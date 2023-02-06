U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.25
    -9.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,905.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,592.50
    -31.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.80
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.41
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.40
    +11.80 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.33
    -0.40 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2840
    +1.1340 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,980.70
    -362.75 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.19
    -9.67 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,800.64
    +291.18 (+1.06%)
     

FMI Estimates Qatar Cement Market to Witness US$ 1,550.9 Million Revenue Opportunity by 2032, Hosting FIFA 2022 to be a Turning Point for Qatar

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2023 / According to a research study conducted by Future Market Insights on the Qatar cement market, demand for cement is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,550.9 million by 2032. Demand for residential buildings has increased as the population has surged. This has further increased the demand for cement around the world along with Qatar and other regions.

Expansion of the construction industry has a direct impact on the cement industry as cement is one of the essential elements for the construction industry. Cement plays a vital role in the building and construction industry.

Rising demand for residential and commercial buildings owing to increasing population and urbanization will boost the Qatar cement market. Civic infrastructure and tourism infrastructure are also expected to add positive elements to the cement industry.

Cement is a commonly utilized construction material that is vital to the industry. Expansion of the construction industry is a prominent element that may have an impact on the market. As the number of construction and infrastructure projects grows, so does the demand for cement.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16612

Increasing government spending on such initiatives will help the cement market to expand. Qatar's cement market has witnessed a significant growth rate during the past five years due to government initiatives for flourishing its tourism sector.

The country has also invested in infrastructure and commercial buildings such as hotels and staycations. This is attributed to the country's preparation to host the FIFA World Cup 2022. The event has added positive elements to Qatar's economy. Travel & tourism have increased and government officials have announced more budget for innovating the tourism infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from Qatar Cement Market Study

  • The Qatar cement market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.2% on the basis of value between 2022 and 2032.

  • Doha and Al Khor are expected to collectively hold around 45% of the Qatar cement market share by 2032.

  • The residential and commercial buildings segment by end use is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

  • The civic infrastructure segment is anticipated to escalate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the estimated time frame.

  • Doha cement market was valued at US$ 365.5 million in 2021 and it is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period.

"Increasing civic infrastructure developments across Doha is one of the key factors pushing cement sales in Qatar. Key companies are hence investing in the innovation of tunnels, bridges, ports, and roads to increase Qatar's exposure and visibility," says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Ask for Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16612

Competitive Landscape: Qatar Cement Market

The cement market in Qatar is moderately fragmented, with big corporations commanding substantial chunks of it. A significant number of medium- and business owners would be advantageous for the market.

Big producers are devoted to expanding their market share and avoiding trade barriers. To guarantee long-term material supply and profit, these manufacturers are also establishing agreements and contracts with other sectors. They are working on research and development projects for new product creation.

A few of the top manufacturers include Southern Province Cement Company, Anhui Conch Cement, Yanbu Cement Company, Yamama Saudi Cement Company, Arabia cement, Najran Cement, Qatar National Cement Company, Al Khalij Cement Company, United Gulf Cement Company, ALJABOR CEMENT INDUSTRIES CO - HOLCIM.

For instance,

  • In July 2022, Ol-Trans, a dominant player in the Polish ready-mix concrete sector, with Holcim Ltd. announced a commitment to the ownership of Ol-Trans' 5 concrete plants. The manufacturer argues that this acquisition will broaden its network of local ready-mix concrete vendors and reduce its carbon footprint.

  • In 2022, the Saudi National Bank secured assistance from Yamama Cement Co. in the sum of US$ 426 million to boost the production capacity of its new complex in Northern Halal, Al-Kharj.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Sunday, February 5, 2023, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Sunday, February 5, 2023, Press release picture

Qatar Cement Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

  • Ordinary Portland Cement

  • Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC)

  • Sulfate Resistant Portland Cement

  • Blended Cement

  • White Cement

  • Portland Slag Cement (PSC)

  • Super Grade Cement

  • Hydrophobic Portland Cement

By End Use:

  • Residential and Commercial Buildings

    • Drainage System

    • Beams and Pillars

    • Stairs

    • Roofs and Walls

    • Foundations

    • Others

  • Civic Infrastructure

    • Dams and Ports

    • Roads

    • Bridges

    • Tunnels

    • Culverts and Sewers

    • Power Plants

  • Industrial and Marine Construction

By Country:

  • Al Shamal

  • Al Khor

  • Al Sheehaniya

  • Umm Salal

  • Al Dhaayen

  • Doha

  • Al Rayyan

  • Al Wakrah

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16612

Get More Insights into the Qatar Cement Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the Qatar cement market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (ordinary Portland cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, sulfate-resistant Portland cement, blended cement, white cement, Portland slag cement, super grade cement, hydrophobic Portland cement), end use (residential & commercial buildings, civic infrastructure, industrial & marine construction), and region.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Qatar Cement Market

1.1. Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Product Type Specifications

2.3.1. Quality

2.3.2. Packaging

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Qatar Market Demand Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast, 2022 to 2032

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Chemicals & Materials Domain

Cement Boards Market Demand: The cement board market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Rising trends aimed at improving one's appearance provide a potential for the cement board market and demand for cement board.

Construction Chemicals Market Growth: The global demand for the construction chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and to be valued at US$ 104.92 billion in 2032

Gulf Corporation Council Cement Market Size: Sales prospects in the Cement market are expected to witness a steady growth outlook of the magnitude of 5.7% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 12,651.2 Mn by 2032.

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Value: The global concrete floor coatings market was estimated to reach a valuation of USD 4.95 Billion in the year 2022. With a steady CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to reach USD 5.16 Billion by 2023 and USD 8.74 Billion by 2033.

Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Outlook: The global onshore drilling fluids market was estimated to reach a valuation of USD 4.8 Billion in the year 2022. With a steady CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to reach USD 5.04 Billion by 2023 and USD 8.30 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737975/FMI-Estimates-Qatar-Cement-Market-to-Witness-US-15509-Million-Revenue-Opportunity-by-2032-Hosting-FIFA-2022-to-be-a-Turning-Point-for-Qatar

Recommended Stories

  • Is Lefroy Exploration (ASX:LEX) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although...

  • Police: Easton woman with weapon found dead after being shot at by officer

    A resident had a requested a well-being check for a family member threatening to harm herself, the police chief said.

  • Watch: Packers CB Jaire Alexander snags pick-six during Pro Bowl Games

    A defensive highlight during the new Pro Bowl Games? Can you imagine? Jaire Alexander provided a defensive touchdown for the NFC.

  • Man armed with 2 knives injured after deputy-involved shooting, sheriff’s office says

    The sheriff’s office said that a man was shot and injured after charging at a Volusia County deputy.

  • Peyton Manning's 11-year-old son Marshall gets in throws at Pro Bowl Games

    The 11-year-old son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning connected with Stefon Diggs during the Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.

  • Game Recap: Cavaliers 122, Pacers 103

    The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers, 122-103. Darius Garland recorded 24 points and six assists for the Cavaliers, while Isaac Okoro (season-high 20 points) and Donovan Mitchell (19 points, six assists) combined for 39 points in the victory. Myles Turner tallied a game-high 27 points, along with 10 rebounds for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 33-22, while the Pacers fall to 25-30.

  • What you should know about Zach Edey of Purdue basketball

    Here are answers to frequent questions about Purdue basketball junior Zach Edey, a contender for national Player of the Year.

  • Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s Recent Buys

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio and his recent buys. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Buffett Stock Portfolio: Warren Buffett’s 5 Recent Buys. American business tycoon, entrepreneur, and investor Warren Edward Buffett presently serves as Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO. He […]

  • Oil Market Faces Production Issue in 2024, Goldman’s Currie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil will rise back above $100 a barrel this year and may face a serious supply problem in 2024 as spare production capacity runs out, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Ballo

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The first step to successful investing is to know your target companies inside and out. Then you can take advantage of opportunities others might miss.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • Kroger Merger Is Good for You (and Maybe Bad for Walmart, Costco, and Amazon)

    A consumer group has sued to block the Kroger and Albertsons merger, but it's missing the obvious.

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • Should I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sysco Corp. is rated is rated a Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February

    The stock market has bounced off its lows from last year. One smart investment strategy is to follow the insight of investing legend Peter Lynch. Two top options for dividend investors to consider adding to this month (or adding to their portfolio if they don't already own them) are Realty Income (NYSE: O) and STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • Europe bans Russian diesel, other oil products over Ukraine war

    Europe imposed a ban Sunday on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, slashing energy dependency on Moscow and seeking to further crimp the Kremlin's fossil fuel earnings as punishment for invading Ukraine.