FMC building case for new container data-sharing rules

John Gallagher
4 min read
0
Container ship docked at port.
FMC could eventually require vessel operators to provide better and more accurate container shipment data. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Maritime Commission is seeking another round of comments from container line operators and their customers as part of its quest to build the case for potential new mandates on container shipment data sharing.

The FMC wants to supplement an information request issued last year along with a May 2023 report on the agency’s Maritime Transportation Data Initiative (MTDI). That project, led by Commissioner Carl Bentzel, attempts to measure the extent to which shipment data is used and shared throughout the supply chain.

The information request is scheduled to be published Tuesday.

“While some key data elements are readily shared between supply chain participants, the lack of timely and accurate access to some data elements can lead to inefficiencies, as was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the new information request states.


“Improved communication and data availability could ease the flow of data and potentially provide positive results including fewer and shorter duration instances of congestion, quicker movement of import and export shipments, assessment of fewer storage fees, and a reduction in non-government cargo holds thereby improving supply chain effectiveness and efficiency.”

Bentzel plans to use his initiative as the basis for a Maritime Transportation Data System to improve the accuracy and timeliness of estimated arrival times at container ports, and would include all intermodal cargo shipments in the U.S.

“I’m still in the convincing mode — there are some carriers who are hesitant to see any kind of a mandate,” Bentzel told FreightWaves earlier this month. “That’s why I’d like to continue to build a record to get this done.”

The FMC points out that the MTDI revealed that information on container pickup and return was difficult to gather accurately or to predict.


“MTDI participants cited challenges such as determining who should provide the information, information changing frequently, and changes not being conveyed to shipping entities,” the agency stated in the latest information request notice. “The Commission created the prior [information request] to understand some of the data challenges that entities throughout the supply chain face.”

Focusing specifically on data accuracy, the current information request is seeking responses to 25 questions, including:

For importers

  • What were the primary causes of penalty fees for missing a container pickup window?

  • How many days prior to the vessel’s arrival do you need the date to be finalized?

  • How often do you try to pick up a container that you believe is available, but it is not, and what are the most common reasons for this?

  • How often do you try to retrieve a container, but equipment such as chassis or rail service is not available?

For exporters

  • What were the main causes of penalty fees for missing a container return window?

  • How many days prior to the container return window do you need the ERD [earliest return date — the date before which exporters are not allowed to give a loaded export container to the ocean carrier] to be finalized?

  • How often do you attempt to export a container within what you believe to be the return window but you end up being too early or too late, and what are the most common reasons for this?

  • How frequently do you try to export a container but equipment such as chassis or rail service is not available, and what are the most common reasons for this?

For vessel and marine terminal operators

  • How do you communicate the vessel schedule and any changes regarding the schedule to the beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) and/or their agents?

  • What share of vessels change their schedule within the last week prior to arrival at a scheduled port?

  • What are the most common reasons for a vessel schedule to change?

  • What indicators can BCOs use to predict changes to vessel schedules?

  • What are the primary reasons for changes to ERD?

  • What share of ERDs change within a week prior to the window?

  • How do you access information related to the availability of intermodal rail services?

Related articles:

Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher.

The post FMC building case for new container data-sharing rules appeared first on FreightWaves.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s $175 Million Civil Bond Under Scrutiny as Criminal Case Begins

    The former president has until Monday to show the financial bona fides of the bond he obtained to cover the judgment while he appeals.

  • CTA, OOIDA to appeal court decision upholding AB5 in California trucking

    The California Trucking Association and OOIDA plan to appeal a recent decision upholding California’s independent contractor law, AB5, to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The post CTA, OOIDA to appeal court decision upholding AB5 in California trucking appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Jeff Talpins’s Hedge Fund Element to Give Back $4 Billion to Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Talpins’s Element Capital Management will return about $4 billion to external clients, telling them it wants to be smaller to improve performance and move toward managing mostly its own capital. Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise W

  • EPA denies energy industry petition to shield turbines from air rules

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday denied a years-old petition by energy industry groups who sought to get the agency to remove limits on emissions of harmful pollutants from stationary turbines, arguing that the risk causing cancer remains high. The agency denied the joint petition filed in 2019 by groups including American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and the American Petroleum Institute who asked to delist combustion turbines from the National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Pollutants (NESHAP), which imposes curbs on emissions of known carcinogens like formaldehyde and benzene. "Today’s action will ensure people who live, work and play near these facilities are protected from harmful air pollution,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a statement.

  • Exclusive-Russia and China trade new copper disguised as scrap to skirt taxes, sanctions

    Copper wire rod was shredded in China's remote Xinjiang Uyghur region by an intermediary to make it difficult to distinguish from scrap, the sources said, allowing both exporters and importers to profit from differences in tariffs applied to scrap and new metal, the sources said. Russia's export duty on copper rod was 7% in December, lower than the 10% levy on scrap. Imports of copper rod into China are taxed at 4%, but there is no duty on Russian scrap imports.

  • We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget?

    Say that, as a married couple, you have $1.4 million in your IRAs and, at age 66, expect about $4,100 per month in Social Security. Based on some typical rules of thumb, you might be able to plan on about $108,000 per year of retirement income, but how much you actually need and will be […] The post We're 66 With $1.4 Million in IRAs, and $4,100 Monthly From Social Security. What's Our Retirement Budget? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 62

    Is it worth it to claim your benefits as soon as possible?

  • Layoffs in 2024: A List of Companies Cutting Jobs This Year

    Tesla announced a round of layoffs on Monday, joining Alphabet Amazon and UPS among major companies to cut jobs in recent months. The layoffs this year suggest that companies are cutting in more targeted areas–even as some of the biggest tech companies have continued to grow, adding more jobs than they’ve cut. Amazon in January said it would eliminate hundreds of jobs across its film and television studio and Twitch streaming platform.

  • I'm 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

  • 3 Seemingly Innocent Mistakes That Could Leave You With a Lot Less Money in Retirement

    Want to retire with a nice amount of money? Read on for some mistakes to avoid that could be a bigger deal than expected.