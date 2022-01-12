U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

FM:Systems Celebrates Record Growth, Platform Expansion and Industry Recognition in 2021

·4 min read

The company's customer-first strategy led to continued enhancements to its digital workplace platform, additional market-leading customers worldwide, exceptional revenue growth, and national award recognition.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems, provider of the most scalable and intuitive all-in-one digital workplace platform, today announced a successful end to a year in which the company increased year over year bookings by more than 40%. After creating significant momentum in 2020 by helping organizations around the globe adapt to the COVID-19 workplace norms, FM:Systems delivered on key customer, technology and internal initiatives in 2021 that are helping them navigate the future of work.

"I'm incredibly grateful and proud of our team for achieving such impressive revenue growth in 2021, of course, but also for their commitment to ensuring our customers have access to a uniquely integrated suite of products, services and support that make it possible to adapt to whatever new challenges come their way," said Kurt von Koch, CEO of FM:Systems. "As we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, I know that we have the people, products, relationships and strategies in place to confidently help our customers navigate the new nature of work ahead."

In support of its effort to make its all-in-one digital workplace platform even more valuable to customers, FM:Systems acquired South African visitor management solution WizzPass in June. Now called FMS:Visitor, this complementary solution helps simplify some of the most pressing questions regarding return-to-office ranging from health and safety protocol tracking and enforcement to streamlining the entire check-in process for guests, package deliveries and employees alike.

The company's impressive growth and the deep value of its product innovation also led to a series of high-visibility awards in 2021. FM:Systems appeared for the first time on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. It was also listed at number 1,490 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Locally, it was named to the Triangle Business Journal Fast 50 for the third consecutive year. And, in celebration of the company's data expertise, it took home a PropTech Breakthrough Award for its workplace analytics solution, FMS Analytics.

FM:Systems plans to continue expanding its customer base across industries including healthcare, financial services, insurance, and technology by relying on its proven customer value-first strategy. To reinforce and expand transparent collaboration with users in 2021, FM:Systems launched its Customer Advisory Board and its FMS:Champions Platform which enables real-time virtual networking among clients and provides them access to internal teams. Together, these initiatives allow all customers to have influence over product direction and access information and guidance to help them achieve their short- and long-term goals. To further celebrate and support its customer community, FM:Systems also hosted its annual Building Insights user conference virtually for the second time in 2021, drawing its largest attendance on record.

FM:Systems also strengthened and expanded its partner network in 2021 to drive product adoption and source market feedback to inform its ongoing strategy. For example, through its relationship with long standing partner JLL, FM:Systems also became the only third-party reseller of JLL Jet, an intuitive, mobile-first application that helps keep workers safe and productive as they return to the office and transition to a hybrid workplace.

To help support its ambitious initiatives and growth, FM:Systems welcomed new experts to the company's leadership team. Chief Financial Officer Tim Taylor joined the company in January, Chief Revenue Officer Josh Langford was introduced in August, Chief Technology Officer Chris Peacock, and VP Global Partnerships Michael Hines came on board in November.

To learn more about how the FM:Systems all-in-one digital workplace platform provides the most complete range of truly scalable and intuitive solutions, visit www.fmsystems.com/.

About FM:Systems

More than 1,500 organizations worldwide trust FM:Systems to transform their workplace experience and bring employees together in exceptional, healthy workplaces that enhance productivity and delight occupants. Recognized as a market leader by industry analysts, our suite of digital workplace solutions provides actionable insights to optimize every facet of your real estate portfolio and ensure your ever-ready workplace is prepared for the unexpected. With customers representing half of the Fortune 50, ⅔ of top 25 US banks, 150+ government institutions, 350+ universities, over 200 hospital and healthcare organizations and 50% of the leading pharmaceutical firms, our market leading solutions manage over 3 billion square feet across 80 countries. FM:Systems is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and conducts business globally. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Andrea Oliveira
(458) 206-6478
327290@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmsystems-celebrates-record-growth-platform-expansion-and-industry-recognition-in-2021-301458529.html

SOURCE FM:Systems

