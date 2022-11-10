U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,912.81
    +164.24 (+4.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,438.83
    +924.89 (+2.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,960.59
    +607.41 (+5.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,857.96
    +97.56 (+5.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.76
    +0.93 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +36.90 (+2.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.37 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    +0.0153 (+1.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8520
    -0.2990 (-7.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1664
    +0.0303 (+2.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9810
    -4.4290 (-3.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,753.25
    +580.66 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.09
    +37.80 (+9.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.41
    +76.16 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Flywire to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Flywire Corporation
·2 min read
Flywire Corporation
Flywire Corporation

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)("Flywire" or “the Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company's management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On Monday, November 14, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Citi 2022 Global FinTech Conference in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 2:15pm ET.

  • On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The discussion will begin at 4:20pm ET.

  • On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV. The discussion will begin at 1:40pm ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/. A replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,000 clients with diverse payment methods in 140 currencies across 240 plus countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
ICR
flywireir@icrinc.com 

Media:
Sarah King
Sarah.King@Flywire.com 

Prosek Partners
pro-flywire@prosek.com 


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast.

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Tilray Brands Is Partnering With Another U.S. Cannabis Company

    If you're looking to invest in Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), these are the terms you should get accustomed to hearing frequently as the company focuses on growing its presence across the globe. In an effort to hit $4 billion in annual sales by fiscal 2024, Tilray is looking for ways to quickly expand its top line via partnerships and acquisitions since it isn't likely to reach that target by just growing organically. The company has already partnered with multiple cannabis businesses, and this month, added another to the list: Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF).

  • Nio and Rivian report earnings, Tesla bull throws in the towel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Nio and Rivian as well as Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives removing Tesla from his top picks list.

  • Coupang Sees Profit Soar: Is the Stock a Buy?

    E-commerce stocks haven't had an easy run in 2022, as growth for many has slowed and profit has dropped like a stone. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), however, is bucking this trend. Jamie breaks down the South Korean e-commerce company's third-quarter earnings report, highlighting its profitability improvements as it continues to take market share.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway holds some excellent stocks in its portfolio, but others should be approached cautiously.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Honest (HNST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Honest (HNST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -62.50% and 0.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • 10 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Nasdaq sleeper stocks to buy before Wall Street wakes up. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Nasdaq Sleeper Stocks to Buy Before Wall Street Wakes Up. As inflation fears continue to preside over the market, […]

  • Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 75% and 6.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Edgio (EGIO) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Edgio (EGIO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -100% and 0.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 5.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 'They will come to a bad ending': One year since its $69K peak, Bitcoin has plummeted more than 70% — here's why Warren Buffett has hated cryptocurrency all along

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Novavax Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$734.6m (up 311% from 3Q 2021). Net...

  • Netflix's Free Cash Flow Is About to Explode

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has reached a big turning point in its history as a company. After years of building up a massive catalog of original and licensed content, spending more and more money every year to do so, Netflix is finally happy with its level of content spending. In other words, management doesn't think spending more on content will move the needle enough on subscribers and engagement to make the extra outlay worthwhile.

  • Is It Time to Sell Unity Stock as Losses Increase?

    In this video, I will go over Unity's (NYSE: U) third-quarter earnings, which were a mixed bag. The company reported double-digit growth, but losses accelerated as well. Is it time to double down or time to sell?  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.