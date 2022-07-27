U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.25
    +37.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,896.00
    +164.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,304.25
    +191.75 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.20
    +12.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.55
    -0.43 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.40
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0146
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    +0.90 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9040
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,341.75
    +426.34 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.53
    +7.42 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.75
    +54.47 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

FMG Takes Leadership Position in Artificial Intelligence Capabilities Through the Acquisition of Vestorly

·3 min read

Agreement expands the all-in-one marketing platform's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to improve marketing opportunities for modern financial professionals.

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced its acquisition of Vestorly, a company specializing in AI-driven content curation for wealth management firms.

As a trusted leader in the marketing and financial services industry, Vestorly's award-winning content management system uses artificial intelligence to curate personalized content to help financial professionals increase audience engagement.

"Vestorly pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to help financial advisors create an engaging and personalized content experience for their clients and prospects," said Scott White, CEO of FMG. "We're excited to enhance our AI capabilities through this acquisition and look forward to expanding the functionality available to Vestorly's customers by leveraging the full FMG platform. With the integration of this technology, we can apply AI to every aspect of advisor marketing."

No stranger to the benefits of AI, FMG's Curator™ employs similar technology to help financial advisors fuel their content engine and automatically source and personalize their content feed, significantly reducing the time and effort required to engage clients and prospects.

Together, FMG and Vestorly seek to improve the scalability of personalization available to financial professionals by augmenting FMG's already robust, all-in-one solution to include more AI-driven products and features across multiple marketing channels.

"We've long admired FMG for its innovation and market leadership in helping financial advisors leverage marketing to grow their brands and businesses," said Ralph Pahlmeyer, CEO of Vestorly. "The combination of our platform makes perfect sense and will extend capabilities for both of our customer bases. We are thrilled to be part of the clear market leader in advisor marketing technology and excited for what the future holds for our customers."

With this agreement, FMG will acquire Vestorly's client base, reinforcing its leading market share position. The seventh acquisition in six years, the purchase represents a continuation of FMG's expansion strategy.

About FMG
FMG powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 T3 Software Survey Reports, FMG helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices across the United States.

About Vestorly

Vestorly was founded in 2012 to help wealth management firms improve workflows and make business sense of their digital content. Vestorly has been at the forefront of using AI, machine learning and NLP technologies to leverage content across different business activities. It has built a robust and award-winning AI-driven Content Management Engine (CME) that combines the primary components of content marketing and management. Vestorly is headquartered in New York, NY.

FMG Press Contacts
Susan Theder
Chief Marketing Officer
FMG
Susan.Theder@fmgsuite.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmg-takes-leadership-position-in-artificial-intelligence-capabilities-through-the-acquisition-of-vestorly-301593600.html

SOURCE FMG

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Is Upstart Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the hottest tech stocks last year. Upstart goes a step further by gathering additional data -- including a customer's educational history, area of study, GPA, standardized test scores, and work history -- to create a more comprehensive lending profile. Upstart processes that data with its cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform, then partners with banks, credit unions, and auto dealerships to provide personal loans.

  • BBQ Holdings (BBQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, BBQ Holdings (BBQ) closed at $11.50, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day.

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • PayPal Is Being Targeted by Activist Elliott. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today

    The stocks of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) are all dropping today after an SEC filing from Faraday Future. QuantumScape was down 5.9%. Lordstown was down 4.9%.

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMajor Philippine Earthquake Kills 4, Triggers LandslidesCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleFirm

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Is Nikola Stock a Buy Now?

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has taken investors on a wild ride over the past two years. The electric truck maker went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) run by General Motors' (NYSE: GM) former vice-chairman Steve Girsky on June 3, 2020, and the combined company's shares opened at $37.55 the following day. Less than a week later, Nikola's stock surged to an all-time high of $79.73, which valued the company at a whopping $28.8 billion -- even though it hadn't delivered a single truck yet.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Shopify Reports Q2 Loss As Revenue, Merchandise Volume Miss Estimates

    E-commerce firm Shopify on Wednesday said it swung to a loss in the June quarter while revenue and gross merchandise volume missed estimates.

  • Teva Stock Soars After Reaching $4.25 Billion Opioid Settlement

    The Israeli drugmaker used a second-quarter update to signal it will pay up to $4.25 billion spread over 13 years to settle lawsuits.

  • Is It Time to Buy This Year's Worst-Performing Growth Stocks?

    Introduced to the stock market during a major bull market that ran for 14 years (ignore the pandemic-induced crash of 2020), it might have seemed that stocks could only go up. Meme stocks, cryptocurrencies, and even marijuana stocks were trends that indicated many investors had never been through a bear market. Market downturns are the time you should be putting your money to work because high-flying growth stocks that were previously out of reach have now been brought down to more reasonable levels, and some are downright bargains.

  • Coinbase’s Troubles Are Too Much for Cathie Wood as ARK Dumps the Stock

    Cathie Wood's funds sold Coinbase stock for the first time this year as the shares plummeted by 21% on Tuesday.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]