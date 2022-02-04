U.S. markets closed

FMO Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger with KYN

Guggenheim Investments
·2 min read
  • FMO
  • KYN

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (“FMO” or the “Acquired Fund”) announced today that FMO shareholders approved a merger of FMO with and into Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (“KYN” or the “Acquiring Fund,” and together with FMO, the “Funds”).

Acquired Fund

Ticker

Acquiring Fund

Ticker

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

FMO

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

KYN

Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the merger is expected to close on or around March 7, 2022. Shareholders of FMO will receive newly issued common shares of KYN, the aggregate net asset value of which will equal the aggregate net asset value of their FMO shares held immediately prior to the merger.

As previously declared, FMO’s quarterly distribution is payable on February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2022.

The investment adviser to FMO is Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The investment adviser to KYN is KA Fund Advisors, LLC.

Additional Information

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of any investment before they invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. For this and more information, visit www.guggenheiminvestments.com or contact a securities representative or Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC 227 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606, 800-345-7999.

Analyst Inquiries

William T. Korver
cefs@guggenheiminvestments.com

Not FDIC-Insured | Not Bank-Guaranteed | May Lose Value
Member FINRA/SIPC (2/22) 51377


