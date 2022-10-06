U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,762.85
    -20.43 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,054.66
    -219.21 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,130.64
    -18.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.26
    -3.43 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.12
    +0.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9816
    -0.0068 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7970
    +0.0380 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0155 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9420
    +0.3320 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,106.06
    -98.53 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.30
    -5.82 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Flywheel Energy Storage Market Size is projected to reach USD 684 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·13 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global flywheel energy storage market size was valued at USD 331 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 684 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period (2022–2030). North America region dominates the global flywheel energy storage market.

New York, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Around 30% of the developing countries' population lives without electricity access, which is a key driver for the flywheel's market growth. As per the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All initiative, around USD 45,000 million investment is expected to be made for access to modern electric power. Flywheel energy storage systems are considered essential in these investments, allowing better utilization of existing and new energy resources. Therefore, the energy sector's considerable investments are projected to propel the regional demand for flywheel energy storage systems in the coming seven years.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/flywheel-energy-storage-market/request-sample


Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the economic outlook for the future. Currently, the government impositions and severe lockdowns across the globe has adverse effects on industries and has created disruptions in the global supply chain. The halt in the production activities has significantly lowered energy demand. Moreover, during the unlocking phase and the prevalence of uncertainty still hanging around, the manufacturing sectors worldwide have considerably reduced production and operations. The decline in the production activities results in lower demand for continuous energy and power, limiting the market's revenue potential.

However, the demand for flywheel energy storage systems witnessed an upward trend in these unprecedented times. Hospitals and the rising number of quarantine centers have created a need for flywheels to provide backup and smooth distribution of power. The systems allow the hospitals to function efficiently without risking the patient's life and are reliable alternatives to UPS systems that use lead-acid batteries.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 684 million by 2030

CAGR

9.5% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Rim Type, Application, End-User, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

ABB Ltd, Active Power Solutions Ltd, Amber Kinetics, Inc., Beacon Power, LLC, Vycon, Inc., POWERTHRU (Phillips Service Industries, Inc.), STORNETIC GmbH, OXTO Energy, Energiestro, Piller UK Limited, Kinetech Power Systems S.A.

Key Market Opportunities

The waste or curtailment of renewable sources presents a key opportunity for flywheels energy storage systems

Key Market Drivers

Adoption of Clean Energy to Boost the Demand for Energy Storage Systems
Growing Residential and Commercial Construction Globally to Drive the Demand

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/flywheel-energy-storage-market


Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth rate in the global flywheel energy storage market owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the country. The growing incomes of the region's middle-class populace have resulted in massive volume migrations to urban areas. The existing power grids and electricity distribution systems are aging and cannot supply the energy according to the demand. There is a need for new infrastructure for modernization and expansion of the grid to serve the growing populations and bring power to more than half of the world's population living in the region.


Key Highlights

  • The global flywheel energy storage market size was valued at USD 331 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach an expected value of USD 684 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • The global flywheel energy storage market is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate owing to the rapid growth in renewable energy plant deployment and the need for low-cost uninterrupted electricity in several industries.

  • UPS segment is projected to hold the largest market share with around 20-30% strongly supported by the growing number of data centers and significantly rising cloud computing and visualization worldwide.

  • North America is dominating the global flywheel energy storage market during the forecast period 2020–2030. The region's growth is attributed to the growing demand for energy from numerous sectors and aging existing electricity grids.


Some of the key players profiled in the global flywheel energy storage market are

  • ABB Ltd

  • Active Power Solutions Ltd

  • Amber Kinetics Inc.

  • Beacon Power LLC

  • Vycon Inc.

  • POWERTHRU (Phillips Service Industries, Inc.)

  • STORNETIC GmbH

  • OXTO Energy

  • Energiestro

  • Piller UK Limited

  • Kinetech Power Systems S.A.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/flywheel-energy-storage-market/request-sample


Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market: Segmentation

Rim Type

  • Solid Steel

  • Carbon Composite

Application

  • Power Distribution

  • Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

  • UPS

  • Microgrids

  • Distributed Energy Generation

  • Others

End-User

  • Healthcare

  • Transportation

  • Utilities and Renewables

  • Telecommunication

  • Data Centers

  • Industrial and Manufacturing

  • Others

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • The Asia-Pacific

  • Central and South America and the Caribbean

  • The Middle-East

  • Africa


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction

1.1       Market Definition

1.2       Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1       Primary Research

2.2       Research Methodology

2.3       Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4       Secondary Data Sources

3          Executive Summary

4          Market Overview

4.1       Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2       Value Chain Analysis: Flywheel Energy Storage Market

4.2.1   Vendor Matrix

4.3       Key Market Trends

4.3.1   Drivers

4.3.2   Restraints

4.3.3   Opportunities

4.4       Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1   Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2   Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3   Threat of Substitution

4.4.4   Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5   Competitive Rivalry

4.5       Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.5.1   Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.2   Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.6       Environment and Regulatory Landscape

4.7       Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

4.8       Macro-Economic and Geopolitical Scenario

4.9       Parent Market Overview

4.10    Technology Landscape

4.11    Market Share Analysis

4.12    Potential Venture Analysis

4.13    Regional Price Trends

4.14    Raw Material Trends

4.15    Cost Structure Analysis

4.15.1 Labor Cost

4.15.2 Consumables

4.15.3 Maintenance Cost

5          Rim Type Overview

5.1       Introduction

5.1.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.2       Solid Steel

5.2.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.3       Carbon Composite

5.3.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6          Application Overview

6.1       Introduction

6.1.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.2       Power Distribution

6.2.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.3       Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

6.3.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.4       UPS

6.4.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.5       Microgrids

6.5.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.6       Distributed Energy Generation

6.6.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.7       Others

6.7.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7          End-User Overview

7.1       Introduction

7.1.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.2       Healthcare

7.2.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.3       Transportation

7.3.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.4       Utilities and Renewables

7.4.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.5       Telecommunication

7.5.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.6       Data Centers

7.6.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.7       Industrial and Manufacturing

7.7.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.8       Others

7.8.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

8          Regional Overview

8.1      Introduction

8.1.1   Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

8.2      North America

8.2.1   Economic Overview

8.2.2   Market Scenario

8.2.3   The U.S.

8.2.3.1            By Rim Type

8.2.3.2            By Application

8.2.3.3            By End-User

8.2.4   Canada

8.2.4.1            By Rim Type

8.2.4.2            By Application

8.2.4.3            By End-User

8.2.5   Mexico

8.2.5.1            By Rim Type

8.2.5.2            By Application

8.2.5.3            By End-User

8.3      Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1   Economic Overview

8.3.2   Market Scenario

8.3.3   Brazil

8.3.3.1            By Rim Type

8.3.3.2            By Application

8.3.3.3            By End-User

8.3.4   Argentina

8.3.4.1            By Rim Type

8.3.4.2            By Application

8.3.4.3            By End-User

8.3.5   Colombia

8.3.5.1            By Rim Type

8.3.5.2            By Application

8.3.5.3            By End-User

8.3.6   Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.6.1            By Rim Type

8.3.6.2            By Application

8.3.6.3            By End-User

8.4      Europe

8.4.1   Economic Overview

8.4.2   Market Scenario

8.4.3   Germany

8.4.3.1            By Rim Type

8.4.3.2            By Application

8.4.3.3            By End-User

8.4.4   France

8.4.4.1            By Rim Type

8.4.4.2            By Application

8.4.4.3            By End-User

8.4.5   The U.K.

8.4.5.1            By Rim Type

8.4.5.2            By Application

8.4.5.3            By End-User

8.4.6   Italy

8.4.6.1            By Rim Type

8.4.6.2            By Application

8.4.6.3            By End-User

8.4.7   Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1            By Rim Type

8.4.7.2            By Application

8.4.7.3            By End-User

8.5      Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1   Economic Overview

8.5.2   Market Scenario

8.5.3   China

8.5.3.1            By Rim Type

8.5.3.2            By Application

8.5.3.3            By End-User

8.5.4   Japan

8.5.4.1            By Rim Type

8.5.4.2            By Application

8.5.4.3            By End-User

8.5.5   India

8.5.5.1            By Rim Type

8.5.5.2            By Application

8.5.5.3            By End-User

8.5.6   Australia

8.5.6.1            By Rim Type

8.5.6.2            By Application

8.5.6.3            By End-User

8.5.7   South Korea

8.5.7.1            By Rim Type

8.5.7.2            By Application

8.5.7.3            By End-User

8.5.8   Rest of APAC

8.5.8.1            By Rim Type

8.5.8.2            By Application

8.5.8.3            By End-User

8.6      The Middle East

8.6.1   Economic Overview

8.6.2   Market Scenario

8.6.3   Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1            By Rim Type

8.6.3.2            By Application

8.6.3.3            By End-User

8.6.4   The UAE

8.6.4.1            By Rim Type

8.6.4.2            By Application

8.6.4.3            By End-User

8.6.5   Qatar

8.6.5.1            By Rim Type

8.6.5.2            By Application

8.6.5.3            By End-User

8.6.6   Oman

8.6.6.1            By Rim Type

8.6.6.2            By Application

8.6.6.3            By End-User

8.6.7   Turkey

8.6.7.1            By Rim Type

8.6.7.2            By Application

8.6.7.3            By End-User

8.6.8   Rest of the Middle East

8.6.8.1            By Rim Type

8.6.8.2            By Application

8.6.8.3            By End-User

8.7      Africa

8.7.1   Economic Overview

8.7.2   Market Scenario

8.7.3   Nigeria

8.7.3.1            By Rim Type

8.7.3.2            By Application

8.7.3.3            By End-User

8.7.4   South Africa

8.7.4.1            By Rim Type

8.7.4.2            By Application

8.7.4.3            By End-User

8.7.5   Rest of Africa

8.7.5.1            By Rim Type

8.7.5.2            By Application

8.7.5.3            By End-User

9          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

9.1      Competition Dashboard

9.2      Industry Structure

9.3      ABB Ltd

9.3.1   Business Overview

9.3.2   Financial Performance

9.3.3   Recent Developments

9.3.4   Product Portfolio

9.4      Active Power Solutions Ltd

9.4.1   Business Overview

9.4.2   Financial Performance

9.4.3   Recent Developments

9.4.4   Product Portfolio

9.5      Amber Kinetics, Inc.

9.5.1   Business Overview

9.5.2   Financial Performance

9.5.3   Recent Developments

9.5.4   Product Portfolio

9.6      Beacon Power, LLC

9.6.1   Business Overview

9.6.2   Financial Performance

9.6.3   Recent Developments

9.6.4   Product Portfolio

9.7      VYCON, Inc.

9.7.1   Business Overview

9.7.2   Financial Performance

9.7.3   Recent Developments

9.7.4   Product Portfolio

9.8      POWERTHRU (Phillips Service Industries, Inc.)

9.8.1   Business Overview

9.8.2   Financial Performance

9.8.3   Recent Developments

9.8.4   Product Portfolio

9.9      STORNETIC GmbH

9.9.1   Business Overview

9.9.2   Financial Performance

9.9.3   Recent Developments

9.9.4   Product Portfolio

9.10    OXTO Energy

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11    Energiestro

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12    Piller UK Limited

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.13    Kinetech Power Systems S.A.

9.13.1 Business Overview

9.13.2 Financial Performance

9.13.3 Recent Developments

9.13.4 Product Portfolio

10        Conclusion and Recommendation

11        Acronyms and Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/flywheel-energy-storage-market/toc


Market News

  • In Aug 2019, VYCON unveiled the VDC-XXT flywheel model, an eco-friendly system for clean energy storage solutions.

  • In May 2019, Energiestro entered into a partnership with Voltalia to introduce the new innovative storage solution- flywheels made of concrete.


News Media

Asia-Pacific to Grab Lion's Share in the Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Flywheel UPS Market: Information by Application (Datacenters, Medical Imaging, Industrial Critical Process), Industry (Automotive), and Region —Forecast till 2029

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Information by Product Type (Liquid, Solid), Application (Stationary Power and Transportation), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Thermal Energy Storage Market: Information by Storage Material (Water, PCM), Technology (Sensible Heat, Latent Heat), Application (Power Generation), End-Use, and Region — Forecast till 2026

Power Electronics Market: Information by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module), Material (Silicon Carbide, Sapphire), Application (Power Management, UPS), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly ChildrenMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asi

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Wells Fargo cuts AMD revenue estimates for 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at AMD's stock amid cuts to full-year revenue estimates from Wells Fargo.

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

    As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • 2 Stocks Jumping in Thursday's Premarket Trading

    The stock market continued to try to build a base on Thursday after a punishing first nine months of 2022. Futures markets for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) showed the likelihood of a flat start when regular trading begins this morning. Below, you'll learn more about why Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) are on investors' radar Thursday morning and whether their latest moves could be the beginning of a broader move higher.

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th

    TNK, AVNW and CPNG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 5, 2022.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • Top 20 Drug Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 20 drug companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the top 5 drug companies in the world in 2022. While major pharmaceutical companies have always been derided for considering profits over the well-being […]

  • This Dirt-Cheap High-Yield Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Dow is a blue-chip chemicals company that is trading at its cheapest valuation and offers its highest dividend yield in years.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.