 10 freeway. Experts say feds are slowing permanent full renewables for state.

  • Spring snow? In Iowa, it's common. Here are the 20 biggest spring snowfalls in the Des Moines area

    More than half of Aprils in the past 137 years have had at least one day with snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Microsoft's Xbox Is Hammering the PlayStation 5

    For years, Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStations have dominated the world of gaming consoles, outselling Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xboxes by big margins. Based on the figures Microsoft released on April 26 for its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended March 31), thanks to its latest Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, it has been gaining ground in the console gaming hardware market. "With our Xbox Series S and X consoles, we have taken share globally for two quarters in a row, and we are the market leader this quarter among the next-gen consoles in the United States, Canada, U.K., and Western Europe," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on the company's latest earnings conference call.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • PayPal Helped Spur EU Antitrust Complaint Against Apple Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. helped spur a formal antitrust complaint against Apple Inc. and its iPhone payments system by raising concerns with the European Commission, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Eas

  • Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

    Samsung has signed a multi-year deal to sell equipment to Dish for its upcoming 5G network in the United States, one of the largest radio deals for the South Korean company since its major Verizon contract in 2020. Samsung set itself up as a challenger to top telecoms equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson in the United States by winning a $6.6 billion deal with Verizon, and the contract with Dish further cements its position. "This is a greater than a billion dollar agreement for Samsung Networks," Alok Shah, vice president at Samsung, told Reuters.

  • What Investors Missed in Microsoft's Latest Call With Analysts

    While some growth stocks have disappointed investors so far in this earnings season, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) hasn't. The software giant recently announced head-turning growth, especially in its cloud services division as enterprises continued to spend aggressively on their digital transformations. Investors loved what they saw in Microsoft's earnings update, which showed that earnings shot higher by nearly 20% to $17 billion in the first quarter.

  • Apple Sues 'Stealth' Startup Rivos Over Chip Trade-Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. accused “stealth-mode” startup Rivos Inc. in a lawsuit of poaching its engineers to steal trade secrets used to develop its homegrown chip designs that make iPhones more powerful.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410

  • MassRobotics co-founder launches VC firm, expects to raise $50M fund

    Fady Saad, co-founder of robotics hub MassRobotics, is teaming up with Analog Devices alum Mark Martin to launch robotics-focused VC firm Cybernetix Ventures.

  • Apple sues chip startup for alleged theft of trade secrets

    In a complaint filed Friday, the tech giant claims Rivos, a “stealth-mode” startup based out of Mountain View, California, led a recent “coordinated campaign” to poach employees with its chip design division.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Marshall debuts the Willen, its first ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker

    Marshall has just announced two new Bluetooth options to its stable of portable speakers. The Willen ($119) is the company’s first ultra-compact portable and it’s joined by the Emberton II ($169), which improves on the previous model in a few ways.

  • Video Highlights – Cyberattacks, M&A and Going Public: Join ZeroFox CEO, CFO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a webinar with the CEO and CFO of ZeroFox, Inc. and the CEO of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) to discuss […]

  • What you’ll find on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform for ‘free expression’

    The ex-president’s Twitter clone is a growing echo chamber for the right-wing media ecosystem

  • Government of Canada invests over $5.3 million to bring high-speed Internet access to 1,662 households in Ontario

    The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business, and now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet to access services, supports and opportunities. Through the Universal Broadband Fund's (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

  • The best travel gear for graduates

    Here’s a list of the best travel gadgets and tech gifts for your graduates, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

  • Restaurant Tech Upstart Toast Puts Hotels on the Menu

    Toast, which offers restaurant-focused technology, said on Tuesday it had begun targeting hotel restaurants. The move comes as many hotels play a catch-up game in tech. Hoteliers are finally adopting mobile and cloud-based systems that have been revolutionizing other sectors such as sports and concert ticketing. Many hotels face pandemic-accelerated changes in guest habits and […]

  • Apple Hit With EU Antitrust Complaint Over iPhone Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was hit by a formal antitrust complaint from the European Union over how it handles iPhone payment services, an area where regulators say the tech giant favors its own technology over rival platforms. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Ea

  • Family shares AirTag nightmare

    A family claims someone planted an Apple AirTag device on their daughter at Disney World, tracking her every move for hours. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis reports.

  • Samsung's 2022 Frame TVs get their first discount at Amazon

    Samsung's 2022 The Frame TVs are finally on sale at Amazon, with the 55-inch set representing a particularly good deal.