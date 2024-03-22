FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's shares before the 27th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.01 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.03 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 5.0% on the current share price of RM00.605. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is paying out an acceptable 66% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 39% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad? FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

