FMC Corporation recognized at 2022 World BioProtection Awards

·2 min read
In this article:
  • FMC
    Watchlist

Accudo® biostimulant wins Best Biostimulant Product category

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation)
FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), an agricultural sciences company, was recognized with the top honor in the Best Biostimulant Product category at the 2022 World BioProtection Awards for its Accudo® biostimulant. Awards across nine categories recognized outstanding accomplishments in the field of biopesticides and their positive impact on crop protection at the World BioProtection Summit in Birmingham, UK.

Accudo® is a microbial biostimulant and strong root colonizer that enables growers to maximize crop quality and yield. The use of this unique and versatile biostimulant has demonstrated more than 15 percent yield increase, improved crop appearance and vigor, strong early establishment and enhanced crop development under select stress conditions.

"We are pleased that Accudo® biostimulant has been recognized with this prestigious award," said Dr. Bénédicte Flambard, global director of FMC Plant Health. "Biostimulants are important tools for growers and are foundational components in FMC's biologicals portfolio. Leveraging FMC's expertise and core capabilities, we are discovering and developing biologicals that can help crops overcome difficult growing conditions, fight pests and disease, and assist in regulating a plant's uptake of nutrients and water. FMC is helping growers around the globe witness the incredible benefits of biologicals while demonstrating how biologicals work hand-in-hand with synthetics in an integrated approach."

Accudo® biostimulant is currently available from FMC in South Korea, Greece, Turkey and Germany.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Accudo is a trademark of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Product listed may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

 

Chris Johnson of FMC (center) accepts the Best Biostimulant Product award at the 2022 World BioProtection Awards for FMC's Accudo® biostimulant
Chris Johnson of FMC (center) accepts the Best Biostimulant Product award at the 2022 World BioProtection Awards for FMC's Accudo® biostimulant
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmc-corporation-recognized-at-2022-world-bioprotection-awards-301560461.html

SOURCE FMC Corporation

