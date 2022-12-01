U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

FMI MD and Co-founder Sudip Saha recognized as ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·3 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Once again, our leader, Mr. Sudip Saha, MD and Co-founder, has been felicitated and recognized by The Economic Times and The Times Of India, as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the recently concluded Inspiring Leaders Award Nov 2022 in recognition of his immense impact in the industry of Market Research & Consulting

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI)’s MD, and Co-founder was felicitated and recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting' by Economic Times at the recently concluded ‘Inspiring Leaders Awards’ in recognition of his immense impact in the industry of Market Research & Consulting

Sudip Saha, MD and Cofounder, FMI, was felicitated at the recent Economic Times Inspiring Leaders Awards ceremony held in November 2022. The award recognized his leadership and excellence in the field of Market Research & Consulting.

Sudip has successfully carved a niche for India in the global market research & consulting industry – he is the founder of four home-grown market research brands, including the flagship company Future Market Insights (FMI). Sudip has been overseeing strategic and tactical leadership, strategy, planning, and geographic expansion of FMI. Under his leadership, FMI's reach has grown, with offices in London, Dubai, New York, and Delaware, and its largest delivery hub in Pune, India and has been recognized as Top Leaders 2022 by Clutch in the field of business consulting, as well as Market Research Brand of the Year by Silicon India. Under Sudip’s leadership, today FMI is one of the leading market research companies globally and in India.

Speaking about being felicitated at the ET Inspiring Leader Awards 2022, Sudip Saha said, “Most people inherit a legacy, I believe in carving out my own niche in order to create one! Back in 2014, I had laid the foundation for Future Market Insights and I’m proud of the fact that FMI today does business with 80% of the Forbes 1000 companies and is globally recognized as a leading company in Business Consulting. I have strived to steer the Company’s path to boost sales and promote positive growth, and I pledge to continue doing so. My team has always been at the core of my achievements.”

“I am honored that my vision and performance in the field of research & consulting and my efforts to put India in the spotlight with regards to the global market research landscape is being appreciated and deemed capable enough to win me this title.” Sudip added

In his journey, one of the biggest hurdles Sudip has overcome is to differentiate FMI in a market that saw consulting and market research startups mushrooming every day. Under his leadership and direction, FMI was built into a credible brand for market research and consulting, and received an ESOMAR certification and several other accolades and recognitions.

Sudip has always been a strong believer in striking the right balance between doing what is good for the community and enhancing operational capacities. As a consequence, a great deal of research at FMI is directed towards sustainable food systems and technology, such as plant-based foods, clean energy and green technology initiatives, reducing food waste, amongst others. Various thought leadership initiatives have been undertaken by FMI to realize this CSR objective. C Suite and decision makers from large enterprises are part of FMI’s Think Tank on these topics to discuss and brainstorm on the potential impact, and how to make such sustainable solutions commercially viable.

-------------------

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of the Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of a high client score (4.9/5), FMI has been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are part of their clientele. FMI serves global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Commencing operations in 2014, FMI has now grown to become a trusted market research & consulting partner for clients across the globe. Starting its operations in Pune, India, FMI today operates from four global offices in London, Dubai, Delaware and Pune. With a 300+ strong team of market research consultants, FMI ensures that its clients gain credible and reliable insights from a team that understands the market pulse.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

sales@futuremarketinsights.com


