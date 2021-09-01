U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.50
    +14.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +105.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.50
    +29.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.70
    +15.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    +0.24 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.16
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3290
    +0.3330 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,724.77
    +403.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.55
    +38.96 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.16
    +48.46 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

FMG Suite Reinforces Industry Leadership With Appointment Of Susan Theder As Chief Marketing And Experience Officer

·4 min read

<p><i> Underscores Commitment to Being the Top Provider of Digital Marketing Solutions for Financial and Insurance Professionals to Accelerate Their Growth </i></p>

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced a bold move towards increasing its brand awareness and market share with the appointment of Susan Theder as the company's Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Experience Officer. In this role, Susan will lead all marketing functions to accelerate growth as well as steer efforts to enrich the experience for existing customers. Susan will report directly to Scott White, FMG Suite's CEO.

"We are thrilled to welcome a senior industry leader of Susan's caliber to FMG Suite," said Scott White. "Susan's expertise and passion for advisor marketing and marketing technology will enable us to expand awareness of our industry-leading capabilities, grow our enterprise footprint, and ultimately improve our customers' ability to retain, grow and acquire clients."

Theder's appointment is the latest development in a landmark year for the all-in-one growth solution for financial advisors and insurance agents. Recently named a finalist by WealthMangement.com for its DEI initiatives, FMG Suite has collected various accolades since the start of 2021. In addition to being recognized by MarTech as the "Best Social Media Distribution Software" for the second consecutive year, it was recognized in three categories by ThinkAdvisor's inaugural LUMINARIES class. Most recently, FMG Suite took the industry by storm with the launch of its mobile app, enabling financial advisors to more easily identify and share timely, relevant content with their prospects and clients.

"I'm so excited to join FMG Suite. As a 10-year enterprise customer, I can say first-hand that when financial advisors are provided with access to FMG Suite through an enterprise relationship it is viewed as a significant tool to grow their business and retain clients," said Theder. "In fact, Advisor Group financial advisors who utilized the platform, private labelled as "MyCMO," experienced YOY growth rates that were on average 50% higher than non-subscribers. I may be FMG Suite's biggest fan, so it's a tremendous opportunity and honor to join the leadership team. I look forward to contributing to their momentum and helping customers of all sizes leverage the platform to market, communicate and prospect more efficiently and effectively in an increasingly digital world."

Susan has spent her entire 30+ year career at leading financial services companies including Fidelity, Pershing/Bank of New York, Cetera Financial Group and most recently Advisor Group. In these roles, she has built a strong network and reputation reflected in being named WealthManagement.com's first CMO of the Year and a Women to Watch by Investment News in 2019. She also sits on the Board of Directors for Smarsh and ComplySci, both leading SaaS/RegTech companies serving the financial services industry.

"Susan is passionate and customer-obsessed," said Scott, "She believes in leveraging data and technology to deliver personalized and customized experiences that surprise and delight while also driving business results, whether in lead generation efforts or touchpoints with existing customers. She brings a deep understanding of the business and marketing needs of enterprises and financial advisors and is known for her professionalism, enthusiasm, and ability to mentor and lead great teams. We couldn't be more excited to have her on the team."

About FMG Suite
 FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

FMG Suite Press Contacts
Amanda Larson
FMG Suite/Twenty Over Ten
(855) 360-1732

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmg-suite-reinforces-industry-leadership-with-appointment-of-susan-theder-as-chief-marketing-and-experience-officer-301366915.html

SOURCE FMG Suite

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Tencent Snapped Up by China Traders After Two-Month Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors piled back into beleaguered Tencent Holdings Ltd. in August, braving a relentless tech crackdown from Beijing that almost halved its stock price.Traders from China bought a net HK$5.8 billion ($745 million) of the Hong Kong stock via trading links, snapping two months of outflows, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. The purchases helped the mobile gaming giant climb 0.5% in August, the first gain since April. Beijing’s sprawling crackdown

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • General Electric: Is Selling the Steam Power Division a Good Move?

    Word on the Street is that General Electric (GE) might be readying to offload its Steam Power division to multi-national electric utility player EDF, a company majority-owned by the French government. According to reports, the deal is worth roughly $1.2 billion, although neither of the companies have made any formal announcement on the matter yet. Based on sub-segment level disclosures, BofA analyst Andrew Obin believes Steam Power was a loss maker in 2020. The division made up ~75% of the Power

  • Exclusive: Chinese state firms to take big stake in Ant's credit-scoring JV - sources

    State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in a key Ant Group asset for the first time, three people told Reuters, in a move that will loosen the Chinese fintech giant's grip on a data treasure trove of over 1 billion users but help revive its IPO. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm, said the people, adding that such a firm and ownership structure was one aspect of restructuring ordered by regulators who put a sudden stop to Ant's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in November. The listing highlighted the outsized role of Ant and e-commerce affiliate Alibaba in China, triggering a regulatory clampdown on the business empire of billionaire founder Jack Ma.

  • British robotics pioneer Blue Prism targeted by private equity as US raid continues

    Two private equity firms are racing to snap up a pioneering London-listed robotics company in the latest US raid on a British stock.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.