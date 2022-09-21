U.S. markets closed

FMC Corporation announces dates for third quarter 2022 earnings release and webcast conference call

0
·2 min read

 

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation)
FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation)

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website https://investors.fmc.com.

The company will host a webcast conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.

Third Quarter Conference Call Details:

Internet broadcast: https://investors.fmc.com

Dial-in telephone numbers: 
US Toll Free: 1-844-200-6205 
Canada Toll Free: 1-833-950-0062 
Other International: 1-929-526-1599 
Access code: 725668

A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET on November 2, 2022 until November 23, 2022.

Internet replay: https://investors.fmc.com
US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403 
Canada: 1-226-828-7578 
Other International: +44-204-525-0658 
Replay Access Code: 274230

About FMC                                               

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. In addition to the continued uncertainty generated by the ongoing COVID pandemic on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance, additional factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of these factors as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID.

FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-corporation-announces-dates-for-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301628507.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation

