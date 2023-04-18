FMI Garners Attention from the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards of 2023 for its Campaign on Plant Based Food Revolution

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / It has been an immense pleasure for Future Market Insights Inc. to receive the prestigious Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards of 2023 for our thought leadership. Our equation to balance our commitment to the business success of our clients and partners has helped us evolve to become the thought leader that we are.

The recognition has come in light of our recent whitepaper published on Plant Based Food Revolution. The whitepaper has been intended to highlight growth opportunities as well as winning strategies across the globe. With innovations happening at an unmatched pace in the food and beverage industry, our research on plant based food revolution has caused a stir among businesses striving to get the pulse of their end users in developed and developing markets. The success has resulted in FMI receiving the Silver Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards of 2023.

About the Plant Based Food Revolution

Our data intelligence and strategic-thinking capabilities in the plant based food revolution industry have the potential to chart a new course for emerging as well as existing market players. The whitepaper on the subject flexes key challenges and practical solutions for players to take a transformative approach and navigate their business toward growth.

As per the data and insights underlined in the research paper, North America is on its winning streak to market domination through 2033, with an investment of over a billion dollars in the plant based food industry. Learn more about the plant based food market sizing insights from our Thought Leadership - The Plant Based Revolution.

Why does Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards hold a High Weightage?

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards of 2023 is a premier award held for the 29 nations of the region. The key intent behind this award is to commemorate the endeavor, commitment, and innovation capabilities of businesses.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards has been recognized and is widely known for its fairness. Our campaign on the Plant Based Food Revolution stood the test of hundreds of assessors and industry experts. Given this cited excellence, we have yet again proven our mettle as a thought leader in the market research industry.

