Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos' Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

·3 min read

Flytxt's AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.

2021 Global AI in Telecom Marketing Company of the Year Award
2021 Global AI in Telecom Marketing Company of the Year Award

"Flytxt's uniquely differentiated software applications and best practices help telco marketers with data-driven decisions that maximize customer lifetime value," said Hemangi Patel, Senior Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Its AI/ML applications handle decisions and actions dynamically and contextually, rapidly analyzing high data volumes to arrive at the best opportunities to uplift customer value. Flytxt's out-of-the-box solutions are easy to deploy and maintain without burdening in-house data engineers and scientists."

Flytxt's proprietary CVM technology (data model, embedded analytics, explainable AI, and privacy preservation) is offered through a broad set of solutions used by more than 70 telcos globally. The company helps enterprises to deliver comprehensive data-driven digital experiences via its omnichannel CVM solution packaging AI, analytics, and marketing automation. CVM-in-a-box is a tightly packaged solution for smaller enterprises and business units to benefit from AI-driven marketing rapidly. The CVM accelerator solutions provide AI and analytics purpose-built to augment enterprises' existing customer engagement systems and achieve the desired CVM goals faster.

"Flytxt's autonomous and explainable AI applications drive marketing optimization at scale. These applications ensure that enterprises will never miss any opportunity to maximize customer value across numerous micro-moments and contexts," noted Ruman Ahmed, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Its AI/ML solutions deliver the right set of decisioning variables and logic to meet changing market dynamics in different markets. With its continued AI/ML innovation and proven results in various use cases across multiple markets, Flytxt emerges as the AI and analytics partner of choice for telcos to drive customer lifetime value."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration. The Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91-20 6718 9725
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Flytxt

Flytxt is a Dutch company and a pioneer in marketing automation and AI technology; specializing in offering Customer Life-Time Value (CLTV) management solutions for subscription and usage businesses such as Telecom, Banking, Utilities, (online) Media & Entertainment, and Travel. Our solutions are used by more than 100 enterprises including 70 leading Telecom operators across the world to increase customer lifetime value through increased upsell, cross sell, and retention.

Contact:
Pravin Vijay
P: +91-9745961333
E: Pravin.vijay@flytxt.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

