When Will Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Flywire Corporation's (NASDAQ:FLYW) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2022, the US$3.0b market-cap company posted a loss of US$39m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Flywire's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 13 industry analysts covering Flywire, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$10m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 76% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Flywire's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Flywire currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

