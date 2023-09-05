Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Flywire Corporation's (NASDAQ:FLYW) future prospects. Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. The US$4.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$39m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Flywire's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 11 of the American Diversified Financial analysts is that Flywire is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$36m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 108% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Flywire given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Flywire currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

