FMCG market to grow by 2.52% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing preference for e-commerce online distribution will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FMCG Market 2022-2026

FMCG market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Dabur India Ltd., Heineken NV, ITC Ltd., JBS SA, Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., LOreal SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The coca-cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., The Wadia Group, and Unilever PLC among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (food and beverage, personal and beauty care, health and hygiene care, and home care) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

To understand more about the FMCG market, request a sample report

North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The FMCG market size is estimated to grow by USD 310.5 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.27% according to Technavio.

FMCG market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global FMCG market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

ITC Ltd.: The company offers FMCG products such as cigarettes, cigars, and AASHIRWAD atta.

Johnson and Johnson: The company offers FMCG products such as Aveeno Baby, Carefree super dry panty liners, and Clean and Clear.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: The company offers FMCG product brands such as Peet's Coffee, Cafe Escapes, and HOLLYS COFFEE.

Story continues

Global FMCG market – Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Growing preference for e-commerce online distribution

The rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle

Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products

KEY challenges:

Lack of proper infrastructure in emerging economies

Rules and regulations imposed on the manufacturing of FMCG products

Increasing counterfeit products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report !

The FMCG market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this FMCG market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the FMCG market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the FMCG market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the FMCG market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of FMCG market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The instant soup market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,880.38 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (dry and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Sweet Spreads Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The sweet spreads market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,184.41 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (nuts and seed-based spreads, jams jellies and preserves, honey, and chocolate spreads), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

FMCG Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 136 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 310.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Dabur India Ltd., Heineken NV, ITC Ltd., JBS SA, Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., LOreal SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The coca cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., The Wadia Group, and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Personal and beauty care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Health and hygiene care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ITC Ltd.

10.4 Johnson and Johnson

10.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

10.6 Kimberly Clark Corp.

10.7 LOreal SA

10.8 Nestle SA

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

10.10 The Coca Cola Co.

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global FMCG Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmcg-market-to-grow-by-2-52-y-o-y-from-2021-to-2022-growing-preference-for-e-commerce-online-distribution-will-drive-growth---technavio-301702983.html

SOURCE Technavio