FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FM) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FM) stock is up by 2.5% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is:

10% = RM42m ÷ RM400m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.9%, is definitely interesting. Even more so after seeing FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's exceptional 29% net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

Story continues

We then performed a comparison between FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 24% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (where it is retaining 51% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 50%. As a result, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.