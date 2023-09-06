Is FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FM) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FM) stock increased significantly by 9.0% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is:

12% = RM47m ÷ RM405m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's significant 29% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then performed a comparison between FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 28% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is FM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 48%, meaning the company retains 52% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 56%. As a result, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 11% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

